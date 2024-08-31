News
Discover 3 enchanting ways to celebrate festive season in Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy resorts
Splendour at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. From December 20, 2024, to January 9, 2025, each resort presents unique festive programming against the stunning backdrop of white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs, creating an idyllic tropical paradise.
Whether traveling with family, friends, or loved ones, discerning travellers can celebrate the festive season amidst the Maldives’ natural splendour by choosing from three luxury destination resorts. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests can marvel in a world of ‘EAU’, where the ethereal dreamscapes of water takes centre stage through spectacular performances and candlelit concertos in the moonlight. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort reveals a captivating ‘Tale of the Tides,’ featuring a grand Christmas tree lighting, engaging activities for families, and exquisite culinary delights. Meanwhile, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa showcases a ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ blending traditional Maldivian festivities with elegant celebrations and interactive experiences for guests of all ages.
Guests can embrace luxury island living in the resorts’ two- or three-bedroom overwater and beach pool villas, complete with 24-hour personalised signature ‘Aris Meeha,’ St. Regis Butlers, and ‘Thakuru’ butler services catering to their every need. Those who book by September 30, 2024, can take advantage of the Early Bird Special offers, including exceptional savings, dining credits, and exclusive member benefits.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: The Spirit of EAU
This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate the elemental magic of water with an enchanting ‘EAU’ theme. Beginning December 22, guests can experience the resort’s oceanic home through a stunning display of liquid theatre at the renowned EAU Bar and spherical pool. Guests will be greeted with signature Sangu cocktails and a captivating lineup of events that highlight the beauty and power of water, running through January 9, 2025.
Throughout this magical period, nightly performances inspired by water’s beauty will captivate guests with music, dance, and ethereal shows, exploring themes of renewal and transformation. The culinary journey includes exclusive dining experiences at IWAU and Summer Pavilion, festive cocktail receptions, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The resort offers a feast of gourmet treats and vibrant celebrations to elevate the holiday spirit.
In addition to these festivities, guests can savor daily breakfast at La Locanda, receive USD 300 in resort credits, and embark on a thrilling shark snorkeling experience with the ‘Festive Escape’ package. Luxurious spa treatments, engaging activities, and a special visit from Santa Claus will add to the allure. Located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s 100-villa sanctuary is accessible via a 50-minute yacht ride or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. For a truly magical festive season at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests can book this package with a minimum seven-night stay and receive an additional 25,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Tale of the Tides
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort unveils its ‘Tale of the Tides’ holiday celebration from December 20 to January 6. Guests are invited to the Maldives’ finest address to celebrate the season with a series of exquisite events, beginning with a grand Christmas tree lighting on December 20. Families will enjoy a variety of activities designed for children, including Christmas-themed crafts, a festive tea party, and New Year Fireworks Painting. Adults can savour luxurious culinary experiences across seven distinct dining venues, featuring Asian haute cuisine, modern Japanese Kaiseki, international gourmet, and Middle Eastern dishes.
Nestled within a 22-acre natural island paradise in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort offers two to three-bedroom villas that blend elegance and tranquility for groups and families. Each villa features a private pool, panoramic beach views, and refined amenities. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests can immerse themselves in a celebration of heritage through cherished St. Regis rituals, reimagined with a touch of Maldivian culture. Guests can revel in the daily Champagne Sabering ritual at The Whale Bar while sipping the Island Mary—a local twist on the Bloody Mary—marking the evening and celebrating tradition and togetherness with dramatic flair.
Guests booking the ‘Festive Celebrations’ package will enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, daily breakfasts for two at ALBA, and complimentary creative arts and eco-adventure activities for children. Valid for stays form December 21, 2024 to January 10, 2025, this package also includes a range of complimentary services and the exceptional St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring bespoke attention and tailored experiences. A scenic 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, the ultra-luxury resort offers an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and refined luxury.
For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Symphony of the Sea
Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriot Maldives Resort & Spa presents an enchanting ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration for families to embark on a magical journey blending oceanic wonders with festive cheer. From December 20 to January 6, guests will step into a secluded natural island where the joy of the holidays meets the serenity of the sea.
On December 20, the festive season kicks off with a traditional Maldivian night featuring local cuisine and lively Boduberu performances. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner invites guests to an evening of elegance with the ocean’s rhythm as a stunning backdrop. Guests can indulge in a lavish dinner while enjoying entertainment from a lively band, dazzling fire dancers, and captivating illuminated LED performances. This unforgettable night offers a perfect blend of sophistication and excitement to ring in the New Year.
The luxury multigenerational resort features 60 spacious and luxurious beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, first-class amenities and a personal ‘Thakuru’ butler service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues. Daily wellness activities from Spa by JW will harmonize body, mind, and spirit, enhancing the holiday experience with revitalizing treatments. Young guests can enjoy magical adventures at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, featuring interactive, festive activities inspired by the underwater world and island life.
The ‘Festive Splendour’ package includes a daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. This package promises a luxurious and memorable holiday at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with the added benefit of earning up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024 to January 10, 2025, with a minimum stay of four nights.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.
Family
Celebrate Halloween at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha kids club
Get ready for a thrilling Halloween week at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha Kids Club, where the little ones can dive into a variety of spooktacular activities!
From October 28th to November 1st, children will enjoy an array of Halloween-themed events including costume parties, trick-or-treating, and haunted house adventures. Each day is packed with exciting activities such as Halloween crafts, sports, beach fun, and special themed meals to celebrate the season. Highlights include a Halloween Costume Fashion Show, a spooky Monster Mash Dance Party, and a Halloween Doughnuts Pool Party to wrap up the celebrations.
