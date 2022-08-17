Centara inks partnership deal with Airasia Rewards for travel to Maldives

Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced a partnership with airasia rewards offering airasia members 40% off all-inclusive packages at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

A palm-fringed tropical wonderland, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a family-friendly destination featuring stunning overwater villas. Dedicated children’s activities ensure younger travellers are kept entertained with outdoor games and eco-friendly activities, while watersports, diving courses, snorkelling, whale shark and turtle sighting excursions delight the whole family.

The all-inclusive plan at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives allows travellers to enjoy everything the island has to offer, including daily breakfast, dine around options for lunch and dinner, plus afternoon tea with a selection of pastries, sandwiches, and cakes. Lunch and dinner are complemented with a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and guests can also enjoy a wide choice of drinks from the resort’s two bars from 11.00 to 23.00 hrs. To enjoy one of the Maldives’ best all-inclusive deals, the Grand All-Inclusive offers unlimited dining and premium beverage indulgences and water sports, and guests staying for a minimum of three nights also enjoy a choice of complimentary excursions.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

For couples seeking a romantic retreat, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers an idyllic adults-only experience just a short speedboat ride from Malé. Here in the North Malé Atoll, guests savour unforgettable moments in a beachside or overwater villa looking out over the sparkling blue lagoon, as well as indulge in world-class scuba diving, intimate dining experiences, and couples spa journeys at SPA Cenvaree.

A choice of meal plans includes a full board meal plan complemented with beverages, as well as daily resort credit for additional culinary options. The in-villa minibar is stocked once per day, including a selection of snacks, soft drinks and mixers, mineral water, chocolates, and beer. As part of the All-Inclusive package, guests also enjoy daily afternoon tea as well as canapés and flavourful tapas every evening. For pure island indulgence, the Gold All-Inclusive package at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa includes daily spa credits for treatments at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, a complimentary house reef snorkelling excursion by boat, and four pieces of complimentary laundry per room per day.

The partnership is the latest addition to Centara’s growing airline network which already includes Thai Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Vietjet.

“As travel restrictions continue to ease around the world, we are thrilled to expand our marketing network with partner airlines. Leveraging our Centara The1 loyalty platform to provide exclusive privileges to Air Asia’s vast customer network, we look forward to offering excellent savings and welcoming even more guests to The Place to Be in the Maldives,” said Tom Thrussell, Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“This partnership emphasizes airasia rewards’ continued aim to offer lifestyle privileges to airasia members, so that they can enjoy our benefits to the maximum according to their lifestyle needs—whether it’s travel, dining, or shopping. airasia members who desire to vacation at these 2 Centara resorts can easily redeem their airasia points for the discount code from Rewards on airasia Super App. Once they have their code, they can proceed to book their rooms and enjoy this exclusive discount.” said Ba-wornpak Siripanich, airasia rewards Country Head for Thailand.

Under the Centara x airasia rewards promotion, airasia members receive a 40% discount when booking an All-Inclusive package for all room types plus 20% discount on selected spa treatments at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives or Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, exclusive to airasia members for bookings and stays from now until 20th December 2022.

Travellers also enjoy a 20% discount on seaplane transfers to Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives or speedboat transfers to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives for stays from now until 31 October 2022.