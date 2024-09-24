Celebration
Tropical holiday wonderland: festive feasts, family fun, and wellness at LUX* South Ari Atoll
Celebrate the most magical time of the year under the starry skies of the Maldives with an array of thoughtfully curated festive events. At LUX* South Ari Atoll, guests are invited to experience the warmth of Maldivian hospitality through beachfront feasts, creative children’s activities, and vibrant culinary and musical celebrations. From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort offers a variety of programs designed to create unforgettable memories.
“Our resort is the perfect destination for the festive season, blending the natural beauty of a tropical island with a host of special events,” says John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “Recently recognised as the Best Resort for Families in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, we have crafted extraordinary experiences to cater to every guest. Whether you wish to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, unwind with a spa day, or explore the underwater world, you can celebrate the season in true LUX* style.”
The resort will host four distinguished experts, each offering workshops to enhance guest experiences. Renowned painter Hussain Ihfal Ahmed, also known as “Iphpha,” will present his acclaimed coffee paintings and impressionist works inspired by nature. Japanese artist Makers Space will introduce guests to a distinctive pixelated art style, reimagining familiar scenes in vivid new ways. Hamburg-based artist Jeannine Platz will captivate audiences with her expressive calligraphy and performance art, blending dynamic harbou paintings with live demonstrations. Additionally, German volleyball champion Jochen Schöps will lead daily workshops, providing guests the rare opportunity to train with an Olympic athlete.
The festivities kick off on December 22 with an elegant Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring canapés, bubbly, and festive cocktails, all set to the sound of carols. Christmas Eve celebrations include a lavish international buffet at MIXE and East Market, followed by a Christmas Eve Party at Beach Rouge. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a traditional roast in true Maldivian style. The celebrations continue on December 26 with MIXE Maldivian Night, featuring local flavours and entertainment. As New Year approaches, excitement builds for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a Year-End Countdown Party at Senses, complete with live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2025.
Children will be enchanted by a season full of surprises. Activities include gingerbread house decorating, writing letters to Santa, and festive crafts to ignite their imaginations. Santa himself will make a special beachside appearance on Christmas morning, bringing gifts for every young guest. With beach games, treasure hunts, and outdoor movie nights, the fun never ends.
Guests can craft their ideal holiday with a perfect balance of festive celebrations and tranquil island activities. Daily wellness sessions, including floating yoga and facial workshops, offer moments of relaxation, while the Maldives’ vibrant marine life can be explored through guided snorkelling and diving excursions. For those looking to unwind, the spa offers exclusive festive packages to rejuvenate and refresh, ensuring guests leave feeling their best.
With 10 room categories available, ranging from chic bungalows for leisurely mornings to overwater villas offering ultimate privacy, or pavilions with direct beach access for easy beach lounging, LUX* South Ari Atoll caters to both couples and families, ensuring everyone enjoys their ideal holiday retreat.
Celebration
Ring in 2025 in style: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s extravagant festive celebrations
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host an extraordinary festive season, embracing the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of Moulin Rouge. From December 22, 2024, to January 4, 2025, guests will be whisked away to a world of Parisian sophistication in the breathtaking surroundings of the Maldives. The festivities will include lively performances, DJ sets, dazzling décor, and a joyful atmosphere to make the season truly special.
Throughout the holiday period, visitors can indulge in a variety of experiences, including luxurious accommodations, exquisite holiday dining, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and fun activities for all ages.
Christmas Eve Feast – a culinary extravaganza on Christmas eve: Guests will embark on a remarkable culinary adventure across the resort’s signature dining venues. At Iru Restaurant, a sumptuous buffet will offer fresh seafood, traditional Christmas delights, a roast carving station, and local delicacies. At Trio and Flavours Restaurants, expert chefs will craft an exclusive set menu, blending festive flavours with gourmet creations for a truly unforgettable dining experience.
Christmas Day – carols and Santa’s grand entrance: the magic of Christmas will come to life with young guests spreading holiday cheer by singing heartwarming carols around the island. Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance, bringing joy and gifts for the children.
DJ Toni Mesas – Barcelona beats in the Maldives: International DJ and music producer Toni Mesas, hailing from Barcelona, will set the party mood with his electrifying beats. Renowned for his performances in top cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, DJ Toni Mesas will bring his signature sound to the Maldives, turning every evening into an unforgettable celebration.
New Year’s Eve Gala – Welcome 2025 in style: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala at the resort. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet dinner at Iru Restaurant or exclusive set menus at Trio and Flavours, featuring the finest global cuisine and decadent desserts. The night will be packed with entertainment, including live performances from the resident DJ, a band, and captivating dance acts. The highlight of the evening will be the countdown to midnight, followed by a stunning fireworks display lighting up the Maldivian sky, marking the start of the New Year in spectacular fashion.
Celebration
Indulge in luxury and festive joy at JW Marriott Maldives’ ‘Symphony of the Sea’
As 2024 draws to a close, the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to join its ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration, a magical event combining the natural beauty of the Maldives with festive joy. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, this enchanting experience offers a blend of oceanic wonders, exciting family activities, indulgent dining, and world-class performances for guests of all ages.
