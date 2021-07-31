Dusit Thani Maldives team participates in virtual Colour Run

The vibrant, energetic team at Dusit Thani Maldives, was an enthusiastic entrant in Virtual Colour Run 2021 in celebration of Eid al-Adha.

Hosted by Unix Sporting and Lotus Bike Shop, the exciting event ran nationwide from July 20 to 25.

As a proud supporter of positive local events, the team at the five-star resort on Mudhoodoo Island in Baa Atoll was keen to join a community of locals and guests all over the Maldives coming together to unify and celebrate.

Colour Run 2021 comprised four teams of different colours: yellow, purple, red and blue, and participants chose their team upon registering.

On July 23, guests and staff at Dusit Thani Maldives picked up their Race Kit (including T-shirt, bib, sunhat, wristband and colour packs), ready to take on at least five kilometres at a pace that suited them.

The track looped beautiful Mudhoodoo Island on a truly breath-taking race through lush jungle and across pristine sand.

On conquering the course, their distances and times recorded via e-watch, participants received their medals and celebrated with a colourful water fight by the ocean – a fitting way to mark Eid al-Adha!

