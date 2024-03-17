News
Marriott International Maldives Celebrates First Graduating Class of Apprenticeship Program and Empowers Youth
Marriott International Maldives hosted a graduation ceremony yesterday at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa to commemorate the achievements of its inaugural class of apprentices. The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Honorable Ibrahim Waheed, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts.
The Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program, launched in May 2023 as a pilot initiative, is a product of a remarkable collaboration between the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT), and Marriott International. The program marks a significant milestone, with Marriott International being the first international hospitality brand to partner with the government’s apprenticeship program.
The 10-month program combined theoretical education provided by MIT with practical experience across various departments at Marriott International’s Maldivian resorts, including renowned names like The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and W Maldives.
Yesterday’s ceremony celebrated the 43 young graduates who successfully completed the program and earned a Level-3 certification from the Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA). This initiative, aligned with Marriott International’s Take Care corporate social responsibility platform, aims to identify and empower local talent, particularly marginalized youth, by equipping them with essential skills for success in the Maldivian tourism industry.
The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, Honorable Ibrahim Waheed, lauded the program’s commitment to fostering young talent within the hospitality sector. Speeches by Marriott International representatives, Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development & Operations, and Mark Fletcher, Area Director of Human Resources for Singapore & Maldives, further emphasized the significance of the partnership in promoting youth empowerment and professional development.
“The Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program reflects our dedication to cultivating local talent and equipping them with the skills to excel in the Maldives’ thriving tourism industry,” commented Gautam Bhandari. “We are delighted to offer positions to a number of graduates, and we look forward to their rewarding Marriott experience that will propel their career aspirations.”
The graduation ceremony marks a crucial step towards building a robust pipeline of local talent for the Maldivian tourism industry. Marriott International is committed to the continued success of the program and its graduates as they embark on promising careers in hospitality.
Action
Diving Dreams Take the Plunge: New PADI Five Star Academy Opens in Maldives
Maldives’ first and only PADI Five Star Career Development Center, the Maldivian Academy of Diving, has officially opened its doors in K. Himmafushi. This new academy signifies a major step forward for professional dive training in the Maldives.
The Academy is dedicated to providing top-tier, professional-level dive training programs that meet the most rigorous standards set by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). They recently concluded their inaugural PADI Instructor Development Course on March 3rd, and their next PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor Course is scheduled for July 29th to August 13th, 2024.
Leading the Academy is Adam Ashraf, a PADI Platinum Course Director for both 2022 and 2023. For the past decade, Ashraf has been running Dive Desk, a highly successful dive center in Malé. In fact, Dive Desk was the most successful PADI professional development center in the Maldives in 2023, earning the prestigious PADI EMEA Platinum Professional Development Excellence Award. This award recognizes the center’s exceptional performance in training new dive professionals, with Dive Desk being the only Maldivian center and one of only ten in the entire Europe, Middle-East & Africa (EMEA) region to receive this recognition.
Platinum status for both the Course Director and the Dive Center is not given lightly. It’s awarded based on a strict criteria of the number of professional-level certifications issued by PADI. Adding to Dive Desk’s accolades, they were also awarded the PADI Outstanding Contribution to People and Humanity Award last month for their dedication to fostering opportunities for Maldivians in the diving industry.
Despite a decade of success and consistently running the top PADI professional development programs in the Maldives for the past seven years, Dive Desk faced challenges. Limited space at their facility and the high cost of accommodation for students staying in Malé for extended periods were significant hurdles.
The Maldivian Academy of Diving was established specifically to address these issues. Located in Himmafushi, the Academy offers a more spacious learning environment and affordable accommodation options for students, all within close proximity to the capital city. The Academy will soon be offering on-site dorm rooms as well.
The Academy caters to all levels of diving experience, from those just beginning their underwater journey to seasoned divers seeking to become instructors. They offer a comprehensive range of courses and certifications to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to achieve their diving goals.
The opening of the Maldivian Academy of Diving represents a significant milestone in Adam Ashraf’s ongoing mission to empower Maldivian youth to pursue careers in the diving industry.
