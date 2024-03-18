News
Japanese Watsu expert Junko Fujita joins Patina Maldives for residency
Patina Maldives has unveiled the exclusive residency of Junko Fujita, a distinguished practitioner of Watsu therapy, who will elevate the guest experience at Patina from March 15 to April 15, 2024.
Originating from the illustrious Japanese island of Okinawa, a revered Blue Zone celebrated for its longevity, Junko Fujita epitomises a legacy of healing. With over 14 years of immersive dedication to the art of Watsu, she arrives at Patina Maldives as a beacon of transformative wellness.
Watsu therapy, a symphony of massage, stretches, and meditation conducted amidst the serene embrace of warm waters, encapsulates the essence of relaxation and rejuvenation. Junko Fujita’s expertise transcends the ordinary, guiding guests through a profound journey of self-discovery and renewal. Her mastery promises an unparalleled fusion of traditional Japanese healing practices and contemporary therapeutic techniques.
During her residency at Patina Maldives, guests will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the therapeutic oasis crafted by Junko Fujita. With meticulous attention to individual needs and preferences, each private Watsu session is a bespoke experience, tailored to harmonise mind, body, and spirit.
As part of our ongoing commitment to holistic wellness, guests will also have the opportunity to experience Shiatsu and Acupuncture with Yuki Nisjikubo from May 15 to June 15, 2024, further enriching their journey towards holistic well-being.
News
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives to bring underwater paradise to Maldives in late 2024
Centara Hotels & Resorts has announced the highly anticipated opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives in November 2024. This 145-room resort will be a vibrant underwater-themed escape, joining the ranks of Centara’s successful Mirage family resorts already established in Thailand, Vietnam, and Dubai.
The new property will be nestled in the North Malé Atoll and will become part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island development poised to become a paradise destination. The Atollia will also feature the soon-to-come Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives, slated to open in early 2025 and offering a more sophisticated experience.
An Underwater Themed Paradise for Families
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives promises to be an enchanting underwater world wonderland, catering specifically to families. The resort will offer a variety of activities and experiences designed to create lasting memories for families of all ages. This includes a stunning outdoor water complex with a swimming pool, a dedicated kids’ pool, a lazy river, and a water playground.
Modern Facilities and Family-Friendly Activities
The resort will boast 145 beach and overwater villas, providing guests with a variety of accommodation options. Guests can also look forward to diverse dining experiences, an exciting kids’ club, and the opportunity to unwind at the acclaimed signature Spa Cenvaree.
Unveiling The Atollia by Centara
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives will be part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. This multi-island development will offer guests exclusive access to both Centara Mirage Lagoon and its soon-to-be-opened sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon, set to welcome guests in early 2025. The Atollia promises a rich tapestry of culinary delights, thrilling adventures, and unparalleled relaxation for all visitors.
News
Marriott International Maldives Celebrates First Graduating Class of Apprenticeship Program and Empowers Youth
Marriott International Maldives hosted a graduation ceremony yesterday at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa to commemorate the achievements of its inaugural class of apprentices. The event was graced by the presence of the esteemed Honorable Ibrahim Waheed, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts.
The Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program, launched in May 2023 as a pilot initiative, is a product of a remarkable collaboration between the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT), and Marriott International. The program marks a significant milestone, with Marriott International being the first international hospitality brand to partner with the government’s apprenticeship program.
The 10-month program combined theoretical education provided by MIT with practical experience across various departments at Marriott International’s Maldivian resorts, including renowned names like The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and W Maldives.
Yesterday’s ceremony celebrated the 43 young graduates who successfully completed the program and earned a Level-3 certification from the Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA). This initiative, aligned with Marriott International’s Take Care corporate social responsibility platform, aims to identify and empower local talent, particularly marginalized youth, by equipping them with essential skills for success in the Maldivian tourism industry.
The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, Honorable Ibrahim Waheed, lauded the program’s commitment to fostering young talent within the hospitality sector. Speeches by Marriott International representatives, Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development & Operations, and Mark Fletcher, Area Director of Human Resources for Singapore & Maldives, further emphasized the significance of the partnership in promoting youth empowerment and professional development.
“The Marriott International Maldives Apprenticeship Program reflects our dedication to cultivating local talent and equipping them with the skills to excel in the Maldives’ thriving tourism industry,” commented Gautam Bhandari. “We are delighted to offer positions to a number of graduates, and we look forward to their rewarding Marriott experience that will propel their career aspirations.”
The graduation ceremony marks a crucial step towards building a robust pipeline of local talent for the Maldivian tourism industry. Marriott International is committed to the continued success of the program and its graduates as they embark on promising careers in hospitality.
Action
Diving Dreams Take the Plunge: New PADI Five Star Academy Opens in Maldives
Maldives’ first and only PADI Five Star Career Development Center, the Maldivian Academy of Diving, has officially opened its doors in K. Himmafushi. This new academy signifies a major step forward for professional dive training in the Maldives.
The Academy is dedicated to providing top-tier, professional-level dive training programs that meet the most rigorous standards set by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). They recently concluded their inaugural PADI Instructor Development Course on March 3rd, and their next PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor Course is scheduled for July 29th to August 13th, 2024.
Leading the Academy is Adam Ashraf, a PADI Platinum Course Director for both 2022 and 2023. For the past decade, Ashraf has been running Dive Desk, a highly successful dive center in Malé. In fact, Dive Desk was the most successful PADI professional development center in the Maldives in 2023, earning the prestigious PADI EMEA Platinum Professional Development Excellence Award. This award recognizes the center’s exceptional performance in training new dive professionals, with Dive Desk being the only Maldivian center and one of only ten in the entire Europe, Middle-East & Africa (EMEA) region to receive this recognition.
Platinum status for both the Course Director and the Dive Center is not given lightly. It’s awarded based on a strict criteria of the number of professional-level certifications issued by PADI. Adding to Dive Desk’s accolades, they were also awarded the PADI Outstanding Contribution to People and Humanity Award last month for their dedication to fostering opportunities for Maldivians in the diving industry.
Despite a decade of success and consistently running the top PADI professional development programs in the Maldives for the past seven years, Dive Desk faced challenges. Limited space at their facility and the high cost of accommodation for students staying in Malé for extended periods were significant hurdles.
The Maldivian Academy of Diving was established specifically to address these issues. Located in Himmafushi, the Academy offers a more spacious learning environment and affordable accommodation options for students, all within close proximity to the capital city. The Academy will soon be offering on-site dorm rooms as well.
The Academy caters to all levels of diving experience, from those just beginning their underwater journey to seasoned divers seeking to become instructors. They offer a comprehensive range of courses and certifications to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to achieve their diving goals.
The opening of the Maldivian Academy of Diving represents a significant milestone in Adam Ashraf’s ongoing mission to empower Maldivian youth to pursue careers in the diving industry.
For more information dive into www.divedesk.mv
Trending
