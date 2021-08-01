Kuredu Island Resort unveils new seafood and plant-based menu at beachfront restaurant

As part of its culinary offerings, the vibrant Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, has introduced a new seafood and plant-based menu at its sea-facing restaurant, Beach Shack.

Executive Sous Chef Marek Koucky, inspired by his culinary training in Mexico and travels around the world, and his talented team, have crafted a delightful menu that stays true to ‘produce-to-plate’ ethos.

It features specially selected produce of the region, locally sourced seafood, and a daily harvest from Kuredu’s expansive greenhouse and organic garden, bursting with fresh vegetables, fragrant herbs, and aromatic spices.

The new à la carte menu offers a flavourful selection of seafood delights, with signature dishes including Jumbo Crab with spiced bisque, chicken wing, charred pineapple, and tapioca cracker and Lobster Medallions with young coconut, red curry, and pearl barley risotto.

Health-conscious and ethically-minded guests can enjoy tucking into a luscious array of inventive vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free selections. Chef’s recommendations include Pumpkin Veloute served with mushrooms, smoked almonds, and truffle oil and Grilled Artichokes with marinated artichoke hearts, asparagus, and mustard seeds.

All the plates are visually appetising, delicious, and elevated with a locally inspired twist.

Complementing the refined dining experience are freshly-baked bread with special ‘seaweed’ butter, served before dinner service begins and a hand-picked selection of premium wines from Kuredu’s very own wine cellar.

Sweet treats include Chocolate Rocky Road, Vegan Coconut Panna Cotta, and a Selection of Sorbets.

Tasting menus are also on offer to provide diners with the opportunity to sample six carefully selected courses from the new seafood and vegan menu.

Guests are invited to dine healthily and organically, whether sea-facing or on the beach under the stars and explore the exquisite flavours of the Maldives and the Indian Ocean.

Beach Shack is available for dinner, on request with 24 hours prior notice.

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa offers more than just a beach holiday.

The resort is also renowned for its exceptional dining credentials, with an extensive portfolio of 14 restaurants and bars, including The Far East, offering a culinary journey to the flavour-perfect Japanese cuisine and other authentic Asian favourites; the all-day dining Franco’s, featuring Mediterranean cuisine; Sangu Restaurant, serving delicious international and local cuisine in a romantic atmosphere, and various destination dining experiences.

All share a commitment to using premium, fresh, and unique ingredients sourced via an outstanding network of local producers and suppliers in the Maldives and the region.

For more information and bookings, please contact info@kuredu.com or visit www.kuredu.com.