LUX* South Ari Atoll kick-starts 2023 with community donation event

LUX* South Ari Atoll, the renowned Maldivian resort of The Lux Collective, kicked off the year of 2023 by making wishes come true.

The Tree of Wishes ceremony is the long-living tradition of LUX* Resorts & Hotels, taking inspiration from temples in Japan and China, native American tribes, and even Yoko Ono’s Wish Tree art installation. Open to all guests, the ceremony invites the participants to make a wish, write it on a colourful ribbon and tie it around a branch of the island’s banyan tree. Once a year, during the festive season, one of the ribbons is picked at a lucky draw, gifting its owner with a free holiday at LUX* South Ari Atoll.

During the weekly wishing ceremony guests are also encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the resort’s care fund. Every year the collated amount is donated to a local social responsibility organisation, allowing more precious wishes to come true. This year, the team of the Ministry of Gender, Social and Family services received a USD 20,000 fund for the needs of local children deprived of parental care.

At the official community donation event, LUX* South Ari Atoll welcomed the representatives of the Ministry: Aishath Mohamed Didi – the Minister of Gender, Family and Social Services as well as State Ministers Mohamed Shihab and Dr Abdul Malik.

Hon. Aishath Mohamed Didi commented, “This initiative is important to us not because of the fund received, but for what it symbolises. This is about taking care of the community. To date, we have almost 200 children under the age of 18 under the state care, and they need a lot of love, care, and attention.”

“Serving the community is as important to LUX* South Ari Atoll team as delivering the best service to our guests”, said John Rogers, General Manager of the resort. “We are proud to provide continual support to the Ministry of Gender, Social and Family services in its strive to provide equal opportunities to every citizen of the Maldives”.

With the ethos “We Make Each Moment Matter. We Care About What Matters,” The Lux Collective is a hotel management company with passion for service. In the heart of its purpose, It is committed to operating in a considered, respectful manner, mindful of its contribution to future generations.

