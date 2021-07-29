OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to host renowned Bolshoi Ballet artists Anna Tikhomirova, Artem Ovcharenko

Elevate your Maldives stay with a unique opportunity to watch magic unravel and participate in it too! OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is to host renowned Bolshoi Ballet artists from Russia: Anna Tikhomirova and Artem Ovcharenko.

When you think of classical ballet such as Swan Lake or The Sleeping Beauty, you might imagine being in a gilded theatre in Europe. But, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will bring the joy of watching an imperial Russian ballet performance right in its pristine tropical setting.

Anna Tikhomirova and Artem Ovcharenko will be visiting OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from August 22 to 29.

During their stay, the celebrity couple will treat resort guests to an Exclusive Russian Ballet Performance. Ice literally meets the sun as you watch the pair deftly fluttering and dancing gracefully against a shining turquoise ocean backdrop.

Over the next course of days, resort guests will also get to attend a unique Russian Ballet Masterclass by the couple, clubbed with sundowners and cocktail snacks.

Infusing a swirl of rhythm to the island way of life, the two events are open to all guests.

Anna Tikhomirova

Anna Tikhomirova graduated from Bolshoi Ballet Academy and was accepted into the famous Bolshoi Ballet in 2005.

A First Soloist, Tikhomirova’s expansive repertoire at the Bolshoi includes Giselle, The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, Taming of the Shrew, and many more.

She has participated in numerous ballet festivals and represented Russian ballet on some of the best stages of the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Los Angeles.

Artem Ovcharenko

With an enviable repertoire of classical romantic roles, Artem Ovcharenko is a well-known Principal dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet.

Ovcharenko participates in the Bolshoi Ballet tours to Asia, Europe and Americas, being a welcome guest star in Berlin State Ballet, Les Ballets de Monte Carlo, Hamburg State Opera, as well as at international ballet festivals and national culture projects.

His interest in exploring new roles has brought Ovcharenko much success in the contemporary ballets staged at the Bolshoi, such as Chroma by Wayne McGregor and Classical Symphony by Yuri Possokhov.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication.

From fabulous overwater villas with slides to exotic fine dining and ice skating by the beach, every experience is meticulously crafted to indulge guests with an unforgettable getaway.

Guests can immerse in a world of boundless sanctuaries while availing inspiring experiences that are thoughtfully curated to make every moment an everlasting memory.

