AirAsia’s Thrilling ‘No Clue Escape’ promotion whisks passengers to Maldives

Milaidhoo Maldives, renowned for its culinary excellence in the Indian Ocean, has introduced a new dining concept, “An Evening with the Chefs.” This exceptional gastronomic event allows guests to enjoy a bespoke five-course gourmet dinner, carefully curated by the island’s talented chefs and paired with fine wines selected by the resident sommelier.

Set in the intimate atmosphere of The Chef’s Table at The Shoreline Grill, this exclusive experience provides a unique opportunity for guests to witness the culinary craftsmanship that defines Milaidhoo. With a front-row view of the kitchen, diners can observe the chefs’ passion and precision as each dish is prepared, while also gaining insights into the inspiration and ingredients behind their creations. This interactive evening elevates the dining experience by celebrating the artistry of cooking and the joy of a shared meal.

A key feature of “An Evening with the Chefs” is the personal connection between guests and the culinary team. Throughout the event, guests are encouraged to ask questions, share stories, and explore the rich culinary traditions and innovative techniques that set Milaidhoo’s cuisine apart. In a special touch, one of the chefs joins the table, fostering a deeper connection and creating an unforgettable shared experience.

The concept is designed to captivate food connoisseurs and showcase Milaidhoo’s commitment to creating extraordinary experiences. Ken Gundu, Cluster Executive Chef of Milaidhoo Maldives, explains, “This addition to our culinary offerings reflects our dedication to connecting people through the shared love of food and storytelling. By inviting our guests to engage with our culinary artists, we aim to deepen their appreciation for the skill, creativity, and passion that go into every dish we serve.”

This innovative dining concept is a natural extension of Milaidhoo’s mission to offer exceptional and distinctive experiences. It invites guests to savour the flavours of the Maldives, explore new taste sensations, and enjoy the company of like-minded food enthusiasts in an intimate and interactive setting.