Kuda Villingili nominated for Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

You & Me Maldives under The Cocoon Collection has been honoured with the prestigious Gold Circle Award 2023 by Agoda.

The Gold Circle Awards, now in its 10th year, commend properties for their exceptional hotel performance. This recognition is based on outstanding customer reviews, elite service, excellence in pricing and availability, and marks a decade of celebrating excellence in the hospitality industry.

Nestled in a tranquil and unspoiled corner of the Maldives, You & Me is a secluded and rustic island reachable by a 45-minute seaplane ride from the airport. As one of the rare adults-only resorts in the Maldives, our commitment is to preserve intimacy and a romantic atmosphere, earning us the prestigious “Most Romantic Resort” title at the South Asian Travel Awards this year.

Featuring a total of 109 rooms, including 99 distinctive overwater bungalows, You & Me showcases a unique rustic style with handmade furnishings crafted from natural wood, inspired by African traditions. Choose from accommodations like Manta Villa offering direct lagoon access on the sunrise side, the Beach Suite with Pool for beach lovers, the Aqua Suite with a pool facing the ocean, or the Aqua Suite with Slide for the ultimate ocean waterpark experience.

With treatment rooms located over the water, You & Me Spa is an amazing sanctuary for a luxurious and rejuvenating experience with top-quality products from Elizabeth Arden PRO and HESITO®. Following a pampering spa day, consider booking a tour at our watersports or diving centre. You & Me stands as an ideal location to encounter some of the Maldives’ most enchanting marine life, including manta rays, turtles, napoleon fish, and grey reef sharks. Whether it’s snorkelling, jet skis, sailing to nearby uninhabited islands, diving or other activities, we offer a comprehensive range to satisfy even the most adventurous souls.

A highlight of You & Me is H2O by Berton, the first underwater restaurant supervised by a Michelin-starred Chef. Here, guests can indulge in Michelin-star level cuisine while enjoying an immersive dining experience surrounded by the captivating underwater world.

Celebrate your love in the gem of an island, one the most romantic resorts to elope with your loved ones!