News
Marriott Bonvoy unveils ‘Beyond Ordinary’ with luxury getaways to Maldives
Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of luxury resorts in the Maldives presents ‘Beyond Ordinary’ suite package, inviting guests to embark on an unparalleled journey of discovery amidst the enchanting allure of the Indian Ocean. Guests can experience the epitome of opulence at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.
Ideal for families or a group of friends traveling together, the ‘Beyond Ordinary’ package inspires travelers to experience the ultimate blend of luxury and space with a variety of exquisite suite and multi-bedroom collections, specially curated resort experiences, and the opportunity to earn 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.
Experience Beyond Ordinary at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Families are invited to immerse themselves in the unique island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where the legendary Ritz-Carlton service of its distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen and cherished moments await. Guests will begin their journey with the traditional Sangu shell blowing upon arrival, evoking ancient Maldivian traditions. An ‘Aris Meeha’, inspired by royal court traditions, provides dedicated island butler service, ensuring every need is seamlessly met. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy the Defining Moment with a traditional Bodu Beru drum performance and a flaming ceremony marking the transition from day to night.
The ‘Beyond Ordinary’ package offers exceptional inclusions for two adults and two children, including half-board dining featuring exquisite flavors at select restaurants, a bespoke wellness experience with a family aerial yoga session, a private Maldivian cooking class, and a ‘Cities Under The Sea’ snorkeling trip guided by Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment Program Naturalists. Families can choose from elegantly designed Two Bedroom Water or Beach Pool Villas, which feature separate living and dining areas with kitchenettes, two full bathrooms, and breathtaking infinity pools with integrated sundecks. For a truly extravagant getaway, guests can elevate their stay at The Ritz-Carlton Estate, a private beach residence offering exclusive cove access and stunning sunset views.
Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.
Escape to Paradise at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to indulge in luxury beyond the ordinary with the ‘Summer Escape to Paradise’ package at the Maldives’ finest address. Set against the backdrop of the alluring turquoise waters and pristine white sands, its premium two to three-bedroom villas offer an eco-conscious sanctuary of elegance and tranquility for groups and families. Each villa features private pools, panoramic beach views, state-of-the-art entertainment and luxurious amenities. The two-bedroom Knickerbocker and Cesar Balsa villas, perched elegantly on the white-sand beach, provide seclusion amidst natural island surroundings. The beachfront three-bedroom Caroline Astor Estate boasts a 67-square-metre private pool and floor-to-ceiling glass doors, with a terrace adjoining an ethereal living room. For the pinnacle of luxury, the John Jacob Astor Estate, one of the Maldives’ largest overwater villas, accommodates up to 10 guests with a private gym, cinema room, spa suites, infinity pool, and expansive outdoor terrace, ensuring unparalleled group comfort and relaxation.
The ‘Summer Escape to Paradise’ package encompasses full-board dining, an intimate private cooking class, personalized wellness screening, exclusive access to the Blue Hole Pool for hydrotherapy at the award-winning Iridium Spa, family movie nights under the stars, an educational dolphin exploration, a professional family photography session, complimentary creative arts and eco-adventure activities for kids, and a full range of complimentary services for guests. Along with the quintessential St. Regis Butler Service – a hallmark of the brand’s commitment to excellence – a dedicated St. Regis Butler is available to curate tailored experiences and meet every need of the guests.
For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.
A Moment to Treasure at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Edging the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes families to its natural island paradise with stylish duplex villas featuring private pools, expansive decks, uninterrupted ocean views, and private ‘Thakuru’ butler service. A multigenerational luxury family retreat, the resort boasts Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Pool Villas spanning 285sqm, among the Maldives’ most spacious accommodations, perfect for a family of five. Each villa offers secluded beachfront serenity amidst lush foliage, where parents can relax poolside while children play on the soft white sand washed by the Indian Ocean’s gentle surf. For smaller families, its Duplex Overwater Pool Villas offer 274sqm of contemporary design, providing ultimate privacy and tranquility with direct access into the crystal blue lagoon.
Families can choose from a variety of half-board culinary options: international cuisine at Aailaa for all-day dining, alfresco Italian dining by the pool at Fiamma, or authentic Thai treetop dining at Kaashi. Young guests can enjoy over 100 activities at FAMiLY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids Club, one of the biggest kids clubs in the Maldives. The ‘Beyond Ordinary’ package also includes a 50-minute Ultimate Aromatherapy signature treatment at the award-winning Spa by JW for two guests. A highlight of the inclusion is a unique destination dining experience around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa at RIHA, offered once during their stay. Families can indulge in a private eight-course menu that blends Indian and Western flavors, taking them on a culinary journey from Kashmir to Madurai, Goa, Rajasthan, and Bengal.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.
Book your four-night stay in any one of the three resorts in the Maldives by August 17, 2024, to enjoy daily sumptuous breakfasts and dinners, alongside rejuvenating wellness journeys. What’s more, 20,000 bonus points will be credited to your Marriott Bonvoy account. Valid for stays until June 30, 2025.
