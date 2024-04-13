Insiders
Marriott International doubles down on luxury in the Maldives with focus on sustainability and local talent
Marriott International is solidifying its position as a leader in Maldivian luxury hospitality, boasting seven resorts across the archipelago’s stunning atolls. In an interview with Hotelier Maldives, Oriol Montal, Managing Director, Luxury, Asia Pacific (excluding China) at Marriott International, shed light on the company’s strategy for the region.
“In Marriott International’s luxury segment, we proudly feature seven classic and distinctive luxury brand,” said Montal. “Currently, in the Maldives, we have four luxury brands present: The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. Each brand possesses its own unique identity.”
Marriott International’s Maldivian portfolio leans towards high-end experiences, with distinct identities for each brand. From the heritage-rich St. Regis to the trendy W Maldives, meticulous staff selection ensures each guest encounters the brand’s unique ethos, as Montal explains: “Maintaining each brand’s identity begins with our recruitment process, where we carefully select team members who fit the brand’s culture. W Hotels favours a casual approach, while classic luxury brands demands a more formal demeanour to deliver an exceptional experience.”
Beyond luxury, Marriott International prioritizes giving back. The Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program (MIMAP) recently graduated over 40 students, highlighting the company’s dedication to cultivating local talent. This initiative, a collaboration with the Maldivian government, equips apprentices with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience.
“For Marriott International, community impact is paramount,” said Montal. “Our comprehensive programme aims to benefit the communities where we operate. Take, for instance, the Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program (MIMAP), which recently saw over 40 students graduate. This historic partnership with the Maldivian government showcases our dedication to fostering local talent.”
The Maldives’ tourism industry has seen a swift recovery due to its natural social distancing advantage – one island, one resort. This aligns perfectly with current luxury travel trends, where privacy and pristine environments are paramount. Moreover, the country’s longstanding commitment to sustainability, including the elimination of single-use plastics, resonates with today’s eco-conscious travelers.
Marriott International echoes this focus on environmental responsibility. With a dedicated Director of Sustainability and property-level champions, the company has set ambitious goals for water and food waste reduction in its Maldivian resorts. Additionally, guest programs like “Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy” connect travelers with local communities and conservation efforts.
“The Maldives led the way in post-pandemic tourism reopening, setting standards adopted by many countries, which facilitated its rapid recovery,” observed Montal. “Luxury travellers now seek privacy, space, and nature, preferences that align with the Maldives’ one-island-one-resort policy. The country’s longstanding commitment to sustainability, including eliminating single-use plastics, resonates more than ever.”
Looking ahead, Marriott International’s Asia Pacific strategy prioritizes retaining its luxury leadership position. Talent acquisition and development are a cornerstone of this plan, especially in the Maldives with its upcoming resort expansions. MIMAP’s second iteration, launched in partnership with local institutions, further strengthens this commitment.
By fostering a skilled local workforce, Marriott International can ensure its continued success in the Maldives while contributing to the nation’s sustainable growth and community well-being.
News
Michelin-starred chef Jan Van de Voorde takes helm at Dusit Thani Maldives
he recently appointed Executive Chef and F&B expert is dedicated to expanding the range of cuisine offered at the luxury resort.
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced the appointment of Jan Van de Voorde as the new Executive Chef.
“We are delighted to welcome Jan Van de Voorde to the Dusit Thani Maldives team,” said Mr. Jean-Louis, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives. “With his extensive experience and passion for the industry, he is the ideal candidate to lead our food and beverage department’s efforts as we strive to provide the utmost experience to our guests.”
Bringing a wealth of expertise and creativity from his background in Michelin-starred restaurants in Belgium and the Netherlands, Chef Jan will lead the Culinary and Food and Beverage Departments in his new role.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Dusit Thani Maldives and to enhance the culinary experience at this stunning resort,” Chef Jan remarked. “I am passionate about using local ingredients and crafting innovative dishes that highlight the flavours of the Maldives.”
Chef Jan has built a career focused on delivering exceptional guest satisfaction, adept problem solving, effective food cost control, and meticulous HACCP hygiene management. His expertise extends to Nikkei cuisine and encompasses strong management skills, including team leadership, decision-making, and budgeting.
Before joining Dusit Thani Maldives, Chef Jan held executive chef positions at Centara Grand Beach Resort Krabi, Dhigali Maldives Resort, and Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya. In these roles, he achieved significant success in reducing food costs, enhancing guest satisfaction scores, and introducing new culinary concepts.
