Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa’ Recreation Director Rilwan Mohamed’s transformative journey in hospitality

Rilwan Mohamed, currently serving as the Director of Recreation at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, has had a long and varied career in the hospitality industry, starting out as a waiter and working his way up to his current role at Park Hyatt Maldives. With his background in scuba diving and experience as a Dive Master and Instructor, Rilwan brings a unique perspective to his role as Director of Recreation. We spoke with him about his journey in the industry, his current role at Park Hyatt Maldives, and what he enjoys most about working in hospitality.

Maldives Insider: Thank you for joining us today, Rilwan. Can you tell us a bit about your background and how you got into the hospitality industry?

Rilwan Mohamed: Thank you for having me. I started my career in the hospitality industry straight after finishing school when I joined Club Med Faru Kolhu Fushi as a waiter. Later, I moved to Kuramathi and then to Bolifushi Island Resort, where I received training as a PADI Open Water and Advanced Open Water Diver, and completed the Dive Master course in Male. In 2005, I worked as a Guest Relations Officer and Excursion Guide at White Sands Resort & Spa. After a brief time there, I returned to Male and joined Platinum Holding Capital as an Airport representative. While working at the airport, I joined Island Aviation’s new commercial team, taking care of guests traveling to resorts via domestic flights and handling their transportation. After a year with Island Aviation, I wanted to return to the resort environment and joined Komandoo Maldives Resort as a waiter.

MI: That’s quite a journey! How did you end up at Park Hyatt Maldives?

RM: I joined Park Hyatt Maldives in 2011, right after leaving Komandoo Maldives. Initially, I worked as a waiter, but soon moved to the recreation department as Team Leader. With a desire to advance my career, I became certified as a PADI Dive Instructor and was promoted to Assistant Base Leader, followed by Base Leader of Dive & Activities. After a brief time as Director of Operations at Down Under & Waves at W Maldives, I returned to Park Hyatt Maldives in November 2021 as the Director of Recreation.

MI: That’s quite a career progression! Can you tell us a bit about your role as Director of Recreation at Park Hyatt Maldives?

RM: As the Director of Recreation at Park Hyatt Maldives, I oversee the entire recreation team and ensure that all of our guests have an enjoyable and memorable vacation experience. This includes managing activities such as scuba diving, snorkelling, and water sports, coordinating excursions, and organizing events.

MI: It sounds like a challenging but rewarding role. What do you enjoy most about working in the hospitality industry?

RM: I love the opportunity to meet and interact with people from all over the world. Hospitality is about creating meaningful experiences for guests, and I find it extremely fulfilling to contribute to those experiences. It’s also a constantly evolving industry, which keeps things exciting and challenging.

MI: Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us, Mohamed. It was great speaking with you today.

RM: Thank you for having me. It was a pleasure speaking with you.