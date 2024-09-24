Angsana Velavaru celebrates Wellness Weekend with exclusive yoga sessions and special promotions

A recent study by researchers from the University of Auckland has revealed that Kuredu Island Resort and Spa is the largest known breeding colony for White-Tailed Tropicbirds, locally called Dhandifulhu Dhooni, in the Maldives. This finding highlights the essential role seabirds play in maintaining the health and resilience of atoll ecosystems, especially coral reefs.

Seabirds, along with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, are crucial for the ecological balance of atolls. Studies show that coral reefs around atoll islands with nesting seabirds tend to be healthier, more biodiverse, and better able to withstand climate change. Kuredu, celebrated for its pristine environment and commitment to conservation, has become a vital sanctuary for these impressive birds.

“Kuredu Island Resort has established a safe haven for seabirds,” stated Dr. Sebastian Steibl from the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences. “The presence of over 800 nesting White-Tailed Tropicbirds highlights Kuredu’s importance as a refuge for these remarkable creatures.”

The research confirms that Kuredu is not only the largest tropicbird nesting colony in the Maldives but also one of the largest globally. The island’s conservation efforts and the respectful coexistence of resort guests and staff with the nesting seabirds have contributed significantly to the thriving population of these birds.

“On Kuredu, these white-tailed tropicbirds are protected from various threats, allowing them to nest undisturbed in natural atoll forest areas,” Dr. Steibl added.

Kuredu Island’s importance as a seabird haven extends beyond its immediate environment. The thriving tropicbird colony offers hope for rewilding other atolls in the Maldives, reinforcing the essential link between islands and coral reefs.

“We hope the success of our conservation initiatives will inspire similar efforts throughout the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Operating Officer at Crown and Champa Resorts.

As Kuredu Island continues to promote environmental stewardship, its status as the largest breeding colony for tropicbirds in the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of conservation and collective action in preserving global biodiversity, both on land and in our oceans.