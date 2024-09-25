News
Hyatt partners with SingHaiyi to launch luxurious Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that one of its affiliates has signed a management agreement with SingHaiyi for the development of Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives. Set in the stunning North Malé Atoll, this new all-villa resort will mark the Hyatt Regency brand’s debut in the Maldives. The property, scheduled to open in late 2027, will join Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, becoming the third Hyatt property in the Maldives.
David Udell, Group President of Asia Pacific at Hyatt, expressed excitement over the new collaboration: “The Hyatt Regency brand is built on a foundation of bringing people together and creating a sense of community. For over 55 years, we have inspired travellers across more than 40 countries to connect on personal and professional levels. We are delighted to partner with SingHaiyi to offer guests in the Maldives an opportunity to discover new experiences in one of the world’s top resort destinations.”
Gallant Tang, Executive Director of SingHaiyi, added: “Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives will be SingHaiyi Hospitality’s second property in the Maldives and is key to expanding our strategic presence in this sought-after destination. We chose to collaborate with Hyatt due to its strong reputation and leadership in the hospitality industry, and we are eager to create a resort that embodies the qualities that guests expect from the Hyatt Regency brand.”
Conveniently located just 25 minutes from Malé’s Velana International Airport by speedboat, the resort will offer easy access for guests seeking a peaceful retreat while enjoying the vibrant marine life and cultural attractions nearby. North Malé Atoll is well-known for its proximity to popular diving and snorkelling spots, where manta rays and hawksbill turtles can be seen. The area is also home to some of the best surfing destinations, such as Pasta Point and Sultans, all within reach of the resort.
Spread over 24 acres (10 hectares) of breathtaking landscape, the resort will feature 130 luxurious villas, including beachfront, treetop, and overwater options, each with a private pool. Designed by Park + Associates, the architecture blends traditional Maldivian elements with a soft, natural aesthetic. Guests will enjoy diverse dining experiences, including a sunset bar, beach club, Japanese restaurant, and an all-day dining option. World of Hyatt Globalists and those staying in villas with club access can also enjoy the exclusive Regency Club lounge.
The resort will cater to visitors of all ages with a variety of amenities, such as a dedicated kid’s club, a marine and diving centre, a fitness pavilion, a yoga deck, and a spa offering eight treatment rooms. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives promises to provide a memorable and immersive experience for every guest.
News
Heritance Aarah Maldives shines as Best All-Inclusive Resort at SATA 2024
In a prestigious recognition of excellence in the South Asian hospitality industry, Heritance Aarah Maldives has been awarded Gold for Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. The award solidifies the resort’s position as a premier destination in the Maldives, known for its luxury, exceptional service, and unmatched all-inclusive offerings.
Heritance Aarah Maldives redefines the concept of all-inclusive, offering guests everything from culinary excellence across multiple restaurants to water sports, wellness programs, and excursions. The resort provides its visitors with over-water villas, beach suites, and private residences, all designed with sustainable luxury in mind. Its Ocean Suite with Private Pool and Ocean Residence are popular among those seeking ultimate privacy and elegance.
The resort also boasts world-class facilities, including the Medi Spa, Dive Center, and an array of activities such as snorkelling, sunset cruises, and cultural experiences. With a focus on sustainability, Heritance Aarah integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations, ensuring minimal impact on the local environment while delivering luxury and comfort.
Heritance Aarah’s win at the SATA 2024 reinforces the resort’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and unforgettable all-inclusive experience. The award acknowledges the resort’s dedication to service excellence, its remarkable location, and its ability to cater to the needs of travellers from around the world.
Featured
Fuvahmulah: Home to the world’s largest tiger shark aggregation
Fuvahmulah Island in the Maldives has been recognised as the location of the largest documented aggregation of tiger sharks globally, according to a recent study published on Nature.com.
Over six years, researchers led by Lennart Vossgaetter from the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research in Germany identified 239 individual tiger sharks through non-invasive photo identification methods. This represents the highest number of individual tiger sharks recorded in a single, geographically confined area.
The research revealed that tiger sharks around Fuvahmulah exhibit strong site fidelity, especially adult females, which remain in the area for extended periods during gestation. The waters surrounding the island provide critical habitat for these sharks, offering warm temperatures and a consistent food supply from discarded fish waste, making it ideal for reproduction.
