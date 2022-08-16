This World Photography Day snap and share your best shot to win bucket list vacay at Kandima Maldives
Kandima launches the coolest #TravelToKandima contest! Submit your instragrammable pictures until 19 August on www.Kandima.com/TravelToKandima
For this World Photography Day celebrated on 19th of August, Kandima Maldives is inviting photography aficionados around the world to share their uber fun pictures to stand a chance to win a 3-night/4-day stay with complimentary domestic transfers for 2 persons on full board meal plan to Kandima Maldives!
Photography has truly become a symbol of personal expression for countless people around the world. A photograph can capture unique experiences, whether with your family, friends or enjoying a chilled drink by the shimmering sunset waters. That’s why Kandima Maldives want to celebrate your oh-so fun and cherished moments with an ultra-cool #TravelToKandima photography contest.
Join the World Photography Day celebration with Kandima Maldives this August to stand a chance to escape to the breathtaking blue panorama at the #AnythingButOrdinary lifestyle destination. The fun photography competition will run from 06 -19 August 2022. Click here to participate in the #TravelToKandima photo contest or login to Kandima Maldives’ Instagram and other social media pages to stay updated.
Are staying at Kandima Maldives in August? There will be an exciting photography competition for Kandima’s in-house guests, and a fun family beach picnic to win on the 19th of August! Let’s celebrate your oh-so memorable moments and you, the kool photographer behind the scenes, this World Photography Day at your kind of place.
Terms & Conditions
- The prize is a stay for 3 nights/4 days for 2 persons on full board basis at Kandima Maldives (resort)
- Complimentary domestic transfer of the 2 adults from Male International Airport to and from resort shall be arranged by the resort
- International ticket cost to be borne by the winner
- All other charges, such as additional meals, alcoholic beverages, telephone calls, internet, faxes, spa, personal purchases, and Government Green tax of $6 per night per person is applicable for the entire duration of the stay at the resort will be Winner’s responsibility and will need to be settled prior to departure from the resort
- This prize cannot be encashed. No cash refund, in part or full, against this gift voucher will be provided
- The prize may not be extended, transferred, or exchanged for cash and may not be taken during the resort blackout period from 01 December 2022 to 30 January 2023
- Time frame for redemption will be as per the announcement on the 6th August on Kandima social pages