Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa announces new Senior appointments

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Dass-Brown as the Cluster Director of Marketing Communications, and Mouner Abou Alnour as the Assistant Director of E-Commerce.

Starting her role as the Cluster Director of Marketing Communications from August, Elizabeth will be responsible for managing Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and Park Hyatt Siem Reap, based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Elizabeth is an accomplished, self-driven individual who is diversely experienced in hotel and resort management internationally and regionally.

A professional with strong creative visions and communications skills, her forte also includes branding, repositioning and digital marketing. As a key marketing team member, Elizabeth will ensure that all marketing initiatives are consistent with Hyatt’s global brands and standards.

Elizabeth’s passion for travels and the different cultures and peoples she meets, enables her to share her experiences through work-related storytelling.

Mouner Abou Alnour begins his role as Assistant Director of E-Commerce commencing in August, based in the Bangkok Office.

Mouner is responsible for managing digital marketing activities for Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, Park Hyatt Siem Reap and Hyatt Regency Phuket.

Mouner is familiar with Hyatt Hotels, having previously handled Park Hyatt Siem Reap and the Regency in Phuket. He is fascinated by history and psychology, which led him to read books during his leisure time.

Exceptional experiences await you at https://www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com/