Positive Outlook for Tiger Shark Conservation
The study highlighted Fuvahmulah as a vital site for tiger shark conservation in the Indian Ocean, housing the world’s largest known aggregation. The protected status of sharks in Maldivian waters contributes to the island being a “bright spot” for conservation efforts. Researchers emphasise that the island’s waters are essential for supporting female tiger sharks during gestation, serving as a crucial refuge that helps sustain their population.
However, the researchers also pointed out the necessity for further studies on the geographic connectivity of Fuvahmulah’s tiger sharks. Telemetry research could determine whether these sharks primarily inhabit the protected waters of the Maldives shark sanctuary or venture beyond its limits. Such insights are essential for understanding their movements and enhancing conservation strategies.
Balancing Tourism and Conservation
The study also raised concerns about the absence of formal regulations governing shark tourism in the Maldives, which has become a significant economic driver for local communities. The researchers noted that shark diving at sites like Fuvahmulah’s “Tiger Harbour” is currently unregulated, lacking official guidelines for shark provisioning for tourism purposes. Existing codes of conduct at diving sites are voluntary and vary by dive center.
Drawing inspiration from successful management strategies employed in other shark diving destinations, such as locally managed marine protected areas (MPAs) in Fiji, the researchers recommended establishing formal regulations to oversee shark provisioning and diving practices in Fuvahmulah. They argued that adopting sustainable practices is crucial to ensure the long-term conservation of tiger sharks and the economic benefits derived from shark tourism.
To prevent future conflicts between tourism and conservation, the study advocates for incorporating stakeholder interests into local management plans, promoting sustainable ecotourism practices in one of the world’s largest shark sanctuaries.
About Fuvahmulah Island
Fuvahmulah is the second southern-most atoll in the Maldives, situated 500 km from the capital, Male. The island, home to a population of 9000, is accessible via daily scheduled flights operated by the national carrier, Maldivian. Several dive centres are located near the harbour, accommodating the growing number of tourists who visit for tiger shark diving.
In addition to its fame as the “Tiger Shark Island”, Fuvahmulah is also known for its long, white sandy pebble beach, locally called “Thoondu”, on the northeast coast. The beach, with its natural beach breaks, is a popular destination for surfing.
Celebration
Festive journey of luxury and sustainability: holiday highlights at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
The festive season at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef promises unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Both resorts have curated distinct themes to celebrate the holidays, focusing on transformation and sustainability while providing luxurious experiences for their visitors.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Metamorphosis – A Festive Transformation
This year, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s festive theme, “Metamorphosis,” symbolises growth and renewal. The resort has embraced a journey of transformation, offering elevated services and experiences while maintaining the core values that its guests cherish. From family-friendly Christmas fun to wellness journeys and a celebratory Christmas dinner, every aspect of this festive period is designed to showcase the beauty of change and renewal. Christmas Day activities include a Whale and manta shark snorkeling trip in the morning, followed by Santa’s arrival at Dolphin Beach, and a Christmas Cinema Paradise for Kids & Family at Chemistry in the evening. Adults can also start their Christmas morning with yoga and pilates classes as part of a wellness activity.
For New Year’s Eve, DJ Toni Mesas will set the stage for an energetic evening. An international DJ from Barcelona, Toni is known for his love of electronic music, particularly techno house. Following his performance, the Wildfire Arts Collective, premier cirque-style entertainers from Los Angeles, will deliver a breathtaking fire show during the cocktail party and New Year’s countdown.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Island Harmony – Eco-Friendly Festive Splendour
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, this year’s theme, “Island Harmony,” embraces an eco-friendly celebration with a focus on cultural sustainability. The island will be adorned with decorations made from coconut, bamboo, and palm leaves, reflecting the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious luxury. Christmas celebrations will include Santa’s arrival at Aqua Beach, live music, and beach games for families and children, such as sand sculpting for kids and a family movie night. Island excursions, sunset fishing, and a variety of watersports will also be available.
On New Year’s Eve, DJ Cosmicatx, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer, will lead the festivities with her music. Additionally, the world-renowned LED artists, SuperLEDShow, will perform mesmerising acts to ring in the new year. Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes will deliver electrifying, tightly-choreographed sessions mixing mind-melting projections, lights, acrobatics, and pure artistry—ensuring a memorable night for all in attendance.
Trending