News
Idyllic summer escape at Centara Grand, Ras Fushi Maldives
Treat yourself to something special this summer as both Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives invite you to retreat from the heat for a summer staycation like no other. Surrounded by azure waters and pristine white sands, these stunning resorts offer the perfect blend of relaxation and Thai hospitality, making them the ideal choice for your rejuvenating escape. Whether seeking to spend a few days with your family or thinking of a more vibrant, adult-only staycation, these Maldivian retreats have all your summer plans sorted.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives
This summer, embark on an incredible getaway at Centara Grand Island Maldives. With its beachfront suites and overwater villas, this astounding resort invites you to escape the ordinary and enjoy authentic Maldivian-Thai experiences amidst the picturesque surroundings of the paradisical destination and the award-winning house reef.
Book your stay before September 30th to avail a wealth of benefits for your summer staycation. Upon arrival, you will be welcomed with delicious homemade chocolates and a fruit basket, and throughout the stay, guests can enjoy a tempting Buy 1 Get One Free offer on massages, savings of 20% on spa treatments and dining, and 10% off on Water Sports & Excursions. An ideal escape for the whole family as the little ones can stay and dine for free, this is the perfect chance to experience a tropical adventure and create unforgettable moments with those you cherish the most.
Booking Date: May 1st – September 30th
Stay Date: May 1st – December 20th
Book a stay and enjoy a host of benefits:
- Kids 12 and below Go Free – Stay & Eat
- Buy One Get One Free on massages
- Free transfers for 7 nights & up to 30% off for 1 to 6 nights
- Home Made chocolates & Fruit basket upon Arrival
- One free picnic lunch – for the whole family or One 3-course pool-side dinner under the stars for a couple
- 45% off for CentaraThe1 Member
For booking and more information, please visit the website.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
A vibrant staycation awaits as Centara Ras Fushi Maldives, an adult-only haven, unveils the perfect thing to help you reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate. A place for indulgence and intimate connections, this stunning destination is where you can experience the epitome of Thai hospitality while savouring the ambience of the resort’s lively venues. With its intimate private villas, tantalising culinary delights, and a host of resort-wide activities to explore the nature of the Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Maldives promises a truly unforgettable holiday.
Guests booking a stay before September 30th can enjoy a wealth of additional perks to make your stay truly extraordinary. As you land at this magical destination, you will be greeted with sparkling grape and a basket of fresh, delicious fruits. Guests can then later enjoy a delightful 3-course private dinner near the pristine beach, indulge in Buy 1 Get 1 Free on spa treatments, plus take advantage of free plane transfers when booking a minimum of 7 nights or save 30% on the transfer upon booking a stay between 1 and 6 nights. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a tranquil retreat, or an adventure-filled holiday, this incredible resort is the perfect destination to elevate your summer escape to new heights.
Booking Date: May 1st – September 30th
Stay Date: May 1st – December 20th
Book a stay and enjoy a host of benefits:
- One 3-course private beach dinner under the stars
- Sparkling grape & Fruit basket upon Arrival
- Buy One Get One Free Spa Treatment
- Free plane transfers when booking 7 nights or more
- 50% off plane transfers when booking 1 to 6 nights
- 45% Off CentaraThe1 Member
For booking and more information, please visit the website.
Action
World-class diving, snorkelling, watersports and sustainability programmes at Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has revealed its most awe-inspiring underwater adventures, available year-round at the castaway-chic eco-resort.
Home to a pristine reef teeming with rare aquatic species, rays, reef sharks and turtles, Gili Lankanfushi provides some of the most unspoilt diving and snorkelling opportunities in the Maldives, with the opportunity to achieve a range of PADI certifications including the PADI Bubblemaker course for the youngest of aquatic adventurers. For the more eco-minded, the chance to participate in Gili’s Coral Lines sustainability initiative awaits, while surfing, paddle-boarding, boat trips and a variety of other watersports provide endless fun above water.
Gili Lankanfushi’s underwater adventures include:
Scuba Diving
Set within a stunning house reef and located just moments away from some of the country’s most renowned dive sites, Gili Lankanfushi provides an unrivalled opportunity to delve into the underwater world. The resort’s PADI-certified Ocean Paradise Dive Centre, with its multilingual instructors and state of the art equipment, caters to divers of all abilities, offering a variety of diving experiences as well as the chance to complete a range of bucket-list PADI certifications.
Divers can take their underwater passion to new depths and discover North Male’s top five most famous dive sites – HP Reef, Okobe Thila, Nassimo Thila, Banana Reef and Lankan Finolhu Manta Point – encountering vibrant corals, schools of shimmering fish and majestic manta rays as they go.
Certified Open Water and Advanced Open Water divers can explore to their heart’s content, with Gili’s thrice-daily diving boat trips, where guests can dive up to a maximum of 20m (Open Water) or 30m (Advanced Open Water) and uncover the hidden marine life treasures that call the deepest of waters home.
