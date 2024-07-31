Action
Five-time world champion Emma Igelström to host wellness retreat at LUX* South Ari Atoll
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award-winning Maldivian resort under The Lux Collective luxury global hospitality group, has announced an exciting collaboration with acclaimed athlete and wellness expert Emma Igelström. Scheduled from 20 to 22 September 2024, this exclusive wellness weekend promises guests a transformative experience in holistic well-being.
Emma Igelström has had an illustrious career as an Olympian, securing five World Championships and 12 European Championships, and setting seven breaststroke world records. Beyond her athletic achievements, she is a dedicated advocate for health and wellness, having founded swimming academies across Europe and the Middle East. She is also a published author and a sought-after speaker.
During the wellness weekend, guests will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities curated by Igelström herself. The itinerary caters to all levels and interests, featuring beginner-friendly swim classes, mobility sessions, informative wellness talks and integrative relaxation practices. Families can also participate in a fun beach aquathlon together.
“I believe in the profound connection between physical and mental health, especially the benefits when immersed in water – it’s an unparalleled experience. I am thrilled to share insights and inspire wellness through swimming and water activities at the renowned LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives,” said Igelström.
Famed for its prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating and the acclaimed LUX* ME Spa, LUX* South Ari Atoll envelops guests in a tranquil tropical setting with state-of-the-art amenities, promising a revitalising escape. Discover the resort’s comprehensive wellness programme tailored for those seeking transformative experiences.
For booking enquiries, visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has hosted a Football Community Day on 27 July, in partnership with the esteemed Real Madrid Foundation and in close collaboration with the Maldives Soccer Mates (MSM) Academy. This event underscores the resort’s commitment to fostering community spirit and nurturing young talent through sports, with a hands-on training day with the renowned Real Madrid Foundation Clinic at Patina Maldives.
“Hosting the Football Community Day with the Real Madrid Foundation and Maldives Soccer Mates Academy has been an incredible experience. It reflects our dedication to not only providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests but also supporting and inspiring the local community. Witnessing these young athletes grow, develop their skills and have a good time is truly rewarding,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives.
The event welcomed 12 young football enthusiasts, aged 12 from the Maldives Soccer Mates Academy. Set against the serene backdrop of Patina Maldives, this initiative provided a unique opportunity for the children to develop their skills and passion for football alongside their peers, under the expert guidance of Real Madrid Foundation Coaches.
Participants took part in intensive training sessions, receiving personalised coaching and access to official camp amenities, including football camp shirts, shorts, socks, drawstring bags, sweatbands, and caps.
In addition to enhancing sporting abilities, the camp emphasised essential values such as discipline, teamwork, and community spirit among the young athletes. This holistic approach not only nurtured their athletic potential but also fostered personal growth and camaraderie.
As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, Patina Maldives extended an exclusive offer to Maldivians during the event period. Guests can experience a stay at Patina Maldives for USD 350* per night in a Fari Studio, inclusive of daily breakfast, shared return transfers, and accommodation for two adults and two children under 12.
Furthermore, a special rate of USD 195 per child per session is available for enrolment in the camp, ensuring accessibility for young talents to participate and thrive.
Patina Maldives continues to provide an environment that seamlessly blends relaxation, recreation, and wellness, catering to the diverse needs of its guests. Nestled in the picturesque North Malé Atoll, the resort celebrates nature, craftsmanship, and community, inviting guests to explore boundless possibilities and create lasting memories.
Mischa Zverev returns to JOALI BEING to host tennis workshops in August
JOALI BEING invites German tennis professional, Mischa Zverev, to host tennis workshops between 9th and 19th August 2024. Young guests are welcome to join the Ace Academy workshops this Summer, where they can learn to become tennis pros through a variety of class levels that focus on the fundamentals of tennis all the way up to exciting tennis matches. Zverev will also host a tennis workshop for teenagers from the local community, supporting youngsters with diabetes as part of the Alexander Zverev Foundation.
Mischa Zverev had achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 25. At the 2017 Australian Open, Zverev defeated world No. 1 Andy Murray in four sets. Zverev began playing tennis at the age of two with his father, Alexander, a former ATP pro and his coach from who he drew inspiration. Zverev is the elder brother of Alexander Zverev, who was ranked by the ATP as high as world No. 2. Together, they were the first brothers to reach 3R at the same Grand Slam event since Byron and Wayne Black in the 1998 Australian Open.
