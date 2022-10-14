Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa presents first masters of food, wine event

The idyllic Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will amaze guests with its unique culinary journey as part of its Masters of Food & Wine exclusive event this November.

The event celebrates the cultural heritage and natural bounty of the Maldives by offering guests an exclusive opportunity to experience authentic Maldivian cuisine through the partnership of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and the local communities from Gemanafushi Island.

Executive chef, Fernando Roman of the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, will work alongside with local Master Chef Khadeeja to create a multi-course meal for guests. Khadeeja, mother of the resort’s own Outlet Team Leader Nabeel, shares age-old recipes and cooking methods that have been passed down through her family. The event will offer guests the rare opportunity to experience a menu created by two of the most talented chefs, Khadeeja presenting her family menus, and Chef Fernando enhancing each dish with Hadahaa culinary flair. The menu beautifully showcases Maldivian cultures and traditions while providing an authentic and international culinary experience that features local ingredients, such as fish caught from the deep oceans of Maldives by expert local fishermen, herbs grown on Hadahaa Island, and fresh produce from the farms on Kondey Island. The culinary experience will be paired with a selection of non-alcoholic wines and beverages, including a range of locally-produced syrups by the resort’s creative beverage team.

This exclusive event will occur on the 4th and 18th of November 2022 at Gemanafushi Island. Guests will not only enjoy a traditional dinner but the opportunity to learn about the area’s history from an experienced local guide. This programme has a deeper purpose than simply providing an exquisite dining experience. It also fosters meaningful relationships between Park Hyatt Maldives guests and the local communities on Gemanafushi Island, as well as with Kondey Island —the two neighbouring islands where much of the resort’s produce is grown.

Guests who wish to join Park Hyatt Maldives’ first Masters of Food & Wine event may reserve their spot by sending an email to maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com.

Learn more about the event at https://www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com/maldives-masters-food-wine/