Say yes on Baros Maldives’ Piano Deck

Guests can celebrate their nuptials or renew their vows in the most memorable way at Baros. Surrounded by the sights and sounds of the crystalline lagoon and with the fabled Maldivian sunset as a backdrop — there’s arguably no better place on earth to tie the knot than on Baros’ unique Piano Deck.

Since its opening in 1973, Baros has been known as the perfect hideaway for couples; a dreamlike idyll where the notion of ‘romance’ is redefined in the most sensational tropical settings.

If you and your betrothed are looking for an exceptional place to elope, hold an intimate celebration of your union or renew your vows, then Baros is the perfect choice. While there are practically endless options of venues, for the first time ever, guests are invited to get married or renew their vows on Baros’ iconic Piano Deck.

This venue offers guests a unique location for their special celebration, and the celebration package itself boasts memorable enhancements and spoils. On arrival, couples celebrating their nuptials will be treated to canapés and a bottle of Champagne in their rooms, followed by gifts for the couple; brides will receive traditional sarongs and grooms, Baros polo shirts.

What’s more, couples don’t need to worry about a thing on the day! From a gorgeous wedding cake, the services of a Master of Ceremony and Champagne for the ceremony to a wedding certificate, key floral arrangements and a special symbolic tree-planting ritual to mark the special occasion — loved up couples can rest assured that everything will be taken care of on their big day.

Post-ceremony, couples will be treated to a memorable sunset cruise (complete with Champagne) followed by dinner on the Piano Deck itself. The next day, the festivities continue with a Champagne Breakfast served in the villa and a complimentary couple’s spa treatment.

On departure, guests celebrating their vow renewals or their nuptials will receive an additional gift from Baros — something special to take with them to mark their unforgettable time together spent at Baros.

The Maldives icon — Baros is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Maldives International Airport. This tropical haven is home to 75 sophisticated villas framed by a seemingly endless powder-soft white beach and a glittering lagoon surrounded by a world-class house reef. It’s paradise personified.

Welcoming guests since 1973, Baros has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it the Maldivian icon. An award-winning resort, and a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World, Baros is celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, outstanding comfort and understated elegance.

Rates at Baros start from $502 per night in a Deluxe Villa on a B&B basis, excluding taxes. The Piano Deck celebration package can be added on for an additional $2500. To make a booking or for more information, you can visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or on +960 6642672.