The B’Kidult Summer Programme – Ace Academy Tennis Camp
The B’Kidult Summer Programme took flight on 1st July 2024, welcoming adventurers of all ages to embark on a shared journey of joy, discovery and connection. Mischa Zverev will lead two sessions of the Ace Academy camp in August; the first workshop on 15th August 2024 and the second workshop on 17th August 2024.These workshops will focus on hand and eye coordination, foot work drills and cardio. Guided by Zverev, young players can start their tennis journey on the right foot, to develop essential life skills and a love for the game in a fun, supportive environment. Along with boosting speed and agility, the tennis workshops will also foster resilience and teamwork. Youngsters can learn to command the court with confidence and share their progress with the rest of the family.
Community Wellbeing and Inspiration
Following a successful local community workshop with the Zverev brothers in 2022, JOALI BEING is excited to welcome back Mischa Zverev to further inspire a group of teenagers from a neighbouring local island. “I am deeply honoured to return to the island of wellbeing, where we have created moments of joy and inspiration together with the team, guests and local community. I am very much looking forward to sharing my passion and motivate youngsters once again. JOALI BEING is truly my favourite place on earth” says Zverev.
Multi-generational play and learning
At JOALI BEING, we cater to multi-generational travellers, a place where every individual discovers and embarks on a journey of transformation and transcendence. Making the most of its remote tropical island setting, B’Kidult weaves elements of nature into each space and activity, awakening the senses and fostering a closer relationship with the earth. From crystalline waters and warm sunshine to soft sands and lush palms, nature’s sensory gifts set the stage for a memorable family journey that unites discovery, learning and wellbeing. The Four Pillars of JOALI BEING: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy are brought to life through experiential learning and active engagement. Mischa Zverev will be visiting JOALI BEING with his family and will experience an array of multi-generational activities that nurture connection; from culinary classes, herbology workshops, yoga and sound baths, to marine conservation, snorkelling adventures and transformational wellbeing.
Since JOALI BEING opened its doors in late 2021, the wellbeing island has continuously strived to support and inspire local communities. In November 2022, the Zverev brothers visited JOALI BEING as part of tennis star Aleksander Zverev’s recovery journey from a past injury. Together, they hosted tennis workshops for guests and children from a local neighbouring island, supporting youngsters with diabetes. The Alexander Zverev Foundation had then been launched to help young people with diabetes to avoid limiting themselves because of the condition. The foundation particularly supports children with type 1 diabetes and aims to help prevent type 2 diabetes by encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. At JOALI BEING, the wellbeing island’s philosophy of “Joy of Weightlessness” had well resonated with Aleksander Zverev at every level during his stay.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Kandima Maldives remains top choice for sports celebrities; hosts futsal camp with Ricardinho
Growing in popularity as a holiday hotspot among sports personalities, active lifestyle resort Kandima Maldives with Ricardinho, holding the title of being named the best Futsal player in the World 6 times by the Futsal planet.
The legendary Ricardinho spent a week at the island resort from 30th June to 6th July, providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both local youths and Kandima guests.
During his stay, Ricardinho conducted an engaging three-day futsal camp, coaching aspiring players from the local Kudahuvadhoo Island. The camp was open to Kandima’s guests too and provided an amazing opportunity for participants to learn from one of the greatest futsal players of all time.
Throughout the event, Ricardinho actively engaged with visitors, playing matches with fans and futsal enthusiasts, and showcasing his expertise in a community setting. Guests had the rare chance to watch, learn, and interact directly with the futsal legend, making the experience truly anything but ordinary.
“We are honoured to welcome Ricardinho, the world’s top Futsal player, to Kandima,” said Tom van Tuijl, General Manager, Kandima Maldives “This collaboration aligned perfectly with Kandima’s focus on an active lifestyle. Our commitment to promote a fitness-oriented way of life in a tropical island setting and Ricardinho’s visit undoubtedly inspired our guests, especially families with young futsal enthusiasts, to embrace a more sporty lifestyle.”
Kandima is no stranger to hosting renowned athletes from around the world and the UK. In recent years, the island resort has already hosted premium league footballers Liverpool FC’s Joe Gomez, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, and freestyle football champion Lia Lewis for a holiday. Innovative in their approach to creating distinct and memorable sports experiences for guests, Kandima continues exploring fun and educational partnerships with esteemed athletes to impress fitness-oriented travellers.
“We are thrilled to partner with Kandima Maldives for this exciting football camp,” said Ricardinho.” It was a great opportunity to share my passion for the sport and engaging with the Kandima’s guests, local youths and staff. Together, we created unforgettable memories and inspired a love for football and an active lifestyle.”
For more information about Kandima Maldives and upcoming Uber Kool events, please visit www.kandima.com.
