Family
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu welcomes young explorers
Nestled in the serene waters of the Maldives, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu is a tranquil island retreat that offers an unforgettable escape for families. The resort, renowned for its lush landscapes and pristine beaches, is an ideal destination for parents seeking relaxation and little explorers craving adventure. A highlight for families visiting this idyllic resort is the array of activities tailored specifically for children, ensuring an immersive stay.
At Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, the Kokaa Kids Club is the heart of fun and adventure for children aged four to twelve. The club offers a diverse range of exciting activities designed to expand their horizons and reveal unseen wonders. The weekly activity plan is packed with creative and engaging options. Kids can dive into arts and crafts with jewelry making, face painting, and origami. They can unleash their culinary creativity by decorating doughnuts and cupcakes or making their own mocktails.
Each day at Kokaa Kids Club brings a new adventure. From building sandcastles on the beach to participating in treasure hunts around the resort, there is always something exciting happening. Musical chairs, leaf painting, and making wizard wands are just a few of the fun games and crafts that keep young minds and hands busy. Outdoor activities such as kite flying showcase the island’s beauty, adding to the joy of discovery. For children who enjoy friendly competition, board games and interactive activities such as giant Jenga, tic-tac-toe, and water gun fun offer endless entertainment.
The well-trained staff at Kokaa Kids Club ensures that all activities are conducted in a safe and nurturing environment. They are dedicated to making sure every child feels included and has a wonderful time, whether they are painting, crafting, or exploring the island.
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu ensures that kids have plenty of memorable moments with special events throughout the week. The Kids Disco Party is a highlight, where young travelers can dance to their favorite tunes. Movie nights with popcorn offer a cozy end to a fun-filled day, allowing kids to unwind with their new friends. Parents will appreciate the thoughtful balance of activities that allow them to enjoy some much-needed relaxation, knowing their children are entertained and well cared for.
The resort is not just about keeping kids busy; it is about creating experiences that the whole family can enjoy together. The resort’s beautiful natural surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for family adventures, from exploring the vibrant house-reef to enjoying a peaceful evening under the stars.
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu’s dedication to creating a family-friendly atmosphere means that young explorers are always welcome. The variety of activities and experiences offered ensures that every child’s stay is filled with fun, adventure, and learning. Plan your family escape to this serene island paradise and watch as your children discover the magic of Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, where every day is an adventure waiting to unfold.
Family
Heritance Aarah recognised by Forbes Magazine as Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for families
Heritance Aarah, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, has been honoured with a prestigious accolade by the Forbes Magazine as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for Families in 2024. This is the second consecutive year the resort has been awarded this recognition and places Heritance Aarah as the sole Maldivian resort featured in Forbes’ esteemed list of ‘The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Families’.
Families are greeted with a diverse array of accommodation choices tailored to different family sizes and preferences. For smaller families of up to three members, the Beach Villa, Pool Beach Villa, and Ocean Villa provide cozy and intimate settings, each with stunning vistas and easy access to resort amenities. Families looking for more space can opt for the Family Beach and Family Pool Beach Villa, which comfortably host up to six members, ensuring plenty of room for relaxation and bonding.
For those desiring exclusivity and premium comfort, the Ocean Residence beckons. This top-tier option caters to families of up to five members, offering a private pool, a spacious sundeck with a swing for the children to enjoy, a rejuvenating private jacuzzi tub, and a dedicated nanny room, ensuring an unforgettable stay for every family member.
At Heritance Aarah, families seeking adventure find endless options, including fly-boarding lessons, kitesurfing, waterskiing, windsurfing, and more. The resort’s Koka Kids Club offers a comprehensive array of indoor and outdoor activities designed to entertain and educate young guests. From movie nights on the beach to stargazing and fun excursions and sports, kids enjoy a vibrant environment which also includes a dedicated games centre equipped with Xbox consoles for older kids.
Parents can relax knowing their children are safely engaged at the Koka Kids Club, allowing them to unwind by the pool, indulge in the resort’s diverse restaurants and bars, or experience rejuvenating spa treatments and romantic excursions. Special kids’ menus and an ice cream cart that roams the island add to the family-friendly amenities, ensuring every member of the family has an unforgettable stay.
Forbes Magazine highlighted Heritance Aarah’s unparalleled offerings that elevate the Indian Ocean vacation experience for families. Guests indulge in premium all-inclusive experiences that go beyond dining and drinks, encompassing activities such as snorkeling and diving excursions to a legendary reef teeming with manta rays and beautiful marine life. Additionally, spa credits can be used at treatment rooms perched over turquoise waters, and guests can enjoy a range of premium beverages, among other exclusive experiences.
