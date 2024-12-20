Touch of artistry: LUX* South Ari Atoll teams up with The Clay Studio Maldives

JA Manafaru has announced its receipt of the respected Worldwide Kids (WK) Accreditation for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its dedication to providing a family-friendly experience. This independent recognition honours resorts that maintain the highest international standards in childcare training, health and safety, and continuously enhance the experience for families and young guests.

Situated in an idyllic all-natural island paradise, JA Manafaru features a wide array of family-focused facilities. The resort’s CoolZone play area, complete with a separate family pool, Recreation Pavilion, and the ChillZone indoor games room, provides young guests with ample opportunities to play and explore while their parents enjoy relaxation. This carefully curated offering ensures that both families and couples experience the perfect balance of a serene escape and a safe, engaging environment for children.

The resort’s childcare facilities have successfully met the rigorous standards of the WK audit, further demonstrating its commitment to creating a secure and nurturing space for younger guests. The dedicated childcare team at JA Manafaru has completed extensive training accredited by Worldwide Kids, equipping them with specialised knowledge and skills to deliver exceptional care. Parents can rest assured knowing their children are well looked after while they enjoy the resort’s spa and dining options.

Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation, expressed pride in the team’s achievement, stating that receiving the recognition for two consecutive years underscores the resort’s commitment to guest safety, particularly for young visitors. Gupta emphasised that the health and safety audits, combined with comprehensive training, ensure adherence to the highest international standards. She noted that the accreditation reflects the resort’s dedication to creating memorable family experiences.

Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru Maldives, shared his enthusiasm, highlighting that the Worldwide Kids accreditation reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for its youngest guests. Kruse added that the diverse activities available allow families to appreciate the beauty of the Maldives together while parents can relax, confident in the care provided to their children.

The Worldwide Kids Accreditation reinforces JA Manafaru’s focus on delivering not just a luxurious retreat for families but also a resort that prioritises the well-being and enjoyment of young guests. This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to maintaining exemplary standards of childcare, ensuring that all visitors – both young and old – enjoy a memorable and worry-free stay.

With this accolade, JA Manafaru continues to distinguish itself as one of the Maldives’ premier resorts, offering families and holidaymakers outstanding service and unforgettable experiences.