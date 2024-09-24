Featured
Celebrate the season in paradise: Sheraton Maldives launches festive deals and activities
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, nestled on the stunning private island of Furanafushi, invites travellers to celebrate the holiday season with its exciting “Festive Early Bird” package and a lineup of joyful activities for all ages.
Beginning on December 7, 2024, the festivities will kick off with a heartwarming Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas carols. From December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, guests can enjoy a variety of fun-filled events, including Gingerbread House Decorating, the Recycled Christmas Tree Challenge, Santa Water Aerobics with a live DJ, and a Family Snowman Christmas Party, among many other festive happenings.
The “Festive Early Bird” package offers a fantastic opportunity to experience the Maldives during this magical season. Guests who book a minimum four-night stay between December 20, 2024, and January 10, 2025, can enjoy a 20% discount on room rates while soaking in the beauty and serenity of this luxurious five-star resort. The package includes a host of exclusive perks that will make the holiday stay even more memorable.
Guests can savour daily international breakfast buffets at Feast, enjoy three-course à la carte lunches, and choose between buffet or à la carte dinners at select restaurants. The package also provides a USD 60 dining credit per person for meals at Baan Thai and Sea Salt, covering food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Adding to the holiday spirit, guests can also enjoy a 20% discount on the Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. For those seeking relaxation, the Shine Spa offers selected treatments at a 15% discount. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks, tennis equipment, and free WiFi throughout the resort. To further ensure convenience, the package includes complimentary shared speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport. Bookings made by October 31, 2024, will enjoy all these benefits, with children under 12 staying and dining for free.
Just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for travellers seeking a short yet luxurious getaway in the Maldives. Perfect for families, couples, groups, and solo adventurers, this resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience.
Featured
White-Tailed Tropicbirds thrive: Kuredu Island recognised as largest breeding colony in the Maldives
A recent study by researchers from the University of Auckland has revealed that Kuredu Island Resort and Spa is the largest known breeding colony for White-Tailed Tropicbirds, locally called Dhandifulhu Dhooni, in the Maldives. This finding highlights the essential role seabirds play in maintaining the health and resilience of atoll ecosystems, especially coral reefs.
Seabirds, along with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, are crucial for the ecological balance of atolls. Studies show that coral reefs around atoll islands with nesting seabirds tend to be healthier, more biodiverse, and better able to withstand climate change. Kuredu, celebrated for its pristine environment and commitment to conservation, has become a vital sanctuary for these impressive birds.
“Kuredu Island Resort has established a safe haven for seabirds,” stated Dr. Sebastian Steibl from the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences. “The presence of over 800 nesting White-Tailed Tropicbirds highlights Kuredu’s importance as a refuge for these remarkable creatures.”
The research confirms that Kuredu is not only the largest tropicbird nesting colony in the Maldives but also one of the largest globally. The island’s conservation efforts and the respectful coexistence of resort guests and staff with the nesting seabirds have contributed significantly to the thriving population of these birds.
“On Kuredu, these white-tailed tropicbirds are protected from various threats, allowing them to nest undisturbed in natural atoll forest areas,” Dr. Steibl added.
Kuredu Island’s importance as a seabird haven extends beyond its immediate environment. The thriving tropicbird colony offers hope for rewilding other atolls in the Maldives, reinforcing the essential link between islands and coral reefs.
“We hope the success of our conservation initiatives will inspire similar efforts throughout the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Operating Officer at Crown and Champa Resorts.
As Kuredu Island continues to promote environmental stewardship, its status as the largest breeding colony for tropicbirds in the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of conservation and collective action in preserving global biodiversity, both on land and in our oceans.
Featured
Indulge in Parisian charm at La Belle Vie: Kuramathi Maldives’ newest French bistro
La Belle Vie, an enchanting French bistro nestled in the luxuriant gardens of Kuramathi Maldives, has been unveiled. Designed to evoke the charm of a traditional Parisian bistro, La Belle Vie offers a warm and cozy environment where guests can savour classic French cuisine. Executive Chef Michel Muffat shares his vision, stating that the aim was to recreate the intimate, casual dining experience typical of a French bistro. The focus is on homemade dishes prepared from traditional recipes, ensuring every meal delivers an authentic taste of France. The goal is to provide a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for enjoying great food with friends and family.
The menu at La Belle Vie features a variety of dishes that highlight the simplicity and richness of French culinary traditions. Notably, the Steak Tartare is prepared table side, allowing guests to customise their seasoning and condiments for a personalised touch. Additionally, “le plateau de fruit de mer” presents a stunning seafood platter that includes both fresh and cooked seafood, accompanied by dipping sauces and homemade mayonnaise, showcasing the freshness and diversity of French seafood dishes.
The ambiance captures the feel of a French bistro set in the garden of Kuramathi, with intricate and vibrant mosaic art on the walls, an eye-catching patterned floor, and bistro chairs combined with lounge-style seating that offers comfort and casual elegance.
Guests who have booked the Select All-Inclusive package at Kuramathi Maldives will find this delightful dining experience included in their stay. Whether seasoned connoisseurs of French cuisine or newcomers to bistro dining, La Belle Vie promises a memorable culinary journey into the heart of France.
La Belle Vie is open for dinner and welcomes guests aged six years and older.
Celebration
Indulge in luxury and festive joy at JW Marriott Maldives’ ‘Symphony of the Sea’
As 2024 draws to a close, the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to join its ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration, a magical event combining the natural beauty of the Maldives with festive joy. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, this enchanting experience offers a blend of oceanic wonders, exciting family activities, indulgent dining, and world-class performances for guests of all ages.
The ‘Symphony of the Sea’ offers an array of exceptional dining experiences designed to delight the senses and create lasting memories. The highlight is the Symphony of Flavours dinner buffet, where guests can savour a wide range of global cuisines.
During this festive season, the resort presents a variety of unique culinary offerings, including Thai Treetop Breeze at Kaashi, where guests enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a treetop setting, and Delicacies of JW Garden, featuring eco-friendly meals prepared with seasonal produce from the resort’s garden. Flavours of Hokkaido at Hashi showcases artfully crafted Japanese dishes made with premium ingredients, while The Butcher’s Hook at Shio caters to meat lovers with succulent Wagyu steaks paired with gourmet accompaniments like caviar and truffles.
The festivities begin on December 24 with a spectacular Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Families and friends can gather against the stunning backdrop of azure waters to enjoy mesmerising performances and a captivating fire show beneath the stars.
On Christmas Day, the celebration continues with Mistletoes & Sparkling Breakfast, a delightful buffet with live cooking stations capturing the spirit of the holiday season. This is followed by a traditional Christmas Turkey lunch accompanied by festive favoruites, offering a cozy and cheerful holiday atmosphere.
The grand finale of the holiday season takes place on New Year’s Eve with the ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ inspired by the vibrant underwater world. Guests can enjoy a fusion of gourmet cuisine, exciting family adventures, and rejuvenating wellness activities throughout the day. Children can take part in fun activities at the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, including Snowmen at the Beach, Christmas Ornament Making, and the Hunt for Santa.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa boasts 60 expansive and elegantly designed overwater and beach villas, each featuring plush bedding, private pools, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a serene and luxurious escape. Those planning their year-end getaway can take advantage of the ‘Festive Splendor’ package by booking before October 31, 2024. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 10, 2025, with a minimum four-night stay.
For an unforgettable holiday season filled with luxury, adventure, and festive cheer, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of experiences for families and guests of all ages.
