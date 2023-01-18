Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils new 3-bedroom Beach Pool Villa

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has unveiled a three-bedroom beach pool villa to meet the growing needs of extended families and groups of friends visiting the island paradise.

“The villa was completed on 10 December just in time to welcome its first guests from Canada for a 14-night stay over the festive period,” said a delighted Mark Eletr, General Manager at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“Thanks to the support of our owners we were able to create the pool villa which gives us an additional option for one of our key target markets which is families. Many of the people who have visited the Maldives over the years as couples for a romantic break, are now returning with babies and young families to enjoy the pristine waters and picture-postcard beaches. Our resort is ideally equipped for these families and at an accessible price point.”

Be among the first to experience Kandooma’s new pool villa located just 45-minutes speedboat ride from the Male Velana International Airport. Step into light-filled spaces and stunning outdoor areas surrounded by lush gardens and be enveloped by Kandooma’s magical energy. Discover exquisite Maldivian flavours alongside international favourites from the in-villa dining menu served in privacy on your own poolside deck or take a short 5-minute walk to the heart of the island to experience one of six dining outlets. Situated nearby to the villa is the exquisite Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offering luxurious treatments and massages, and for those who prefer to just kick-back and relax, savour your day spent soaking up the sun and lounging in the privacy of your own villa with your playlist on the sound system.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives creates memorable, family-friendly escapes which the kids will enjoy as much as you. Children will adore the team at the resort’s Kandoo Kids’ Club and all of the activities on offer.

When you are ready to explore the wonders of the Maldives the resort’s recreation team is nearby to set-up everything from yoga classes, deep sea fishing and sunset cruises, to scuba diving expeditions, swimming with sharks and snorkelling with majestic Mantas and the giants of the ocean, Whale Sharks.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers several accommodation options for families and groups of friends. In addition to an inventory of one-bedroom villas located in the lush gardens, on the beach and overwater, the resort also offers interconnecting villas, two-bedroom villas, a popular and stunning two-bedroom Overwater Pavillion and now the spacious Kandooma three-bedroom Pool Villa.

The 215sqm Kandooma three-bedroom Pool Villa features One King-sized bedroom and two Twin bedrooms (which can be reconfigured to King if required), two open-air bathrooms, living space and butler’s scullery. The temperature controlled indoor spaces blend effortlessly with the outdoor relaxation and entertainment zone featuring the 24sqm swimming pool and a spacious deck. The three-bedroom pool villa is located on the west side of the island and has easy access and views of the beach and azure waters beyond. Enhanced amenities include an outdoor BBQ with special in-villa dining BBQ packs on request, deluxe welcome amenities, mini-bar, coffee machine, juicer, sound system and more. Private chef and butler service are available for an additional charge.

Rates start from US$3,838++ per night for up to 6 guests, including buffet breakfast served at Kandooma Cafe.

For information about getaways to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com