Chef Jan is a graduate of Ter Groene Poorte hotel school in Bruges, Belgium, where he obtained his Bachelor’s in Hotel Management in 1992. He is fluent in Dutch, French, and English, with basic proficiency in German and Thai.
Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll – Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – Dusit Thani Maldives is just 35 minutes by seaplane from the capital city, Malé, or a 25-minute domestic flight and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Airport.
Encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360-degree living house reef, and a turquoise lagoon, the resort comprises 94 luxury villas and residences, five restaurants and bars, Baan Sanook Kids Club, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Wellness, which features spa treatments inspired by ancient Thai healing principles and a wide range of healthy, invigorating, and meaningful activities for guests to enjoy.
For more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit the resort’s official website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com.
Insiders
Constance Hotels & Resorts Honors Manjoola Dowlutrao’s 20-Year Career Journey
Constance Hotels & Resorts celebrates the dedication and excellence of Manjoola Dowlutrao, recognizing her remarkable 20-year journey within the group.
Dowlutrao’s story began in 2001 as part of the inaugural class of the Constance Academy’s Management Training Program. This experience launched an exceptional career within the prestigious hotel group.
Starting at Constance Lemuria Seychelles as a Reservations Supervisor, Dowlutrao has consistently demonstrated exceptional growth and leadership. Her path led her to Constance Prince Maurice in Mauritius, where she spent two decades honing her skills. She rose from Sales/Guest Relations Manager to Executive Assistant Manager, embodying a true commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences.
Dowlutrao’s recent appointment as Executive Assistant Manager in the Maldives signifies both her valuable contributions and the confidence Constance Hotels & Resorts holds in her abilities. Her career trajectory exemplifies the supportive and empowering environment the group fosters, encouraging individuals to excel and assume leadership roles within the luxury hospitality industry.
Manjoola’s remarkable journey across Constance’s esteemed properties in Seychelles, Mauritius, and now the Maldives, stands as a testament to her vast knowledge and her dedication to enhancing the guest experience over the years.
Insiders
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Welcomes Award-Winning Joachim Textor as New Executive Chef
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the appointment of Joachim Textor as the luxury resort’s new executive chef. With over 40 years of experience in delivering premium culinary services around the world, Chef Joachim is now ready to bring his exciting new variety of innovative dining experiences to the resort’s discerning guests.
A native of Germany, Chef Joachim Textor began his illustrious career as a cook at various world-class hotels in Switzerland. After honing his skills at the Hilton in Basel, the Park Hotel in Vitznau and the Hyatt Hotel in Montreux, he decided to expand his culinary repertoire by exploring the tastes and cuisines of the world. Across 42 years of travelling, his amazing culinary journey has taken him to 93 countries and countless five-star kitchens across the planet.
Chef Joachim’s incredible journey of gastronomic discovery has led him to gain invaluable experience as an executive chef in some of the world’s most prestigious hotel chains, including The Peninsula Hotels, InterContinental, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Hyatt. He has received critically acclaimed awards and was also the Opening Executive Chef of Anantara Dubai Palm where he spearheaded the opening of the resort’s signature restaurants and dining experiences back in 2013.
Regarded as one of the most pioneering chefs in the industry, Chef Joachim has also opened multiple award-winning hotels and dozens of restaurants in both the Middle East and the Far East, while he has also cooked for a number of famous politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and royalty all over the world. His past assignments include the G12 Asian Summit Conference in Busan, where he cooked for such prestigious world leaders as George W. Bush, Angela Merkel and Li Peng.
A positive and cheerful personality with an energetic passion for innovation in his creations, Chef Joachim is now set for the next adventure in his culinary journey. Still as hungry to learn and explore as ever, Chef Joachim will bring phenomenal dining experiences for gastronomes at Anantara Kihavah with a number of new innovations already planned. Sharing the knowledge he has accumulated through his travels across six continents, Chef Joachim will also act as a mentor for budding young cooks, introducing his repertoire of world cuisines to the next generation of aspiring gastronomic innovators. In Chef Joachim’s own words, “The best is yet to come. Life is a journey and not a destination; travel it safe and well.”
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Patina Maldives in final round for Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2024
-
Fan Club1 week ago
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers Ramadan and Eid staycation package
-
Drink1 week ago
The Old Man’s exclusive pop-up event at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
-
Meditation1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrates Yoga Day with sessions by renowned instructor Tommy
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
-
News1 week ago
Maldivian to begin service between Seenu, Huvadhoo Atoll
-
News7 days ago
Nika Island Resort & Spa offers unmatched privacy with private beach villas
-
News1 week ago
Embrace spirit of Eid al-Fitr at Hideaway Beach Resort