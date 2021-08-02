CROSSROADS Maldives’ restaurants win 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for world’s top restaurants

CROSSROADS Maldives restaurants’ Kinkao, Kebab & Kurry and Hard Rock Café Maldives has been recognised as a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner in the world.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

As challenging as the past year was, CROSSROADS Maldives restaurants Kinkao, Kebab & Kurry and Hard Rock Cafe Maldives stood out by continuously delighting diners.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards,” Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilising technology to prioritise guest safety. The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent — delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Located just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport by speedboat, Indian Ocean’s first world-class multi-island leisure destination CROSSROADS Maldives opened in late 2019 and features two lifestyle hotels Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton with direct access to The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk offers exciting collection of restaurants and bars, boutique stores, leisure activities and more.

The facilities include a 30-berth quay, complete with world-class amenities and exclusive concierge services, The Junior Beach Club and Camp, CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

CROSSROADS Maldives was recently named “Best Leisure Development Maldives (Five-Star)” in the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-2022. A world-renowned recognition of excellence, the Asia Pacific Property Awards were designed to celebrate the highest levels of achievement in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives have also recently announced the addition of the upcoming Maldives’ first co-working space YOUR SPACE and the opening of Chinese restaurant Jiao Wu, retail fashion outlet COMPASS and Candy Shop with over 150 varieties of candies and delights.

Several other restaurants and retail outlets are also expected to open soon, including Maldivian fine-dining restaurant Kalhu Odi and Thai street food kiosk, One Waan.