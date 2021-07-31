Abu Dhabi updates travel green list, adds Maldives

Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘green list’ of destinations to 31 in total, according to the latest update issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT).

Effective from 2pm UAE local time on Thursday, July 31, a total of seven countries have been added to the list, including Bahrain, Brunei, Bulgaria, Maldives, Poland, Serbia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 11 countries have been removed from the list, including: Denmark, France, Iceland, Jordan, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Turkmenistan and Vatican City.

The previous update included 35 countries in the green list.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, as well as another PCR test on day six.

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these countries are exempt from mandatory quarantine but will also need to undergo PCR testing on arrival, as well as two further PCR tests on day 6 and 12.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than citizenship.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure

The administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world. As of July 1, over 96 per cent of resort employees have received the first dose of the vaccine while 70 per cent of the resort employees are fully vaccinated.