This World Photography Day snap and share your best shot to win bucket list vacay at Kandima Maldives

Kandima launches the coolest #TravelToKandima contest! Submit your instragrammable pictures until 19 August on www.Kandima.com/TravelToKandima

For this World Photography Day celebrated on 19th of August, Kandima Maldives is inviting photography aficionados around the world to share their uber fun pictures to stand a chance to win a 3-night/4-day stay with complimentary domestic transfers for 2 persons on full board meal plan to Kandima Maldives!

Photography has truly become a symbol of personal expression for countless people around the world. A photograph can capture unique experiences, whether with your family, friends or enjoying a chilled drink by the shimmering sunset waters. That’s why Kandima Maldives want to celebrate your oh-so fun and cherished moments with an ultra-cool #TravelToKandima photography contest.

Join the World Photography Day celebration with Kandima Maldives this August to stand a chance to escape to the breathtaking blue panorama at the #AnythingButOrdinary lifestyle destination. The fun photography competition will run from 06 -19 August 2022. Click here to participate in the #TravelToKandima photo contest or login to Kandima Maldives’ Instagram and other social media pages to stay updated.

Are staying at Kandima Maldives in August? There will be an exciting photography competition for Kandima’s in-house guests, and a fun family beach picnic to win on the 19th of August! Let’s celebrate your oh-so memorable moments and you, the kool photographer behind the scenes, this World Photography Day at your kind of place.

Terms & Conditions