Join Kuramathi for a week filled with creative crafts, thrilling games, and delicious treats. On October 28th children will kick off the Halloween weeek with crafts and pool games, while October 29th features mummy relay races and a visit to the Eco Centre. Halloween day on October 31st will be marked by basket decorating, Halloween makeup for kids and a trick-or-treat adventure, followed by a festive pool party. The week concludes on November 1st with pumpkin decorating, a painting competition, and a ghostly scavenger hunt.
Come celebrate Halloween with Kuramathi and make lasting memories at Bageecha Kids Club!!
News
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort celebrates Saudi National Day with special offers
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an enticing offer for guests celebrating Saudi National Day. As Saudi Arabia marks its 94th National Day, the resort invites Saudi travellers to indulge in a luxurious escape to paradise.
Nestled on the picturesque Furanafushi Island in North Malé Atoll, the resort is surrounded by turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, offering beautifully designed accommodations. Perfect for a quick getaway, the resort boasts the convenience of a complimentary 15-minute speedboat transfer from the airport. The prime location is further enhanced by a range of recreational activities, including diving, snorkeling, and jet-skiing, as well as a diverse selection of dining options and a spa located on a private island.
Families visiting from Saudi Arabia can immerse themselves in the resort’s signature ‘Side by Side’ Family Programme, which includes a host of unique bonding experiences. Activities such as cooking classes, mother-daughter face mask sessions, traditional Maldivian palm weaving, and interactive games are specially crafted to create lasting memories. The resort features seven diverse restaurants and bars, sourcing fresh organic produce from the on-site Furana Organic Garden. Guests can indulge in a wide range of culinary delights, from the flavourful Indian cuisine at Masala Hut to Caribbean-inspired dishes at Kakuni Hut, with additional dining venues such as Feast, Baan Thai, Sea Salt, and Anchorage Bar.
The resort’s accommodations range from beachfront villas to overwater bungalows, each offering breathtaking views of the ocean or lush gardens or even villas with private pools. The spacious Ocean Pool Villa stands out with its private courtyard with pool, offering guests the ultimate tranquil retreat.
To celebrate Saudi National Day, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is offering enticing offers for couples, families, and solo travelers alike. A key highlight is the complimentary transfers, along with diverse dining options ranging from Half Board and Full Board to All-Inclusive packages, with meals included at five out of the resort’s seven restaurants—ensuring guests are truly spoiled for choice. As part of this offer, kids below 12 stay and eat for free, making it an even more attractive option for families.
Guests can also enjoy private excursions and spa packages, including snorkelling adventures, diving and rejuvenating spa treatments, all designed to provide a one-of-a-kind luxury experience.
For families, the resort offers a variety of tailored, family-friendly activities. From guided snorkelling tours to kids’ clubs and interactive games, there’s something for every age to enjoy while exploring the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
Room rates start at approximately USD 260 (SAR 975) per night for Bed and Breakfast. For more information about the resort, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.
Action
Hideaway Beach Resort to host World Padel Pro luxury experience with Padel player Hernan Flores
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is set to host the International Training Campus: World Padel Pro Luxury Experience, from November 21st to 23rd, 2024. This exclusive event presents a rare opportunity for Padel enthusiasts to train under the guidance of one of the sport’s top professionals, Hernán Flores.
Hernán Flores, a top-ranked player and esteemed coach on the World Padel Tour (WPT), has triumphed over some of the sport’s most formidable players, including Sanyo Gutiérrez, Paquito Navarro, and Fernando Belasteguin. With over 150 tournament victories to his name, Flores has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and skill across various competitions and championships.
Throughout his illustrious career, Flores has trained numerous top players, including Juan Lebron, Juani Mieres, Pablo Lima, and Adrian Allemandi. His expertise and insights into the strategies and techniques used by the world’s best players will be invaluable to participants of all skill levels.
This exciting event is designed for players of all levels to enhance their abilities and take their game to new heights. Participants will be equipped with new tools and insights, contributing to the exponential growth of padel worldwide. Training sessions will encompass various aspects of the game, including technique, tactics, physical conditioning, and mental preparation.
For any guest who wants to swing some shots of the game, against the exquisite turquoise background of the Hideaway lagoon, this will be an ample opportunity to get booking. A perfect chance to get some tips from the expert, to improve their games.
Due to the high demand and limited availability of the Padel court, early registration is strongly recommended. Don’t miss this unique chance to learn from the best and elevate your padel game. For any interested parties to indulge in a game of Padel this year, this event is a must-attend.
After an active day, the Hideaway Spa is one not to be missed with its wide variety of therapies, and massages offered by the professionals at the resort. From sound healing, to yoga, beneficial massages and treatments, the Hideaway Spa will prove to be a great spot to unwind at after a day out in the sun getting the padel experiences with Hernan.
Located in the north of Maldives, Hideaway is the ultimate destination for a serene, luxury holiday. Hidden away in the north of Maldives, the resort is ideal for serene, private holidays. With 110 private villas and multi-bedroom residences, Hideaway has an array of dining options for it’s guests, from globally themed buffets, to Teppanyaki, Asian-fusion and then some. For sports enthusiasts, the large island is the perfect holiday destination with ample sports facilities including a fully equipped gym, Padel, 2 Tennis courts, Golf simulator for practicing your shots before heading on to the Golf Putting Green, and 2 indoor badminton courts as well. It is also an honour to mention that Hideaway has recently been awarded with TTM Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness Resort.
