News
AirAsia’s Thrilling ‘No Clue Escape’ promotion whisks passengers to Maldives
Last Friday, twenty passengers boarded an AirAsia A320 in Hong Kong, completely unaware of where their journey would end. They had no clue about their destination and only discovered it mid-flight, cruising at 30,000 feet somewhere between Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.
In August, AirAsia and CLS Holiday launched the “No Clue Escape,” offering travellers a surprise trip for HK$4,888 (around $634) without revealing the destination. Despite the mystery, the package quickly sold out, reflecting the enthusiasm of Hong Kongers for adventure and the unknown.
AirAsia added to the excitement by handing out surprise boxes and unique souvenirs. The final destination was revealed during a signature AirAsia event onboard the flight. At 30,000 feet, the passengers discovered they were heading to the Maldives, with a brief stopover in Kuala Lumpur.
Excitement filled the cabin on AirAsia flight AK139 from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur as the secret destination was unveiled. The group is now spending five days at Bandos Maldives, enjoying various tourist activities or simply relaxing in the island paradise.
The “No Clue Escape” is a unique promotion by AirAsia and CLS Holiday aimed at increasing awareness of AirAsia’s extensive network across Asia and the Pacific. It encourages travellers to explore new or popular destinations affordably, with easy connections.
AirAsia, known as the world’s first low-cost carrier network, connects Hong Kong to key hubs like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila, and soon Jakarta. From these hubs, passengers can travel across Asia, Australia, and Africa. Terence So, AirAsia’s Head of Marketing for Greater China, expressed the airline’s excitement over the positive response to the event. He noted how it aligns with AirAsia’s motto of “Small Win, Big Happiness,” and encouraged travellers to discover more of Asia and beyond, with access to 130 destinations.
Earlier this year, AirAsia’s co-founder Tony Fernandes shared his vision of creating the world’s first low-cost carrier network, and the “No Clue Escape” embodies this idea. The event showcases the airline’s seamless and affordable connections across continents, from Asia and Australia to Africa starting in November.
The Hong Kong-to-Maldives route via Kuala Lumpur exemplifies AirAsia’s FlyThru service, which allows passengers to transfer smoothly between AirAsia flights without the hassle of re-checking luggage. This service facilitates journeys like flying from Melbourne to Nairobi, Kenya, with a quick connection in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing the efficiency of AirAsia’s global network.
Featured
Celebrate the season in paradise: Sheraton Maldives launches festive deals and activities
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, nestled on the stunning private island of Furanafushi, invites travellers to celebrate the holiday season with its exciting “Festive Early Bird” package and a lineup of joyful activities for all ages.
Beginning on December 7, 2024, the festivities will kick off with a heartwarming Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas carols. From December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, guests can enjoy a variety of fun-filled events, including Gingerbread House Decorating, the Recycled Christmas Tree Challenge, Santa Water Aerobics with a live DJ, and a Family Snowman Christmas Party, among many other festive happenings.
The “Festive Early Bird” package offers a fantastic opportunity to experience the Maldives during this magical season. Guests who book a minimum four-night stay between December 20, 2024, and January 10, 2025, can enjoy a 20% discount on room rates while soaking in the beauty and serenity of this luxurious five-star resort. The package includes a host of exclusive perks that will make the holiday stay even more memorable.
Guests can savour daily international breakfast buffets at Feast, enjoy three-course à la carte lunches, and choose between buffet or à la carte dinners at select restaurants. The package also provides a USD 60 dining credit per person for meals at Baan Thai and Sea Salt, covering food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Adding to the holiday spirit, guests can also enjoy a 20% discount on the Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. For those seeking relaxation, the Shine Spa offers selected treatments at a 15% discount. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks, tennis equipment, and free WiFi throughout the resort. To further ensure convenience, the package includes complimentary shared speedboat transfers to and from Velana International Airport. Bookings made by October 31, 2024, will enjoy all these benefits, with children under 12 staying and dining for free.
Just a 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for travellers seeking a short yet luxurious getaway in the Maldives. Perfect for families, couples, groups, and solo adventurers, this resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience.
Cooking
Milaidhoo Maldives elevates dining with new “An Evening with the Chefs” gourmet experience
Milaidhoo Maldives, renowned for its culinary excellence in the Indian Ocean, has introduced a new dining concept, “An Evening with the Chefs.” This exceptional gastronomic event allows guests to enjoy a bespoke five-course gourmet dinner, carefully curated by the island’s talented chefs and paired with fine wines selected by the resident sommelier.
