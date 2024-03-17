Diving Dreams Take the Plunge: New PADI Five Star Academy Opens in Maldives

When envisioning the Maldives, one often conjures images of pristine white sands and luxurious resorts. However, beyond the typical tourist attractions lies a realm of adventure, cultural immersion, and natural wonders waiting to be explored. The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury private island hideaway, is crafting extraordinary journeys in the captivating Baa Atoll, inviting its guests to embrace escapism through immersive cultural experiences.

Inspired by The Nautilus’s brand hallmarks of the Art of Bohemia and Free Spirited Adventures, guests are encouraged to step outside their comfort zones and indulge in transformative experiences. Through encounters with local personalities, guests gain an insight into island life, delving into cultural roots, traditions, nature, language, cuisine, and more.

The Nautilus prides itself on tailoring bespoke experiences to suit the unique preferences of its guests—whether adventurers, culture enthusiasts, or families seeking more than a beachside retreat. Guests embark on one of The Nautilus’s luxurious yachts, exploring treasured spots of the Atoll and creating unforgettable memories that will linger in their hearts long after their journey ends.

Discover the roots at the Kendhoo

Nestled in the northwest of the Baa Atoll, Kendhoo carries a rich tapestry of experiences weaving together history and culture. Once a vital hub along ancient maritime routes, Kendhoo’s vibrant cultural landscape is shaped by centuries of influences from Indian, Arab, and Southeast Asian merchants, as well colonial conquests. Guests can wander its streets,

indulging in local culinary treats with distinct flavours, and exploring landmarks like the 800- year old house marking the place of prayers of Abdul Barakaath Yoosuf al Barbary, a renowned Islamic scholar.

Weave your memories of the Maldives into art at Kihaadhoo

On the beautiful island of Kihaadhoo, guests can immerse themselves in the therapeutic art of coconut leaf weaving, a cherished tradition passed down through generations. Through hands-on experiences with the island’s residents, guests can learn to create baskets, hats, and decorative pieces, fostering a sense of cultural identity and belonging.

Traditional lacquer masters at Thulhaadhoo

Venturing to the southern tip of Baa Atoll, guests discover Thulhaadhoo island, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship in traditional lacquerware. Here, artisans share their secrets of this ancient art of decorating items with vibrant colours and intricate designs inspired by the Maldives’ marine life and lush tropics, which has been passed down through generations.

Guests can even try their hand at creating these unique art pieces, serving as precious souvenir of their tropical getaway.

Exploration of the Deep Blue Waters of Dhonfanu

At Dhonfanu, one of Baa Atoll’s premier diving spots, vibrant coral gardens and diverse marine life awaits beneath azure waters. In season, there’s also a high chance for guests to encounter graceful manta rays and majestic whale sharks, igniting the senses with excitement and awe.

Delve into Poetic Ambiance of Dharavandhoo

Guests can make a stop at Dharavandhoo island, which boasts a rich tradition of Maldivian poetry, where locals celebrate history and folklore through the art of storytelling, expressing emotions, beliefs, and aspirations in the most poetic ways. These enchanting verses, inspired by the islands’ natural beauty, love, nature, and daily island life, transport listeners to a world where ocean rhythms intertwine poetic imagery.

