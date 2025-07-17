Action
Jesse Mendes to ride at 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing showdown
Brazilian surf icon Jesse Mendes has been confirmed as one of the competitors for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. A former contender on the Championship Tour and winner of the 2018 Triple Crown of Surfing, Mendes is set to bring his trademark power, fluid style, and love of alternative boards to the prestigious event held at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
Mendes expressed his excitement at the invitation, recalling a moment with fellow Brazilian surfer Adriano de Souza, who had previously received his own call-up to the event. Mendes recounted how de Souza had eagerly accepted the invitation on the spot, not wanting to give Four Seasons a chance to reconsider—a testament to the event’s reputation among professional surfers. Now, Mendes is preparing for his own turn in the lineup and is eager for what lies ahead.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is renowned for its distinctive format, inviting six elite surfers to compete on single fin, twin fin, and thruster (tri-fin) boards across three rounds, before a grand final in which they choose their preferred board to battle for the title. With heats staggered by age and a handpicked field of legends, the event offers a blend of competitive intensity and playful camaraderie, set against the backdrop of some of the world’s most perfect waves.
At 31, Mendes built his competitive career on his dynamic rail work and comfort in heavy barrels. Since stepping back from the professional circuit, he has turned his attention to the more expressive side of surfing, favouring twin fins and riding boards shaped by Album Surfboards. He shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming twin fin division and revealed that he has been collaborating with shaper Matt Parker—who has crafted boards for past Surfing Champions Trophy competitors Josh Kerr and Coco Ho—to prepare for the contest. Confident in Parker’s expertise, Mendes joked that his only job now is to surf.
Beyond the waves, Mendes is also looking forward to the full experience at Kuda Huraa. Having visited the Maldives before, he is relishing the opportunity to return and surf pristine waves in an intimate and relaxed competition format. He spoke warmly of the luxury offered by Four Seasons, especially the prospect of long surf sessions followed by world-class dining with his wife on a secluded island paradise.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is as celebrated for its setting as for its surfing. From the flawless right-handers of nearby Sultans to the lush tropical charm of Kuda Huraa, the event offers an unforgettable experience for both participants and guests. Those staying at the resort during the tournament can watch the action up close from luxury surf vessels anchored at the lineup.
With Jesse Mendes and Craig Anderson now confirmed, anticipation is mounting for this year’s showdown. Three additional international invitees and one Maldivian wildcard are set to be announced soon.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is also inviting guests to embrace the spirit of surfing with the Surf’s Up package. Combining expert coaching from Tropicsurf professionals with guided surf excursions to iconic local breaks, the package offers a complete surf lifestyle experience. Guests can enjoy daily yoga sessions, a soothing massage at The Island Spa, breakfast each morning, round-trip speedboat transfers, and premium surf equipment—all from the comfort of the resort’s idyllic island setting.
Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 returns to Dhawa Ihuru
On 24th July, Dhawa Ihuru will welcome ocean enthusiasts, divers, and cultural travellers to its annual Rannamaari Dive Fest, commemorating 26 years since the Rannamaari Shipwreck became a part of the island’s renowned house reef.
Located just 25 minutes from Velana International Airport by complimentary speedboat, Dhawa Ihuru offers a bold yet relaxed island escape, encircled by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs. Recognised as one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025 and certified as a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, the property blends all-inclusive comfort, contemporary design, and genuine hospitality—making it an ideal destination for divers and reef lovers alike.
Situated on the edge of the house reef, the Rannamaari Shipwreck is a sunken dredger that has evolved into a thriving artificial reef since 1999. Now home to nurse sharks, batfish, coral, and a wealth of marine life, it stands as both a celebrated dive site and a symbol of reef restoration.
As part of this year’s festivities, guests will be invited to dive the Rannamaari wreck on guided explorations led by Dhawa Ihuru’s PADI Dive Instructors. The full-day celebration will also include marine conservation talks, Save the Reef educational snorkelling sessions, cultural and wellness workshops inspired by the island, culinary activities, dedicated children’s corners, and a beachfront sunset cocktail gathering.
According to Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 is more than a celebration. For over two decades, our team has nurtured the reef, welcomed divers and ocean lovers from around the world, and shared the magic of this shipwreck and its transformation. As a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, we take great pride in creating immersive experiences that are not only exciting but also educational and regenerative. We look forward to welcoming our guests—whether first-time divers or long-time ocean lovers—to be part of this continuing journey.”
Dhawa Ihuru has long held a reputation as an environmentally conscious resort, and was one of the first in the Maldives to implement electric reef methods. Its pioneering Barnacle Project—launched in November 1996—is a structure modelled on a barnacle shell, measuring approximately four metres in height and six metres in width, located at a depth of six metres. It has become an enduring symbol of the resort’s commitment to reef restoration.
Following the Barnacle Project, the resort introduced the Necklace electric reef in 1998, and the Lotus reef at its sister property Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2001. Located just five minutes away by speedboat, both resorts have since expanded their coral regeneration efforts to include techniques such as micro-fragmentation, mid-water nurseries, and coral rope nurseries.
During the Rannamaari Dive Fest, guests will have the opportunity to join the Save the Reef snorkelling activity and witness ongoing marine conservation projects. Guided by resident marine biologists from the Banyan Tree Marine Laboratory, snorkellers can expect to encounter a vibrant array of marine species including blacktip reef sharks, stingrays, turtles, parrotfish, and many others.
