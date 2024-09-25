Featured
Séan Garnier to host exclusive match at The St. Regis Maldives
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced an exclusive sporting event featuring French freestyle footballer and World Champion, Séan Garnier, in a luxurious paradise setting. The renowned athlete will engage both guests and resort hosts in exhilarating football matches on the scenic Alba Beach, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
On October 16, 2024, at 6 PM island time, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a unique football match on Alba Beach, where they will challenge the highly skilled Garnier. The exciting game will take place on the pristine white sands of the Maldives, offering a dynamic and creative competition that differs from the traditional football pitch. Participants will not only enjoy the thrill of the game but will also have the chance to learn valuable tips and techniques from one of the world’s leading freestyle footballers.
According to Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, “This event offers a unique opportunity for guests and sports enthusiasts to interact with Séan Garnier, mastering advanced football skills while experiencing the luxurious surroundings and stunning views at the finest address in the Maldives.” Pauchon expressed enthusiasm for guests to enjoy this extraordinary event alongside one of the world’s top athletes, all while appreciating the beauty of the Maldivian property.
Garnier, widely regarded as one of the best freestyle footballers in history, is a two-time Red Bull Freestyle World Champion, a top-five Global Red Bull athlete, and a prominent social media figure. He has also recently become a Brand Ambassador for the France Olympic 2024 Team.
Featured
Fuvahmulah: Home to the world’s largest tiger shark aggregation
Fuvahmulah Island in the Maldives has been recognised as the location of the largest documented aggregation of tiger sharks globally, according to a recent study published on Nature.com.
Over six years, researchers led by Lennart Vossgaetter from the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research in Germany identified 239 individual tiger sharks through non-invasive photo identification methods. This represents the highest number of individual tiger sharks recorded in a single, geographically confined area.
The research revealed that tiger sharks around Fuvahmulah exhibit strong site fidelity, especially adult females, which remain in the area for extended periods during gestation. The waters surrounding the island provide critical habitat for these sharks, offering warm temperatures and a consistent food supply from discarded fish waste, making it ideal for reproduction.
Positive Outlook for Tiger Shark Conservation
The study highlighted Fuvahmulah as a vital site for tiger shark conservation in the Indian Ocean, housing the world’s largest known aggregation. The protected status of sharks in Maldivian waters contributes to the island being a “bright spot” for conservation efforts. Researchers emphasise that the island’s waters are essential for supporting female tiger sharks during gestation, serving as a crucial refuge that helps sustain their population.
However, the researchers also pointed out the necessity for further studies on the geographic connectivity of Fuvahmulah’s tiger sharks. Telemetry research could determine whether these sharks primarily inhabit the protected waters of the Maldives shark sanctuary or venture beyond its limits. Such insights are essential for understanding their movements and enhancing conservation strategies.
Balancing Tourism and Conservation
The study also raised concerns about the absence of formal regulations governing shark tourism in the Maldives, which has become a significant economic driver for local communities. The researchers noted that shark diving at sites like Fuvahmulah’s “Tiger Harbour” is currently unregulated, lacking official guidelines for shark provisioning for tourism purposes. Existing codes of conduct at diving sites are voluntary and vary by dive center.
Drawing inspiration from successful management strategies employed in other shark diving destinations, such as locally managed marine protected areas (MPAs) in Fiji, the researchers recommended establishing formal regulations to oversee shark provisioning and diving practices in Fuvahmulah. They argued that adopting sustainable practices is crucial to ensure the long-term conservation of tiger sharks and the economic benefits derived from shark tourism.
To prevent future conflicts between tourism and conservation, the study advocates for incorporating stakeholder interests into local management plans, promoting sustainable ecotourism practices in one of the world’s largest shark sanctuaries.
Featured
Fushifaru’s “Super 7” celebration blends fitness and relaxation
Fushifaru Maldives is gearing up to celebrate its 7th anniversary on October 24, 2024, with a vibrant “Super 7” theme focused on wellness and rejuvenation. This special event will be hosted by renowned local fitness and wellness expert, Train with Kai, and will feature a dynamic three-day program aimed at revitalising both body and mind. To complement Kai’s fitness regimen, the culinary team has curated exquisite lunch and dinner menus that align with the program’s dietary requirements.