Set in the intimate atmosphere of The Chef’s Table at The Shoreline Grill, this exclusive experience provides a unique opportunity for guests to witness the culinary craftsmanship that defines Milaidhoo. With a front-row view of the kitchen, diners can observe the chefs’ passion and precision as each dish is prepared, while also gaining insights into the inspiration and ingredients behind their creations. This interactive evening elevates the dining experience by celebrating the artistry of cooking and the joy of a shared meal.
A key feature of “An Evening with the Chefs” is the personal connection between guests and the culinary team. Throughout the event, guests are encouraged to ask questions, share stories, and explore the rich culinary traditions and innovative techniques that set Milaidhoo’s cuisine apart. In a special touch, one of the chefs joins the table, fostering a deeper connection and creating an unforgettable shared experience.
The concept is designed to captivate food connoisseurs and showcase Milaidhoo’s commitment to creating extraordinary experiences. Ken Gundu, Cluster Executive Chef of Milaidhoo Maldives, explains, “This addition to our culinary offerings reflects our dedication to connecting people through the shared love of food and storytelling. By inviting our guests to engage with our culinary artists, we aim to deepen their appreciation for the skill, creativity, and passion that go into every dish we serve.”
This innovative dining concept is a natural extension of Milaidhoo’s mission to offer exceptional and distinctive experiences. It invites guests to savour the flavours of the Maldives, explore new taste sensations, and enjoy the company of like-minded food enthusiasts in an intimate and interactive setting.
Lifestyle
Summer state of mind: unwind with Le Méridien’s luxurious Au Soleil program
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, a proud member of Marriott Bonvoy’s global collection of over 30 exceptional hotel brands, invites travellers to embrace a glamorous summer mindset with its signature program, Au Soleil by Le Méridien.
For summer enthusiasts, the season is more than just a few months—it’s a state of mind. With Au Soleil in full effect, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa serves as a hidden paradise, offering a golden opportunity for endless summer days and unforgettable nights. Guests are encouraged to dive into a world filled with sun-kissed moments, where every detail is crafted to intrigue and delight.
Inspired by Le Méridien’s rich heritage and the enchanting pursuit of everlasting summers, Au Soleil encourages guests to savour simple joys and golden hour moments through a curated collection of sensory experiences.
From sun-drenched afternoons with a glass of rosé to beachside barbecues at twilight, global travellers at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa can capture the essence of Au Soleil in numerous delightful ways:
- All-Inclusive Indulgence: Guests can enjoy a best-selling package featuring daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with exclusive access to the weekly Au Soleil Beach Barbecue. They can relish a sumptuous selection of fresh seafood, tender meats, and enticing Maldivian dishes, all paired with vibrant salads from the resort’s hydroponic greenhouse.
- Happy Hour at Riviera Bar: Every sunset is celebrated with daily Au Soleil cocktail happy hours at the Riviera Bar, located on the resort’s sunset side. Visitors can sip expertly crafted cocktails while savouring the magical moments just before the sun dips below the Indian Ocean.
- Le Scoop by Le Méridien: An array of gelato and sorbet flavours evokes the spirit of a glamorous summer day, including the resort’s signature Guava and Maldivian chili.
- Refreshing Rosé: Perfect for playful sunlit days, guests can enjoy refreshing glasses of rosé as they unwind.
- Classic Games with a Modern Twist: Beloved outdoor games such as backgammon, poolside chess, and chic modern Jenga are available, all reimagined for today’s traveler.
- Distinctive Design Aesthetic: The unique on-property design embodies the playful glamour of endless summers, ensuring that travellers feel that spirit year-round.
- How-to Summer Guide: Guests have access to unspoken rules for a perfect day Au Soleil, whether at the beach or exploring the town, including sun safety tips from MALIN+GOETZ, the brand’s amenities partner.
Au Soleil is a mindset that allows travellers to cherish the essence of summer anytime, anywhere. With Shop Le Méridien, Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques’ new retail offering, guests can acquire coveted summer items to bring the essence of Au Soleil into their homes.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
-
Business1 week ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
-
Business1 week ago
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’
-
Awards1 week ago
Award-winning NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers exclusive deals following ‘Best Beach Resort’ title
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
-
Featured1 week ago
Escape to a festive wonderland: Le Méridien, The Westin, and Sheraton Maldives unveil Holiday splendor
-
Celebration7 days ago
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
-
News7 days ago
Tranquility redefined: Constance Hotels & Resorts offers the ultimate wellness escape