From 24th to 31st July 2025, visitors can take advantage of exclusive Dive Centre and Water Sports offers, with up to 30% off selected experiences. Beginner divers will be able to participate in Discover Scuba Diving sessions, while certified divers can opt for 5- or 10-dive packages—each beginning with a guided exploration of the Rannamaari Shipwreck.
For those seeking year-round flexibility, the Dive More, Pay Less package offers bundled PADI dive sessions and continuing education courses, providing guests with the opportunity to explore the ocean at their own pace.
Whether embarking on their first dive or returning for another chapter in their underwater journey, Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 offers a meaningful and memorable way to connect with the ocean, Maldivian culture, and a legacy of marine regeneration.
Tempo brings high-energy Wellbeing Week to Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Tempo has successfully concluded a vibrant Wellbeing Week at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, celebrating a dynamic blend of movement, energy, and community. The week-long initiative showcased an array of group fitness experiences curated by Radical Fitness – a globally acclaimed fitness brand founded in Argentina, renowned for its innovative programmes that integrate music, choreography, and athletic training to deliver impactful workouts across the globe.
The activities unfolded across various locations throughout the resort, offering both land and water-based formats for a comprehensive approach to wellness. A standout session took place in the resort’s main pool, where Tempo’s founder, Zinan, led a distinctive aqua fitness class. This session fused the intensity of mixed martial arts with resistance gloves and the fluid resistance of water, creating a revitalising yet challenging workout suitable for all fitness levels.
On the pool bar deck, further energy-filled sessions were held, led by Yan Fayaz, Tempo’s Commercial Director of Hospitality. Guests and staff participated in back-to-back classes of FightDo and Factor F. FightDo – Radical Fitness’s signature cardio-combat programme – draws inspiration from kickboxing, Muay Thai, and other martial arts disciplines, combining punches and kicks to rhythmically energising music for a full-body workout. In contrast, Factor F focused on strength and conditioning through a circuit-style format that utilised both bodyweight and equipment-based exercises to build power, endurance, and functional fitness. Both classes fostered a spirited atmosphere of teamwork and motivation among participants.
Adding star power to the week, the resort welcomed a special guest appearance by fitness influencer Laura Giromini, known as @Viverennewyork on Instagram, who led a one-off ‘Endurance Elite’ workout session.
Tempo continues to redefine wellness within the hospitality sector through its innovative, multi-dimensional fitness offerings tailored for modern resorts. Its flagship garage gym concept, now available in Malé and Hulhumalé, features high-performance equipment and expert-led coaching, providing members with focused, high-intensity training in an encouraging and personalised environment.
Through strategic partnerships with leading fitness organisations such as Radical Fitness International, Fitness Academy Europe, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), XEBEX, GETRXD, and BH Fitness, Tempo delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of fitness classes, certifications, and high-quality equipment across its resort projects. Notable collaborations include the certification of resort recreation teams via Fitness Academy Europe, as well as the introduction of FightDo and Factor F programmes at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Tempo has also recently completed two major certifications – the Basic Fitness Trainer certification and Radical Fitness’s Factor F programme – at the prominent Siyam World resort.
By designing purpose-built fitness spaces, integrating technology-driven programming, and aligning with global fitness brands, Tempo has positioned itself as a trailblazer in wellness solutions for hospitality. Its offerings go far beyond traditional gym access, enriching the guest experience with engaging, professional, and holistic fitness journeys.
Go behind scenes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with new immersive tour
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, the allure of turquoise waters and golden sunsets is only part of the journey. As part of its Week in Paradise initiative, they have introduced a rare and eye-opening experience that takes guests behind the scenes—offering a deeper appreciation for what it truly takes to keep island life thriving.
Titled the Explore Our Resort Tour, this guided walkthrough is designed to go beyond the beach, spotlighting the systems, spaces, and people that quietly power of its island. It’s an invitation to witness the inner workings of paradise, where sustainability, efficiency, and teamwork come together in perfect harmony.
The tour begins at their Eco Park, where guests learn about our waste management operations—specifically the incinerator and digestor systems that play a critical role in reducing the resort’s environmental impact. From there, they visit the sewage treatment plant, where water is processed responsibly to maintain a clean and eco-conscious environment.
A stop at the diesel tanks and generator systems offers insight into the island’s energy supply, revealing how carefully calibrated operations ensure uninterrupted comfort for guests and colleagues alike. The RO (reverse osmosis) plant—another key highlight—demonstrates how seawater is converted into fresh, usable water through advanced desalination technology.
Guests also visit the laundry facilities, where mountains of linen are refreshed daily, and the often unseen administrative offices and associate accommodation units, which form the backbone of daily resort life. It’s a behind-the-curtain view of the dedication and effort that go into creating the effortless luxury that defines the Cinnamon experience.
More than just an operational tour, Explore Our Resort is about storytelling. It’s about giving guests a richer understanding of the care, coordination, and innovation that support each moment of their stay—from the spotless sheets to the lights that twinkle across the lagoon at night.
By launching this initiative, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites travellers to connect with the island on a deeper level—not just as guests, but as curious explorers of the world that quietly exists beyond the beach.
