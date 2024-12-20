Family
Touch of artistry: LUX* South Ari Atoll teams up with The Clay Studio Maldives
The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll, has announced a partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives to introduce a pottery pop-up at its Junk Art Studio, starting on 20 December 2024. This collaboration adds a creative and interactive activity to the resort’s vibrant programming, offering guests of all ages the opportunity to explore their artistic talents while supporting a local Maldivian business.
The pottery experience features a variety of workshops, including wheel-throwing, hand-building, and the popular ‘Paint a Pot’ sessions. Options tailored for children and private sessions for couples and families are also available. Each class is conducted by skilled artisans and aims to inspire creativity while providing an enjoyable experience for participants.
John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the partnership as a unique opportunity for families to create lasting memories while supporting local craftsmanship.
The launch aligns with the resort’s festive celebrations, which include an array of traditions, dining experiences, and activities designed to deliver an unforgettable holiday experience. This announcement follows the resort’s recent recognition as “Best for Families” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards For Excellence 2025, reinforcing its status as a premier family-friendly destination.
Journey of renewal, family bonding: Celebrate Easter 2025 at The Nautilus Maldives
Easter at The Nautilus Maldives is a heartfelt celebration of family, sustainability, and the wonders of nature. From 15th to 22nd April 2025, this award-winning ultra-luxury private island invites guests to create cherished moments through meaningful, eco-conscious experiences. Highlights include coral planting workshops, tree-planting ceremonies, eco-snorkelling safaris, and guided nature walks, each designed to immerse guests in the vibrant marine life and the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives. These thoughtfully curated activities go beyond recreation, offering moments to reflect, reconnect, and honour the spirit of renewal that Easter embodies.
Sustainability Workshops with ecoBirdy
This Easter, The Nautilus invites families to join an inspiring creative journey with ecoBirdy at Young Wonderers. Founded in Belgium, ecoBirdy is renowned for transforming discarded plastic into sustainable, ergonomic designs, blending functionality with artistic innovation—a philosophy that beautifully aligns with The Nautilus’ vision of renewal.
Under the theme “Journey to a New Life”, these workshops guide kids through a hands-on exploration of recycling, from collecting plastic treasures to crafting bespoke creations like The Nautilus Pendant. Through these immersive activities, guests of all ages will discover the transformative power of upcycling, turning waste into meaningful, beautiful keepsakes.
Young Wonderers offers more than workshops, with whimsical island adventures designed to spark imagination. Children can craft coconut bags, engage in playful “Saving the Planet” competitions, or sculpt magical sand souvenirs—each activity connecting them to the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Celebrating Easter Through Art and Cuisine
Easter dining at The Nautilus takes on an artistic flair this Easter with exquisite culinary experiences. On Good Friday, guests can enjoy a Sunset Beach Pop-Up featuring “The Art of Bohemia,” a beachside gallery of Maldivian artworks accompanied by live music. Holy Saturday will delight families with a memorable beachside Easter dinner at Thyme Beach, and Easter Sunday culminates in a lavish family brunch serenaded by the soothing melodies of a local handpan musician. Each dining experience seamlessly blends artistry, flavour, and unforgettable moments.
Family Adventures on the Reef and Beyond
For marine enthusiasts, Aquanautica offers an array of immersive experiences designed to inspire and educate. Guests can participate in coral planting sessions led by the resident marine biologist, snorkel along the vibrant house reef with expert guidance, or attend engaging coral talks. Families can join “Hello Turtle” excursions to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat or set sail on enchanting dolphin cruises. Each adventure deepens guests’ understanding of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, while fostering a profound connection to the delicate marine ecosystem.
Spa Indulgence for All Ages
Solasta Spa invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with Easter-inspired therapies. Choose from treatments like the Spring Rebalance Therapy or the Spring Blossom Body Scrub, each designed to revitalise and rejuvenate. Families can enjoy bespoke pampering sessions, pairing massages and facials for parents paired with mini massages for children. These moments of relaxation culminate in a luxurious aromatic bath, creating cherished memories of tranquillity and togetherness.
To plan your Easter journey to a world of your own making, visit The Nautilus Maldives’ website here, email hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or talk to the resort team at +960 7309818.
JA Manafaru secures Worldwide Kids Accreditation for second year
JA Manafaru has announced its receipt of the respected Worldwide Kids (WK) Accreditation for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its dedication to providing a family-friendly experience. This independent recognition honours resorts that maintain the highest international standards in childcare training, health and safety, and continuously enhance the experience for families and young guests.
Situated in an idyllic all-natural island paradise, JA Manafaru features a wide array of family-focused facilities. The resort’s CoolZone play area, complete with a separate family pool, Recreation Pavilion, and the ChillZone indoor games room, provides young guests with ample opportunities to play and explore while their parents enjoy relaxation. This carefully curated offering ensures that both families and couples experience the perfect balance of a serene escape and a safe, engaging environment for children.
The resort’s childcare facilities have successfully met the rigorous standards of the WK audit, further demonstrating its commitment to creating a secure and nurturing space for younger guests. The dedicated childcare team at JA Manafaru has completed extensive training accredited by Worldwide Kids, equipping them with specialised knowledge and skills to deliver exceptional care. Parents can rest assured knowing their children are well looked after while they enjoy the resort’s spa and dining options.
Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation, expressed pride in the team’s achievement, stating that receiving the recognition for two consecutive years underscores the resort’s commitment to guest safety, particularly for young visitors. Gupta emphasised that the health and safety audits, combined with comprehensive training, ensure adherence to the highest international standards. She noted that the accreditation reflects the resort’s dedication to creating memorable family experiences.
Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru Maldives, shared his enthusiasm, highlighting that the Worldwide Kids accreditation reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for its youngest guests. Kruse added that the diverse activities available allow families to appreciate the beauty of the Maldives together while parents can relax, confident in the care provided to their children.
The Worldwide Kids Accreditation reinforces JA Manafaru’s focus on delivering not just a luxurious retreat for families but also a resort that prioritises the well-being and enjoyment of young guests. This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to maintaining exemplary standards of childcare, ensuring that all visitors – both young and old – enjoy a memorable and worry-free stay.
With this accolade, JA Manafaru continues to distinguish itself as one of the Maldives’ premier resorts, offering families and holidaymakers outstanding service and unforgettable experiences.
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces vibrant Water Park and expanded kids club activities
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced that the brand-new Water Park Facilities at the Coconut Kids Club are now officially open for guests. The much-anticipated launch on November 1, 2024, marks a new chapter in family-friendly entertainment at the resort.
Designed for children aged 4 to 12, the Coconut Kids Club now boasts a vibrant water park complete with interactive splash zones and playful water play areas. These exciting additions provide a safe and engaging space where children can enjoy endless aquatic adventures, while parents relax and unwind in the sun.
Alongside the new water park, the Coconut Kids Club continues to offer a daily schedule of fun and educational activities, including arts and crafts, games, and creative projects, offering children enriching experiences throughout their stay.
“We’re delighted with the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It’s wonderful to see families creating joyful memories together, and we’re thrilled to be part of that experience.”
The new water park is now open, inviting young guests to explore and enjoy, as Coconut Kids Club fosters a vibrant, family-oriented atmosphere where quality time and unforgettable moments are central.
