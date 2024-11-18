Condé Nast Johansens awards LUX* South Ari Atoll as Best for Families

The 2024 Boutique Hotel Club Awards, often likened to the Michelin Guide for boutique hotels, has unveiled its winners, showcasing the pinnacle of global luxury and hospitality. Among the celebrated properties, Velaa Private Island in the Maldives made an indelible mark by clinching the award for ‘World’s Best Fine Dining Hotel’, solidifying its reputation as a beacon of exclusive experiences and culinary excellence.

Renowned for its unparalleled offerings, Velaa Private Island is a secluded paradise in the Noonu Atoll, surrounded by pristine azure waters. The accolade highlights its commitment to delivering curated dining experiences that transcend luxury, blending world-class cuisine with the serene beauty of its surroundings. The judges lauded the property as “an exclusive private island surrounded by an azure sea and curated experiences to go beyond luxury.”

The Boutique Hotel Club, celebrated for its meticulous vetting process, evaluated over 500 nominees across 80 countries. Properties undergo rigorous on-site assessments, with over 400 gold standards of hospitality excellence shaping the selection process. This year’s winners represent the pinnacle of creativity, sustainability, and immersive guest experiences.

While Velaa Private Island shone as the standout destination for fine dining, other winners in various categories celebrated unique aspects of boutique hospitality. The overall title of ‘World’s Best Boutique Hotel/ was awarded to Akademie Street Boutique Hotel in Franschhoek, South Africa, known for its style, charm, and exceptional guest service.

The awards also emphasised sustainability, with Munduk Moding Plantation in Bali earning ‘World’s Best Eco Hotel’ for its dedication to environmental impact and community support. This reflects a broader trend in the boutique hotel industry: integrating sustainability into the luxury travel experience.

Velaa Private Island is renowned for offering a harmonious blend of natural beauty, bespoke services, and extraordinary culinary adventures. Whether dining under the stars or exploring the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, guests are immersed in an exclusive escape tailored to their desires. This latest recognition further cements Velaa’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

For 15 years, the Boutique Hotel Club has celebrated the world’s finest boutique properties, meticulously curating destinations that embody exceptional quality, emotional resonance, and a unique sense of place. With Velaa Private Island leading the charge, the 2024 awards highlight a new era of boutique excellence, where luxury meets heart and innovation.