Heritance Aarah continues to set benchmarks in hospitality, providing premium and personalised services to ensure an immersive and memorable stay for every family member.
For more information or to book your summer family getaway to Heritance Aarah, please visit https://www.heritancehotels.com/aarah/ .
Family
Kandima Maldives Summer Kamp 2024 – Unforgettable family fun awaits
Calling all families! Get ready for an extraordinary summer experience at Kandima Maldives‘ Summer Kamp 2024, happening from August 4th to 10th. This vibrant island resort is transforming into a paradise of laughter, adventure, and unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.
Spellbinding Magic
Prepare to be dazzled as the magical world of Moein Al Bastaki takes centre stage! Join interactive workshops where magicians of all ages can learn tricks and techniques, and get ready to shine at the grand finale stage show.
Splash into Aquaholics
Make waves at Aquaholics, where the ocean is your playground. With special family rates and a complimentary bubble-maker course, indulge in thrilling water adventures for all ages! Whether it’s snorkelling, diving, or simply enjoying the turquoise waters, the fun never stops at Kandima.
Endless Adventure at KandilandExplore Kandiland, our vibrant kid’s club, where every day is a new adventure. Packed with giggles, games, and unforgettable moments, Kandiland ensures that kids have the time of their lives while parents enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. It’s the ultimate playground for endless summer fun!
Indulge in Pure Bliss
Parents can unwind with healing therapies while the little ones find their zen at esKape Spa. Don’t miss out on our family yoga classes, perfect for bonding and rejuvenating together. This holistic approach ensures everyone in the family can indulge in some much-needed relaxation.
Unleash Your Inner PicassoCalling all artistic souls! Join classes taught by our resident artist at the KULA Art Studio, a sanctuary for young artists and enthusiasts alike. Nestled by a serene natural lake, the studio is the perfect setting for creativity to flourish.
Master the Art of Cooking
Embark on a culinary adventure with our super-kool cooking classes. Led by our talented chefs, you and your family can explore a world of flavours and create delicious dishes. It’s a fun, hands-on way to bond and learn new skills while tantalising your taste buds.
Fitness for the Whole Family
Who says fitness can’t be fun? At Kandima, we offer an action-packed family fitness experience. From Beach Boot Camp and Aqua Yoga to Pilates, our expert fitness instructor and dedicated yogi ensure activities suitable for all ages.
Stylish Accommodations for Family Comfort
Kandima’s spacious, chic, and airy studios and villas provide the perfect haven for families. After a day of adventure, relax in your stylish accommodation and soak in the breathtaking tropical surroundings.
Don’t miss out on creating lasting memories at Kandima Maldives, the perfect family resort destination! Book your stay today and contact the resort for more information.
Action
Carnival capers, campfire chronicles at Siyam World Maldives
Siyam World Maldives, the ultimate playground for travelers of all ages, has unveiled two brand-new experiences designed especially for kids: the Kidz Carnival and Night Camping with Star Gazing.
Committed to making sure every guest, big or small, has a blast, Siyam World continues to up the ante with fresh, fun-filled activities for families to enjoy together. Twice a month, the Kidz Carnival rolls into town, bringing bursts of joy and laughter! Packed with games, surprises, and non-stop excitement, this carnival extravaganza promises to light up young faces with pure delight.
In addition to the non stop fun carnival, Siyam World introduces the Kidz Camping Night, not once, but twice a week, where little adventurers can camp out under the stars. Sundays mean ‘Under The Starz Night,’ a complimentary event from 8:00 PM to 9:45 PM, while Wednesdays offer ‘Star Gazing Night’ from 7:00 PM to 9:45 PM. It’s an evening of nature, entertainment, and tasty treats that’s sure to leave kids wide-eyed with wonder. With just a minimum of 10 kids needed to start the fun, there’s no shortage of friends to share the excitement with.
“Our goal is simple: to make every family vacation unforgettable,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World Maldives. “With the Kids Carnival and Night Camping adventures, we’re turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, one happy camper at a time.”
To snag a spot at these must-do events, simply hop onto the Siyam World app, click on ‘Celebration,’ and book your child’s place at least 48 hours in advance. And at just $40 per kid for the Kidz Camping Night, it’s an affordable way to sprinkle some magic into your holiday.
