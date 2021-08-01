Marriott’s engineering conference celebrates silent heroes

Engineering has always been one of the most vital but least applauded elements of the hospitality industry.

Behind the scenes and out of sight, teams of highly trained and multi-skilled professionals work tirelessly to make every element of a hotel or resort run smoothly, efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner, enhancing the guest experience.

To celebrate these unheralded heroes and ensure the highest standards of operational excellence, Marriott International recently hosted its regional Engineering Conference.

Held virtually in line with ongoing social distancing requirements, this online event was attended by 94 engineers from properties in Singapore, Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, including several directors of engineering and few General Managers.

Attendees were greeted with keynote speeches by four of Marriott’s top regional executives, including Rivero Delgado, Area Vice President – Singapore, Malaysia and Maldives; Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar; Ananchai “Mao” Lertwatthiphong, Vice President of Engineering; and Saravana Raj S, Area Director of Engineering, who all provided updates on the latest engineering objectives, plans and practices for the coming decade and beyond.

Environmental efficiency is a key element of Marriott’s vision for the future, and the engineering delegates were consulted on the company’s latest Utility Cost Benchmarking initiatives, which are designed to help hotels consume less energy.

The conference also recognised Marriott’s top hotels and resorts, according to the Guest Satisfaction Index (M&U) and Maintenance Excellence Index (TRG), which show how the engineering teams are making a positive impact on all aspects of hotel performance.

A panel of experts then helped to introduce the group’s online platforms for hotel maintenance, and a quiz provided a fun way of boosting knowledge and awareness.

“Engineers play a critical role in reducing our properties’ carbon footprints and helping us to function in an efficient and eco-friendly manner, which will be critical to our progress in the coming years. However, there are times they go unnoticed by our guests, but without whom our hotels simply could not operate. They also This virtual conference let us shine a spotlight on our engineers, celebrate their vital role and lay the foundations for a more sustainable future,” commented Rivero Delgado.