Water babies aged eight and up can dip their fin into the world of scuba with the PADI Bubblemaker experience, where a PADI pro will guide them to take their first breaths underwater within shallow, safe and fully supervised waters – igniting what is sure to become a lifelong passion for the sport.
Snorkelling
For those who prefer a more gentle approach to sea life-spotting, snorkelling around Gili’s house reef can’t be beaten. Here, guests need simply slip on a snorkelling mask and a pair of fins and head straight to the 15-metre drop-off zone at the edge of the reef, where they will discover vivid coral walls inhabited by small sharks and colourful schools of fish, turtles and rays. Guests can choose to go it alone or be led by the island’s resident marine biologist, who will help them identify the array of aquatic life on guided trips, departing day and night.
Further afield, the team can arrange boat rides to a range of world-renowned snorkelling sites within striking distance of the island, where snorkellers can spot larger species including manta rays and sharks, with the itinerary tailored to individual ability.
Watersports and Excursions
Beyond diving and snorkelling, an endless choice of watersports and aquatic excursions await at Gili Lankanfushi. Those wishing to upskill in the water will revel in the opportunity to partake in lessons in paddle boarding, windsurfing, wakeboarding, catamaran sailing and water-skiing, accompanied by the island’s most experienced pros, or simply hire the equipment of their choice and take to the seas solo.
Above deck, a series of unforgettable group and private boating excursions can be arranged, from dolphin cruises, sunset fishing trips and romantic champagne voyages à deux to local island visits to soak up an authentic slice of Maldivian life.
If surfing is more one’s thing, Gili Lankanfushi’s world-class Tropicsurf instructors are on island 24/7, ready to help guests realise their surfing ambitions. Before heading out to the ocean, instructors will discuss the client’s current skill level and goals – whether they want to simply stand on the board or hang-ten, waft and reverse like Kelly Slater – creating a programme that is completely bespoke.
Coral Lines Project
Sustainability is at the heart of Gili Lankanfushi’s vision, with an emphasis on preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and leaving only footprints behind. Thanks to the island’s Coral Lines project, guests can now get involved in the island’s sustainability initiatives during their stay.
The Coral Lines project provides a nursery environment for new corals to grow, bolstering the house reef and monitoring health and survival types across coral genotypes. Guests can participate in the famed conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and can even adopt a coral.
Conservation is taken seriously at Gili Lankansushi, with the island regularly hosting visiting scientists and academics studying the coral reef ecosystem. The island’s dedicated marine biology team monitor the health and biodiversity of the surrounding coral reef ecosystems, measuring light intensity and sea surface temperature, identifying and tracking manta ray and turtle populations, removing invasive Crown of Thorns starfish, and educating guests about the underwater world through lectures and guided snorkelling trips.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
News
Marriott Bonvoy’s resorts win major awards at Travel + Leisure 2024 Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau unveiled the winners of its prestigious 2024 Luxury Awards in Bangkok on June 13, 2024, celebrating the best in luxury travel and hospitality across Asia Pacific. The 2024 Luxury Awards cover more than 20 categories across 15 countries and territories, highlighting the diverse landscape of luxury travel in the Asia-Pacific region.
The top-ranked winners in the top-10 and top-5 lists exemplify excellence in upscale travel, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of luxury hotels in the Maldives has received exceptional recognition, earning a total of seven awards across six prestigious categories.
- Best House Reef in Maldives: W Maldives has been recognized for its unrivalled house reef, inviting guests to explore a haven of magnificent reefs and vibrant marine life just steps away from the beach, within its crystal-clear lagoon.
- Top 10 Best Resorts in Maldives: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and W Maldives have secured places among the top ten resorts in the Maldives, praised for their exceptional service and unparalleled luxury guest experiences.
- Top 5 Best Resorts for Families in Maldives: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a multigenerational luxury resort and home to one of the best kids clubs in the Maldives, has been ranked among the top five family resorts in the Maldives.
- Top 10 Most Outrageous Villas in Maldives: The John Jacob Astor Estate at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has secured a prestigious place among the top 10 most outrageous villas in the Maldives. This pinnacle of luxury accommodation accommodates up to 10 guests and features exclusive amenities such as a private gym, cinema room, spa suites, infinity pool, and extensive outdoor terrace.
- Top 10 Best Resort Spa in Maldives: The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has been recognized for offering guests a luxurious wellness journey set within its distinctive ring-shaped sanctuary, inspired by ancient Chinese yin and yang philosophy.
- Top 10 Best Resort Pools in Maldives: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s infinity pool has been named among the top 10 resort pools in the Maldives. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the infinity pool provides guests with the ultimate relaxation and leisure experience.
Marriott Bonvoy’s luxury portfolio in the Maldives includes The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa and W Maldives, each situated on its own private island, offering guests the ultimate dream getaway.
For more information, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com/maldives.
