Equator Village celebrates success at SATA 2024 with dual Silver Awards
Equator Village has once again been recognised for its excellence at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024, securing Silver Awards in both the Leading Airport Hotel/Resort and Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort categories. These accolades reinforce the resort’s standing as an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of comfort, heritage, and history in the Maldives.
The triumph of Equator Village at SATA 2024 continues its remarkable history of success, as this marks the third consecutive year the resort has been honoured with the Leading Heritage Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023. These consecutive awards underscore the resort’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of Addu Atoll, where the property is located.
Additionally, the resort secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024, marking two consecutive years of recognition for its outstanding service and prime location.
Set on the grounds of a former Royal Air Force Base in Addu Atoll, Equator Village offers guests a unique glimpse into the Maldives’ storied past. The continuing success of the resort at both the World Travel Awards and SATA reflects the dedication of its exceptional team in providing unmatched guest experiences while honouring the island’s historical significance.
“Winning these prestigious awards year after year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Equator Village. We are truly honoured to be recognised both regionally and internationally for our efforts to maintain the highest standards of hospitality and heritage preservation,” stated Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager of Equator Village.
With its stunning location, rich history, and outstanding service, Equator Village continues to distinguish itself as a leading heritage and airport resort destination in the Maldives.
Soneva Fushi shines as Maldives’ only Top 50 Hotel, secures no. 8 spot and Best Beach Hotel Award
Soneva Fushi has once again received prestigious recognition from The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking No. 8 as the only resort in the Maldives to feature in the Top 50. For the second consecutive year, it also claimed The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award, which honours the highest-ranked hotel located within 20 meters of a beach. The winners of The World’s 50 Best Hotels were unveiled at a vibrant awards ceremony in London, celebrating standout hotels across six continents.
The awards evening brought together leading figures from the global travel and hospitality sectors to honour the world’s finest hotels. Held at London’s historic Guildhall, the event spotlighted exceptional hotel experiences, inspiring travellers, hoteliers, and consumers alike.
Soneva Fushi, situated within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, is renowned as the original barefoot luxury hideaway. Its 63 private villas are set amidst lush jungle or poised over crystal-clear waters. Offering enchanting experiences, guests can enjoy a diverse range of activities, including expert-led events as part of the Soneva Stars calendar, dining across 14 venues, rejuvenating at Soneva Soul wellness centre, and exploring The Den, one of South Asia’s largest children’s playgrounds.
Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, expressed his excitement: “It’s wonderful to be back in London celebrating the second edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. Bringing together so many influential figures from the travel industry to honour the finest hotel experiences is truly a special moment. Congratulations to all the hotels on the list, each of which has made a lasting impression on our travel experts. We hope the 2024 list inspires travel lovers to choose a remarkable destination for their next journey.”
Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva, shared his delight: “We are honoured that Soneva Fushi has once again been recognised by The World’s 50 Best Hotels, ranking as the No. 8 hotel globally and winning ‘Best Beach Resort’ for the second year in a row. We are also proud to be the only Maldivian property in the top 50. At Soneva, we are a family that passionately pursues true luxury, offering extraordinary experiences that enrich our guests’ lives while minimising our impact on the environment.”
The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list was revealed in a live countdown from No. 50 to No. 1, featuring additional special awards. This prestigious ranking is based on the votes of 600 anonymous travel experts, including hoteliers, journalists, educators, and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of prominent Academy Chairs.
Award-winning NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers exclusive deals following ‘Best Beach Resort’ title
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, the first NH Collection property in the Maldives, has announced that it has been named the ‘Best Beach Resort’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. To celebrate this achievement, the resort is offering complimentary roundtrip domestic transfers for stays through December 2024.
The TTM Awards 2024 recognise excellence in the Maldivian travel and tourism industry across 28 categories, with winners selected by both industry professionals and the public. NH Collection Maldives Havodda earned the ‘Best Beach Resort’ title for its stunning white sandy beaches and exceptional swimming conditions.
Located on a private seashell-shaped island in the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers a serene escape in the southern Maldives. The resort features a vibrant house reef teeming with tropical marine life. Guests can choose from well-appointed beach villas with panoramic ocean views and direct beach access or over-water villas near pristine coral gardens. The resort provides a range of amenities both on land, including The Spa and various dining options, and in the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean.
To commemorate this accolade, NH Collection Maldives Havodda is inviting guests to enjoy a unique tropical experience with its latest offer. Those who book a stay of four nights or more between now and December 22, 2024, will receive complimentary roundtrip domestic flights. Rates start at USD 443 per night and include:
- 30% off accommodation with daily buffet breakfast for stays of 4 nights or more
- 35% off accommodation with daily buffet breakfast for stays of 7 nights or more
- Complimentary stay and dining for children under 12
- A bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival
This special offer is available for booking until October 31, 2024. Reservations can be made through the NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort’s website or by contacting the resort directly at havodda@nhcollection.com.
Leading in green tourism: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recognised for sustainability at TTM Awards 2024
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been named the ‘Most Sustainable Resort’ at the TTM Awards 2024, highlighting its dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism. This recognition reinforces the resort’s leadership in eco-friendly hospitality within the Maldives.
Central to the resort’s sustainability initiatives is its Marine Lab, the first of its kind in a Maldivian resort. The lab leads marine conservation efforts, including coral restoration, reef monitoring, and bi-weekly reef clean-ups aimed at protecting the region’s coral reefs and marine life. Guests are also encouraged to participate in the Citizen Science Snorkel, a distinctive activity that allows them to assist in monitoring fish populations, contributing to significant marine research.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond marine conservation. The resort is involved in community clean-ups on nearby local islands, with a focus on reducing plastic waste and raising environmental awareness. Efforts to minimise plastic usage, implement sustainable construction methods, and introduce energy-saving measures, such as the monthly Full Moon Lights-out initiative, are integral to its operations. This initiative not only conserves energy but also offers guests stunning views of the night sky. Waste reduction and recycling are key components of the resort’s daily practices.
This esteemed award acknowledges Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s continuous dedication to sustainability, seamlessly merging luxury with environmental responsibility.
“Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s sustainability efforts reflect a holistic approach to environmental stewardship, combining conservation, community engagement, and guest education to create a positive impact on both the local environment and the broader ecosystem. By integrating eco-friendly design principles, native landscaping practices, and obtaining prestigious green certifications, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru demonstrates a robust commitment to sustainability,” said Nicholas Hardman, Marine Lab Manager.
The Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2024, part of the largest travel trade show in the Maldives, honoured industry excellence with an evening of dinner, live music, and networking. Held on 22 August 2024, the event brought together over 500 travel professionals and more than 100 hoteliers.