The ‘Symphony of the Sea’ offers an array of exceptional dining experiences designed to delight the senses and create lasting memories. The highlight is the Symphony of Flavours dinner buffet, where guests can savour a wide range of global cuisines.
During this festive season, the resort presents a variety of unique culinary offerings, including Thai Treetop Breeze at Kaashi, where guests enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a treetop setting, and Delicacies of JW Garden, featuring eco-friendly meals prepared with seasonal produce from the resort’s garden. Flavours of Hokkaido at Hashi showcases artfully crafted Japanese dishes made with premium ingredients, while The Butcher’s Hook at Shio caters to meat lovers with succulent Wagyu steaks paired with gourmet accompaniments like caviar and truffles.
The festivities begin on December 24 with a spectacular Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Families and friends can gather against the stunning backdrop of azure waters to enjoy mesmerising performances and a captivating fire show beneath the stars.
On Christmas Day, the celebration continues with Mistletoes & Sparkling Breakfast, a delightful buffet with live cooking stations capturing the spirit of the holiday season. This is followed by a traditional Christmas Turkey lunch accompanied by festive favoruites, offering a cozy and cheerful holiday atmosphere.
The grand finale of the holiday season takes place on New Year’s Eve with the ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ inspired by the vibrant underwater world. Guests can enjoy a fusion of gourmet cuisine, exciting family adventures, and rejuvenating wellness activities throughout the day. Children can take part in fun activities at the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, including Snowmen at the Beach, Christmas Ornament Making, and the Hunt for Santa.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa boasts 60 expansive and elegantly designed overwater and beach villas, each featuring plush bedding, private pools, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a serene and luxurious escape. Those planning their year-end getaway can take advantage of the ‘Festive Splendor’ package by booking before October 31, 2024. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 10, 2025, with a minimum four-night stay.
For an unforgettable holiday season filled with luxury, adventure, and festive cheer, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of experiences for families and guests of all ages.
Celebration
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
This Halloween, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering an unforgettable celebration packed with thrilling activities, themed events, and delightful culinary experiences. From spooky buffets to glow-in-the-dark parties, the resort combines relaxation and excitement for a truly extraordinary Halloween.
Halloween Buffet at Guduguda
From 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Guduguda Restaurant will be transformed into a spine-tingling setting, providing an immersive Halloween experience. Guests will enter via a jetty adorned with eerie decorations, stepping into a Halloween-themed wonderland. The specially curated BBQ buffet will feature dishes such as Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Rack, and Corn-Fed Chicken Breast. The seafood grill will offer Tuna Steak, Banana Prawns, and Sleeper Lobster, accompanied by a fresh salad bar with vine-ripe tomatoes, palm hearts, and asparagus. Additional stations, including a live Caesar salad and a variety of breads, will be available. The buffet is priced at $95 per person, with dining credits applicable for AI, FB, and HB guests. Pre-booking is required.
Mediterranean-Themed Buffet at Kula
On October 31st, Kula will host a Mediterranean-themed buffet from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a variety of delectable dishes, along with a few Halloween-inspired desserts. Although the buffet will subtly reflect Halloween, the restaurant will be decorated with vibrant Diwali-themed decorations, creating a colourful and festive atmosphere.
Glow in the Dark Party
Guests can embrace their party spirit at the Glow in the Dark Party by the poolside beach. A live DJ will set the atmosphere with energetic tunes under UV backlights, creating a glowing effect with neon-colored objects, spooky figures, and face-painting stations to heighten the fun. The night, spent under the Maldivian stars, will also feature special Halloween cocktails, promising an electrifying experience.
Lil’ Shark Kids Club
Families with children can enjoy a Halloween-themed day at the Kids Club, featuring activities such as face painting and a Trick-or-Treat adventure around the island. Children can also participate in a special Kids’ Pool Party, complete with entertaining games, water balloon fights, snacks, and drinks, ensuring a fun-filled day for the young guests.
Pumpkin Mud Lounge at The Spa
For those seeking relaxation, The Spa will offer a unique Pumpkin Mud Lounge experience, featuring a pumpkin-infused body scrub and mask for $99 per person. This indulgent treatment will combine Halloween charm with soothing pampering, enhanced by spooky pumpkin-themed decorations. Advance booking is required for this special experience.
Nighttime Snorkeling
For adventurous guests, the resort will offer a Guided Night Sparkle Snorkeling experience. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the house reef under the night sky and witness magical bioluminescent sparkles. This underwater adventure, priced at $50 per person, will be guided by an experienced team, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
-
Business1 week ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
-
Awards1 week ago
Award-winning NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers exclusive deals following ‘Best Beach Resort’ title
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
-
Featured1 week ago
Escape to a festive wonderland: Le Méridien, The Westin, and Sheraton Maldives unveil Holiday splendor
-
Celebration1 week ago
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
-
News1 week ago
Tranquility redefined: Constance Hotels & Resorts offers the ultimate wellness escape
-
Celebration1 week ago
Tropical Oktoberfest: experience German flavours and island vibes at Oaga Art Resort