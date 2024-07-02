Marriott Bonvoy unveils ‘Beyond Ordinary’ with luxury getaways to Maldives

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of luxury resorts in the Maldives presents ‘Beyond Ordinary’ suite package, inviting guests to embark on an unparalleled journey of discovery amidst the enchanting allure of the Indian Ocean. Guests can experience the epitome of opulence at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.

Ideal for families or a group of friends traveling together, the ‘Beyond Ordinary’ package inspires travelers to experience the ultimate blend of luxury and space with a variety of exquisite suite and multi-bedroom collections, specially curated resort experiences, and the opportunity to earn 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Experience Beyond Ordinary at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Families are invited to immerse themselves in the unique island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where the legendary Ritz-Carlton service of its distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen and cherished moments await. Guests will begin their journey with the traditional Sangu shell blowing upon arrival, evoking ancient Maldivian traditions. An ‘Aris Meeha’, inspired by royal court traditions, provides dedicated island butler service, ensuring every need is seamlessly met. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy the Defining Moment with a traditional Bodu Beru drum performance and a flaming ceremony marking the transition from day to night.

The ‘Beyond Ordinary’ package offers exceptional inclusions for two adults and two children, including half-board dining featuring exquisite flavors at select restaurants, a bespoke wellness experience with a family aerial yoga session, a private Maldivian cooking class, and a ‘Cities Under The Sea’ snorkeling trip guided by Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment Program Naturalists. Families can choose from elegantly designed Two Bedroom Water or Beach Pool Villas, which feature separate living and dining areas with kitchenettes, two full bathrooms, and breathtaking infinity pools with integrated sundecks. For a truly extravagant getaway, guests can elevate their stay at The Ritz-Carlton Estate, a private beach residence offering exclusive cove access and stunning sunset views.

Visit the website at ritzcarlton.com/maldives or book your stay here.

Escape to Paradise at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to indulge in luxury beyond the ordinary with the ‘Summer Escape to Paradise’ package at the Maldives’ finest address. Set against the backdrop of the alluring turquoise waters and pristine white sands, its premium two to three-bedroom villas offer an eco-conscious sanctuary of elegance and tranquility for groups and families. Each villa features private pools, panoramic beach views, state-of-the-art entertainment and luxurious amenities. The two-bedroom Knickerbocker and Cesar Balsa villas, perched elegantly on the white-sand beach, provide seclusion amidst natural island surroundings. The beachfront three-bedroom Caroline Astor Estate boasts a 67-square-metre private pool and floor-to-ceiling glass doors, with a terrace adjoining an ethereal living room. For the pinnacle of luxury, the John Jacob Astor Estate, one of the Maldives’ largest overwater villas, accommodates up to 10 guests with a private gym, cinema room, spa suites, infinity pool, and expansive outdoor terrace, ensuring unparalleled group comfort and relaxation.

The ‘Summer Escape to Paradise’ package encompasses full-board dining, an intimate private cooking class, personalized wellness screening, exclusive access to the Blue Hole Pool for hydrotherapy at the award-winning Iridium Spa, family movie nights under the stars, an educational dolphin exploration, a professional family photography session, complimentary creative arts and eco-adventure activities for kids, and a full range of complimentary services for guests. Along with the quintessential St. Regis Butler Service – a hallmark of the brand’s commitment to excellence – a dedicated St. Regis Butler is available to curate tailored experiences and meet every need of the guests.

For more information, visit the website at stregismaldives.com or book your stay here.

A Moment to Treasure at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Edging the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes families to its natural island paradise with stylish duplex villas featuring private pools, expansive decks, uninterrupted ocean views, and private ‘Thakuru’ butler service. A multigenerational luxury family retreat, the resort boasts Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Pool Villas spanning 285sqm, among the Maldives’ most spacious accommodations, perfect for a family of five. Each villa offers secluded beachfront serenity amidst lush foliage, where parents can relax poolside while children play on the soft white sand washed by the Indian Ocean’s gentle surf. For smaller families, its Duplex Overwater Pool Villas offer 274sqm of contemporary design, providing ultimate privacy and tranquility with direct access into the crystal blue lagoon.

Families can choose from a variety of half-board culinary options: international cuisine at Aailaa for all-day dining, alfresco Italian dining by the pool at Fiamma, or authentic Thai treetop dining at Kaashi. Young guests can enjoy over 100 activities at FAMiLY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids Club, one of the biggest kids clubs in the Maldives. The ‘Beyond Ordinary’ package also includes a 50-minute Ultimate Aromatherapy signature treatment at the award-winning Spa by JW for two guests. A highlight of the inclusion is a unique destination dining experience around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa at RIHA, offered once during their stay. Families can indulge in a private eight-course menu that blends Indian and Western flavors, taking them on a culinary journey from Kashmir to Madurai, Goa, Rajasthan, and Bengal.

For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com or book your stay here.

Book your four-night stay in any one of the three resorts in the Maldives by August 17, 2024, to enjoy daily sumptuous breakfasts and dinners, alongside rejuvenating wellness journeys. What’s more, 20,000 bonus points will be credited to your Marriott Bonvoy account. Valid for stays until June 30, 2025.