Featured
Angsana Velavaru celebrates Wellness Weekend with exclusive yoga sessions and special promotions
Angsana Velavaru recently concluded a rejuvenating World Wellness Weekend, inviting guests to engage in holistic healing practices that honoured the mind, body, and spirit.
In partnership with renowned South African wellness influencer and yogi Zelmaré Viljoen, the resort hosted a series of exclusive yoga sessions from September 20 to 22. Attendees enjoyed two unique practices aimed at harmonising energy and fostering inner balance.
As the sun rose over the Indian Ocean, participants energised their senses with an invigorating Vinyasa flow designed to awaken vitality in both body and mind. This dynamic breathwork session provided a refreshing start to the day.
As daylight faded, guests transitioned into the evening with gentle Hatha movements and deep stretches that promoted inner tranquility and outer balance—a perfect way to reset for the night ahead.
These wellness sessions were part of a global initiative by Banyan Group hotels and resorts, which united worldwide to highlight the transformative power of wellness.
In celebration of Banyan Group’s 30th anniversary, Angsana Velavaru is also offering special promotions at the Angsana Spa and Gallery, featuring 30% off selected treatments and products until September 30.
The Live Well, Travel Well campaign embodies the group’s philosophy that wellness is a journey—both in travel and in life. To commemorate this milestone, guests can enjoy discounts of up to 35% on rooms, spa treatments, and wellness products at Angsana Velavaru. This exclusive offer includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, a choice of one free excursion, and the chance to earn Accor Live Limitless points during their stay.
Awards
Equator Village celebrates success at SATA 2024 with dual Silver Awards
Equator Village has once again been recognised for its excellence at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024, securing Silver Awards in both the Leading Airport Hotel/Resort and Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort categories. These accolades reinforce the resort’s standing as an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of comfort, heritage, and history in the Maldives.
The triumph of Equator Village at SATA 2024 continues its remarkable history of success, as this marks the third consecutive year the resort has been honoured with the Leading Heritage Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023. These consecutive awards underscore the resort’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of Addu Atoll, where the property is located.
Additionally, the resort secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024, marking two consecutive years of recognition for its outstanding service and prime location.
Set on the grounds of a former Royal Air Force Base in Addu Atoll, Equator Village offers guests a unique glimpse into the Maldives’ storied past. The continuing success of the resort at both the World Travel Awards and SATA reflects the dedication of its exceptional team in providing unmatched guest experiences while honouring the island’s historical significance.
“Winning these prestigious awards year after year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Equator Village. We are truly honoured to be recognised both regionally and internationally for our efforts to maintain the highest standards of hospitality and heritage preservation,” stated Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager of Equator Village.
With its stunning location, rich history, and outstanding service, Equator Village continues to distinguish itself as a leading heritage and airport resort destination in the Maldives.
Featured
Celebrate the season in paradise: Sheraton Maldives launches festive deals and activities
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, nestled on the stunning private island of Furanafushi, invites travellers to celebrate the holiday season with its exciting “Festive Early Bird” package and a lineup of joyful activities for all ages.
Beginning on December 7, 2024, the festivities will kick off with a heartwarming Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas carols. From December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, guests can enjoy a variety of fun-filled events, including Gingerbread House Decorating, the Recycled Christmas Tree Challenge, Santa Water Aerobics with a live DJ, and a Family Snowman Christmas Party, among many other festive happenings.
The “Festive Early Bird” package offers a fantastic opportunity to experience the Maldives during this magical season. Guests who book a minimum four-night stay between December 20, 2024, and January 10, 2025, can enjoy a 20% discount on room rates while soaking in the beauty and serenity of this luxurious five-star resort. The package includes a host of exclusive perks that will make the holiday stay even more memorable.
Guests can savour daily international breakfast buffets at Feast, enjoy three-course à la carte lunches, and choose between buffet or à la carte dinners at select restaurants. The package also provides a USD 60 dining credit per person for meals at Baan Thai and Sea Salt, covering food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Adding to the holiday spirit, guests can also enjoy a 20% discount on the Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. For those seeking relaxation, the Shine Spa offers selected treatments at a 15% discount. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks, tennis equipment, and free WiFi throughout the resort. To further ensure convenience, the package includes complimentary shared speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport. Bookings made by October 31, 2024, will enjoy all these benefits, with children under 12 staying and dining for free.
Just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for travellers seeking a short yet luxurious getaway in the Maldives. Perfect for families, couples, groups, and solo adventurers, this resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience.
Featured
White-Tailed Tropicbirds thrive: Kuredu Island recognised as largest breeding colony in the Maldives
A recent study by researchers from the University of Auckland has revealed that Kuredu Island Resort and Spa is the largest known breeding colony for White-Tailed Tropicbirds, locally called Dhandifulhu Dhooni, in the Maldives. This finding highlights the essential role seabirds play in maintaining the health and resilience of atoll ecosystems, especially coral reefs.
Seabirds, along with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, are crucial for the ecological balance of atolls. Studies show that coral reefs around atoll islands with nesting seabirds tend to be healthier, more biodiverse, and better able to withstand climate change. Kuredu, celebrated for its pristine environment and commitment to conservation, has become a vital sanctuary for these impressive birds.
“Kuredu Island Resort has established a safe haven for seabirds,” stated Dr. Sebastian Steibl from the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences. “The presence of over 800 nesting White-Tailed Tropicbirds highlights Kuredu’s importance as a refuge for these remarkable creatures.”
The research confirms that Kuredu is not only the largest tropicbird nesting colony in the Maldives but also one of the largest globally. The island’s conservation efforts and the respectful coexistence of resort guests and staff with the nesting seabirds have contributed significantly to the thriving population of these birds.
“On Kuredu, these white-tailed tropicbirds are protected from various threats, allowing them to nest undisturbed in natural atoll forest areas,” Dr. Steibl added.
Kuredu Island’s importance as a seabird haven extends beyond its immediate environment. The thriving tropicbird colony offers hope for rewilding other atolls in the Maldives, reinforcing the essential link between islands and coral reefs.
“We hope the success of our conservation initiatives will inspire similar efforts throughout the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Operating Officer at Crown and Champa Resorts.
As Kuredu Island continues to promote environmental stewardship, its status as the largest breeding colony for tropicbirds in the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of conservation and collective action in preserving global biodiversity, both on land and in our oceans.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
-
Business1 week ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
-
Business1 week ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’
-
Awards1 week ago
Award-winning NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers exclusive deals following ‘Best Beach Resort’ title
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
-
Featured1 week ago
Escape to a festive wonderland: Le Méridien, The Westin, and Sheraton Maldives unveil Holiday splendor
-
Celebration7 days ago
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
-
News7 days ago
Tranquility redefined: Constance Hotels & Resorts offers the ultimate wellness escape