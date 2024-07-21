Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort unveils revamped Vista Restaurant

With Asian cuisine in such popular demand for those with a palette for the freshest of Indian Ocean seafood, Atmosphere Core announces a truly unique collaboration with internationally-renowned Japanese Chef Satoshi Tsuru. A first for the Maldives, Chef Tsuru’s inaugural visit to the archipelago will share an immersive educational journey of remarkable knifesmanship and culinary talent, upskilling the hoteliers’ chefs.

Renowned for his distinct passion for the minutest of details, Chef Tsuru will join Atmosphere Core’s Corporate Team in delivering a series of highly focused masterclasses at both the forthcoming new 5-star ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ and the groups’ premier flagship private island ‘OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’.

Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage is the creative mind behind this special collaboration, “In preparation for launching ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ on the 4th of July, over the past month, a collective of our top international head chefs have been participating in ‘knowledge share’ classes, presenting training courses on new and novel culinary techniques with our growing RAAYA team.

“Taking this cross-training approach to the highest level, we extended our invitation to Chef Satoshi Tsuru for the exclusive launch his signature approach to ‘Sushi Happiness’ at RAAYA. His mission – to guide a select group of specialist island chefs in the age-old tradition of Japanese cuisine craftsmanship using local catch, vegetables and plants from Maldives and from our island. Chef Tsuru will share decades of kitchen experience deeply rooted in Japan’s historic sushi restaurants, in particular the world-famous ‘Ginza Shop’ in Tokyo established back in 1935,” added Anupam.

Innovative collaboration with such an esteemed name from world of Japanese cuisine meant it was only fitting that Atmosphere Core extended the invitation to also mark the recent launch of ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant located on OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the company’s flagship private island.

Anupam added, “On OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, Chef Tsuru will again lead inspiring masterclasses to the already highly regarded island chefs. Not only do these courses develop our in-house talent, but they also mark appreciation for the skills we already have in our F&B team. These classes are as enjoyably rewarding as they are educational, and moving forward, I am positive each participant will appreciate the talent Chef Tsuru has demonstrated in his illustrious career.”

Responding to Banerjee’s comments, Chef Satoshi Tsuru concluded, “It is an honour to be invited by Atmosphere Core and Anupam to assist in sharing some of my lessons of life as a chef. Japanese cooking is like an artform and for the best results you need to find the perfect balance of ingredients and craftsmanship. I aim to teach as much about flavour and ingredients, as I do about knifesmanship, complimented by the final presentation of each masterpiece dish.”

As an added experience, guests who book RAAYA by Atmosphere can enjoy the culinary delights of Chef Satoshi Tsuru for dates staying 4th to 6th July and at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests can see and taste the chef’s craftsmanship from 10th July to 12th July.