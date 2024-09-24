Featured
Fushifaru’s “Super 7” celebration blends fitness and relaxation
Fushifaru Maldives is gearing up to celebrate its 7th anniversary on October 24, 2024, with a vibrant “Super 7” theme focused on wellness and rejuvenation. This special event will be hosted by renowned local fitness and wellness expert, Train with Kai, and will feature a dynamic three-day program aimed at revitalising both body and mind. To complement Kai’s fitness regimen, the culinary team has curated exquisite lunch and dinner menus that align with the program’s dietary requirements.
The “Super 7” celebration, scheduled for October 21-23, offers an immersive wellness journey blending invigorating physical activities with moments of mindful relaxation. Each day will kick off with energising sunrise sessions on Fushifaru’s pristine beach, where guests can partake in yoga, meditation, and Pilates, accompanied by refreshing pre-workout shots such as lemon-ginger, turmeric-orange, and apple-ginger-celery blends.
The mornings continue with a variety of fitness activities, including Beach Boxing and a Beach Fun Bootcamp, offering participants a unique way to stay active against the stunning backdrop of the island. To promote recovery and relaxation, guests can indulge in exclusive Ice Bath sessions at Heylhi Spa. These 15-minute treatments are designed to soothe muscles and refresh the senses, perfectly balancing the day’s intense activities.
As evening falls, guests are invited to unwind with calming yoga and breathwork sessions on the Sandbank, where they can sip warm herbal teas while soaking in the serene beauty of the Maldives. These evening rituals are designed to foster deep relaxation and mental clarity, providing a peaceful conclusion to each day.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with an event that embodies the essence of Fushifaru. The ‘Super 7’ program is a testament to our commitment to holistic well-being, offering guests a truly unforgettable experience that nurtures both body and soul,” said Mr. Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
This anniversary celebration is more than just an event—it’s an invitation for guests to reconnect with themselves amidst the tranquil beauty of Fushifaru. With every moment thoughtfully curated, this experience promises to rejuvenate and uplift both mind and body.
Celebration
Tropical holiday wonderland: festive feasts, family fun, and wellness at LUX* South Ari Atoll
Celebrate the most magical time of the year under the starry skies of the Maldives with an array of thoughtfully curated festive events. At LUX* South Ari Atoll, guests are invited to experience the warmth of Maldivian hospitality through beachfront feasts, creative children’s activities, and vibrant culinary and musical celebrations. From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort offers a variety of programs designed to create unforgettable memories.
“Our resort is the perfect destination for the festive season, blending the natural beauty of a tropical island with a host of special events,” says John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “Recently recognised as the Best Resort for Families in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, we have crafted extraordinary experiences to cater to every guest. Whether you wish to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, unwind with a spa day, or explore the underwater world, you can celebrate the season in true LUX* style.”
The resort will host four distinguished experts, each offering workshops to enhance guest experiences. Renowned painter Hussain Ihfal Ahmed, also known as “Iphpha,” will present his acclaimed coffee paintings and impressionist works inspired by nature. Japanese artist Makers Space will introduce guests to a distinctive pixelated art style, reimagining familiar scenes in vivid new ways. Hamburg-based artist Jeannine Platz will captivate audiences with her expressive calligraphy and performance art, blending dynamic harbou paintings with live demonstrations. Additionally, German volleyball champion Jochen Schöps will lead daily workshops, providing guests the rare opportunity to train with an Olympic athlete.
The festivities kick off on December 22 with an elegant Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring canapés, bubbly, and festive cocktails, all set to the sound of carols. Christmas Eve celebrations include a lavish international buffet at MIXE and East Market, followed by a Christmas Eve Party at Beach Rouge. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a traditional roast in true Maldivian style. The celebrations continue on December 26 with MIXE Maldivian Night, featuring local flavours and entertainment. As New Year approaches, excitement builds for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a Year-End Countdown Party at Senses, complete with live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2025.
Children will be enchanted by a season full of surprises. Activities include gingerbread house decorating, writing letters to Santa, and festive crafts to ignite their imaginations. Santa himself will make a special beachside appearance on Christmas morning, bringing gifts for every young guest. With beach games, treasure hunts, and outdoor movie nights, the fun never ends.
Guests can craft their ideal holiday with a perfect balance of festive celebrations and tranquil island activities. Daily wellness sessions, including floating yoga and facial workshops, offer moments of relaxation, while the Maldives’ vibrant marine life can be explored through guided snorkelling and diving excursions. For those looking to unwind, the spa offers exclusive festive packages to rejuvenate and refresh, ensuring guests leave feeling their best.
With 10 room categories available, ranging from chic bungalows for leisurely mornings to overwater villas offering ultimate privacy, or pavilions with direct beach access for easy beach lounging, LUX* South Ari Atoll caters to both couples and families, ensuring everyone enjoys their ideal holiday retreat.
Featured
Angsana Velavaru celebrates Wellness Weekend with exclusive yoga sessions and special promotions
Angsana Velavaru recently concluded a rejuvenating World Wellness Weekend, inviting guests to engage in holistic healing practices that honoured the mind, body, and spirit.
In partnership with renowned South African wellness influencer and yogi Zelmaré Viljoen, the resort hosted a series of exclusive yoga sessions from September 20 to 22. Attendees enjoyed two unique practices aimed at harmonising energy and fostering inner balance.
As the sun rose over the Indian Ocean, participants energised their senses with an invigorating Vinyasa flow designed to awaken vitality in both body and mind. This dynamic breathwork session provided a refreshing start to the day.
As daylight faded, guests transitioned into the evening with gentle Hatha movements and deep stretches that promoted inner tranquility and outer balance—a perfect way to reset for the night ahead.
These wellness sessions were part of a global initiative by Banyan Group hotels and resorts, which united worldwide to highlight the transformative power of wellness.
In celebration of Banyan Group’s 30th anniversary, Angsana Velavaru is also offering special promotions at the Angsana Spa and Gallery, featuring 30% off selected treatments and products until September 30.
The Live Well, Travel Well campaign embodies the group’s philosophy that wellness is a journey—both in travel and in life. To commemorate this milestone, guests can enjoy discounts of up to 35% on rooms, spa treatments, and wellness products at Angsana Velavaru. This exclusive offer includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, a choice of one free excursion, and the chance to earn Accor Live Limitless points during their stay.
Awards
Equator Village celebrates success at SATA 2024 with dual Silver Awards
Equator Village has once again been recognised for its excellence at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024, securing Silver Awards in both the Leading Airport Hotel/Resort and Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort categories. These accolades reinforce the resort’s standing as an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of comfort, heritage, and history in the Maldives.
The triumph of Equator Village at SATA 2024 continues its remarkable history of success, as this marks the third consecutive year the resort has been honoured with the Leading Heritage Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023. These consecutive awards underscore the resort’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of Addu Atoll, where the property is located.
Additionally, the resort secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024, marking two consecutive years of recognition for its outstanding service and prime location.
Set on the grounds of a former Royal Air Force Base in Addu Atoll, Equator Village offers guests a unique glimpse into the Maldives’ storied past. The continuing success of the resort at both the World Travel Awards and SATA reflects the dedication of its exceptional team in providing unmatched guest experiences while honouring the island’s historical significance.
“Winning these prestigious awards year after year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Equator Village. We are truly honoured to be recognised both regionally and internationally for our efforts to maintain the highest standards of hospitality and heritage preservation,” stated Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager of Equator Village.
With its stunning location, rich history, and outstanding service, Equator Village continues to distinguish itself as a leading heritage and airport resort destination in the Maldives.
Trending
