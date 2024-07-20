Empty nest? Reboot romance at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo

Picture a once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony, surrounded by a breathtaking paradise of crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches, without having to empty your pockets. Say hello to Ifuru Island Maldives, where they offer a complimentary wedding experience thats included with stays of seven-nights or more, a pro wedding planner, and a host of amenities that will make your special day a dream come true. The all-stars team at Ifuru Island Maldives will make sure you have the most stress-free and unforgettable wedding day ever.

The package includes exclusive access to the “Secret Spot”, a chic and intimate ceremony venue, complete with a one-tier wedding cake, a decorated club car ride to the venue, a bridal bouquet, and a matching boutonniere for the groom. Plus, a heavenly couple’s spa treatment at the resorts Xanadu Spa. If separate rooms are available, you’ll also have access to them for preparations on your big day.

Dean Proudfoot, a guest who recently celebrated his wedding at Ifuru Island Maldives, shared his experience, saying, “My partner and I had already decided to visit Ifuru but I noticed that the resort offered a complimentary wedding experience… This inspired me to spring a last-minute surprise on my unsuspecting fiancée. We set off for the island with no preparation or plans, other than me craftily making sure we had both packed some white linens. My expectation was a very simple but hopefully beautiful Maldivian beach wedding.”

“The reality was so much more. I had not accounted for the genuine care and professionalism of Rochelle, the General Manager and her very dedicated team. From helping me spring the most amazing emotional surprise proposal at dinner, to the actual magical wedding less than 48 hours later, everything was totally effortless and great fun. Yes, there was a beautifully dressed special beach venue with a blessing tree, (where the bride and groom tie their permanent personalised ribbon) but the quality of everything else was unexpected. We were blown away by the level of help and input and had a top photographer, mixologist, amazing chefs, a DJ, florist, tailor and several stunning reception choices at our fingertips. (As well as some delightful surprise touches…) All of the wine, cocktails and dishes served at every location were exceptional. The result was a magical day filled with a heady mixture of happy tears and laughter. Ifuru really is magical, we cannot thank everyone enough for sprinkling some of their magic dust on our special day.”

Say “I do” to a stress-free wedding on the heavenly Ifuru Island in Maldives where their devoted team handle all the details, leaving you and your loved one to soak up every romantic moment without a care in the world.