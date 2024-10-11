Maldivian-Indian fusion takes centre stage at LUX* South Ari Atoll with Chef Avinash Martins

This November, Nova Maldives invites lovers of Japanese cuisine to embark on an exquisite culinary journey at Mizu, the island resort’s intimate overwater teppanyaki restaurant. Set against the stunning backdrop of the South Ari Atoll’s glistening lagoons, guests are treated to a refined dining experience curated by renowned Japanese chef Kazuki Arai.

From November 18th to 22nd, Mizu will host an exclusive dining activation in collaboration with celebrated chef Kazuki Arai, where guests can enjoy artfully crafted set menus paired with premium sake. Additionally, there will be a unique opportunity for participants to join bespoke cooking classes led by Chef Arai in the serene ambience of Nova. This event promises a sophisticated dining experience, ideal for couples seeking to reconnect and create unforgettable memories, surrounded by panoramic views of turquoise waters.

Chef Kazuki Arai brings a wealth of experience in Japanese culinary arts, having recently launched a new venture focused on using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from Gunma Prefecture. His innovative approach celebrates Gunma’s rich agricultural heritage, including the creation of award-winning bento boxes that highlight the connection between local producers and consumers. His commitment to sustainability and passion for Japanese gastronomic traditions make this event a true celebration of food, community, and culture.

At Mizu, guests can anticipate a dining experience where every dish tells a story, showcasing the freshest local ingredients paired with harmonious sake selections. As the sun sets over the horizon, Mizu transforms into a magical setting for dinner, with the sound of rolling waves and the soft glow of twinkling stars enhancing the atmosphere.

The Mizu dining experience will feature a specially curated set menu designed to tantalise taste buds and immerse guests in the essence of Japan’s seafood-rich culinary tradition. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on cooking class, where they can experience the artistry involved in preparing Japanese cuisine and bring home world-class recipes and skills to replicate.

With highly limited seating, this exclusive event ensures each guest receives the utmost attention and care, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a personalised and leisurely dining experience filled with special memories.

This November at Nova promises to be rich with culinary adventures. Just three days before the Mizu activation, the island resort will also host an exquisite dinner in collaboration with the prestigious Maison Taittinger. Guests will be treated to a lavish five-course meal, paired with the finest vintages from Taittinger Champagne, starting with a welcome glass of Taittinger Brut Réserve. The evening will be filled with gourmet delights, including shellfish risotto and locally caught fish, all while basking in the golden glow of a Maldivian sunset.