The “Super 7” celebration, scheduled for October 21-23, offers an immersive wellness journey blending invigorating physical activities with moments of mindful relaxation. Each day will kick off with energising sunrise sessions on Fushifaru’s pristine beach, where guests can partake in yoga, meditation, and Pilates, accompanied by refreshing pre-workout shots such as lemon-ginger, turmeric-orange, and apple-ginger-celery blends.
The mornings continue with a variety of fitness activities, including Beach Boxing and a Beach Fun Bootcamp, offering participants a unique way to stay active against the stunning backdrop of the island. To promote recovery and relaxation, guests can indulge in exclusive Ice Bath sessions at Heylhi Spa. These 15-minute treatments are designed to soothe muscles and refresh the senses, perfectly balancing the day’s intense activities.
As evening falls, guests are invited to unwind with calming yoga and breathwork sessions on the Sandbank, where they can sip warm herbal teas while soaking in the serene beauty of the Maldives. These evening rituals are designed to foster deep relaxation and mental clarity, providing a peaceful conclusion to each day.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with an event that embodies the essence of Fushifaru. The ‘Super 7’ program is a testament to our commitment to holistic well-being, offering guests a truly unforgettable experience that nurtures both body and soul,” said Mr. Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
This anniversary celebration is more than just an event—it’s an invitation for guests to reconnect with themselves amidst the tranquil beauty of Fushifaru. With every moment thoughtfully curated, this experience promises to rejuvenate and uplift both mind and body.
Celebration
Tropical holiday wonderland: festive feasts, family fun, and wellness at LUX* South Ari Atoll
Celebrate the most magical time of the year under the starry skies of the Maldives with an array of thoughtfully curated festive events. At LUX* South Ari Atoll, guests are invited to experience the warmth of Maldivian hospitality through beachfront feasts, creative children’s activities, and vibrant culinary and musical celebrations. From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort offers a variety of programs designed to create unforgettable memories.
“Our resort is the perfect destination for the festive season, blending the natural beauty of a tropical island with a host of special events,” says John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “Recently recognised as the Best Resort for Families in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, we have crafted extraordinary experiences to cater to every guest. Whether you wish to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, unwind with a spa day, or explore the underwater world, you can celebrate the season in true LUX* style.”
The resort will host four distinguished experts, each offering workshops to enhance guest experiences. Renowned painter Hussain Ihfal Ahmed, also known as “Iphpha,” will present his acclaimed coffee paintings and impressionist works inspired by nature. Japanese artist Makers Space will introduce guests to a distinctive pixelated art style, reimagining familiar scenes in vivid new ways. Hamburg-based artist Jeannine Platz will captivate audiences with her expressive calligraphy and performance art, blending dynamic harbou paintings with live demonstrations. Additionally, German volleyball champion Jochen Schöps will lead daily workshops, providing guests the rare opportunity to train with an Olympic athlete.
The festivities kick off on December 22 with an elegant Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring canapés, bubbly, and festive cocktails, all set to the sound of carols. Christmas Eve celebrations include a lavish international buffet at MIXE and East Market, followed by a Christmas Eve Party at Beach Rouge. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a traditional roast in true Maldivian style. The celebrations continue on December 26 with MIXE Maldivian Night, featuring local flavours and entertainment. As New Year approaches, excitement builds for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a Year-End Countdown Party at Senses, complete with live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2025.
Children will be enchanted by a season full of surprises. Activities include gingerbread house decorating, writing letters to Santa, and festive crafts to ignite their imaginations. Santa himself will make a special beachside appearance on Christmas morning, bringing gifts for every young guest. With beach games, treasure hunts, and outdoor movie nights, the fun never ends.
Guests can craft their ideal holiday with a perfect balance of festive celebrations and tranquil island activities. Daily wellness sessions, including floating yoga and facial workshops, offer moments of relaxation, while the Maldives’ vibrant marine life can be explored through guided snorkelling and diving excursions. For those looking to unwind, the spa offers exclusive festive packages to rejuvenate and refresh, ensuring guests leave feeling their best.
With 10 room categories available, ranging from chic bungalows for leisurely mornings to overwater villas offering ultimate privacy, or pavilions with direct beach access for easy beach lounging, LUX* South Ari Atoll caters to both couples and families, ensuring everyone enjoys their ideal holiday retreat.
Trending