For more information dive into www.divedesk.mv
Family
Reconnect with nature in ‘Greener Easter’ celebrations at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives is inviting visitors to be a part of a purposeful Easter programme, running from 29th to 31st March 2024. The soulful island resort situated in the South Ari Atoll is offering a weekend filled with activities to remind us of the profound connection between humanity and the Earth and to celebrate our communion with Mother Nature. The laidback, all-natural island offers the opportunity for ultimate rejuvenation, surrounded by nature and marine life in a serene and remote slide of paradise.
In a special chance to immerse themselves in wholesome activities designed to nurture life from the ground up, guests will be invited to participate in the meaningful Coconut Tree Planting Ceremony, reforesting the island’s sandbanks with even greener shores, leaving greenery and memories that will flourish for years to come. Choose between plant-based cooking classes that let you explore the diverse flavours of Maldivian cuisine and a festive chocolate egg crafting workshop with organic and fair trade chocolate, led by the resort’s skilled pastry chef, to indulge in the joy of creating confectionery delights.
On Easter Sunday morning, guests will wake up to an environmentally conscious and vegan Easter Egg Hunt, exploring hidden parts of Nova’s Island. For a serene experience, visitors can try a unique seaweed body wrap treatment at the ocean-side Eskape Spa, allowing the nutrients and essence of the sea to reduce fatigue and replenish energy.
An Oceanic Delights seafood feast with sustainably sourced seafood, served at Wink Beach on Good Friday, will allow guests to explore the freshest grilled dishes under Maldivian starry skies, set against the peaceful lagoon. From delightful brunch spreads and an Earthy Dinner at Soul Kitchen on Easter Sunday, guests are provided with culinary experiences inspired by the Earth, curated with natural ingredients and many vegan options. Nova’s gastronomic offering extends to refined High Tea sessions, featuring dainty coconut-flavoured delicacies and bite-sized chocolate treats.
Ending the weekend on a high note, travellers can raise a toast to the first breeze of Spring during the Green & Glam Cocktail Party at Solis Pool, with the finest spirits, and handcrafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails.
Nova is a laidback place with soul that sparks joy and is designed for the real connection – catered to adults and couples with love for wildlife and wellness, promising a haven of absolute serenity, surreal marine life and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Expect nothing short of sheer bliss in this natural island destination where the call of nature beckons and where all the joy and solace so often lost to the hustle of life can be rediscovered.
Easter flash sale with 50% off along with a complimentary 30-minute spa session for two and a sunset cruise for two now available. To book a “Greener Easter” getaway and rekindle your sense of wonder, visit the resort’s website here.
News
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Sets a Milestone with Maldives’ Largest Operational Floating Solar Park
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives announces the operationalization of Maldives’ largest operational floating solar park. Executed in partnership with Swimsol, the global leader in offshore marine photovoltaics, the 1,080 kWp solar park is the largest operating Solar Sea system in the Maldives.
Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Corinna Luebbe Cluster General Manager, Taj Maldives said, “Elevating its stance on sustainable luxury, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa is now operating with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the Maldives. This initiative, in line with IHCL’s ESG+ framework – Paathya, is a reflection of our commitment towards energy conservation, minimisation of ecological impact and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives.”
The SolarSea system, in conjunction with a battery, will enable it to operate completely on renewable energy throughout the day. The largest operating Solar Sea system in the Maldives saves around 475,000 litres of diesel annually and reduces the resort’s carbon footprint by 1,200 tons each year.
“This is a very proud moment for Swimsol,” said Martin Putschek, Managing Director of Swimsol. “It has been our goal since the establishment of our company to enable island resorts in Maldives to switch off gensets completely throughout the day and save a significant share of their diesel consumption, and Taj Exotica is amongst the first resorts in the Maldives to do so. The cooperation with the resort team has been excellent; we thank each and every one of them for the great support and trust.”
Spread across Emboodhu Finolhu island, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa is an environmentally responsible resort in the archipelago and is one of the only two properties in the Maldives to receive an EarthCheck Platinum certification.
Trending
