Featured
Madifushi Private Island makes impact at ILTM Asia Pacific 2025
Madifushi Private Island has announced its successful participation in the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Asia Pacific 2025, which took place from 30 June to 3 July at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.
ILTM Asia Pacific is an exclusive, invitation-only luxury travel event, recognised for bringing together the world’s foremost luxury travel advisors, high-end hospitality brands, and experience curators. The event serves as a key platform for forging meaningful connections and crafting bespoke itineraries for high-net-worth individuals across the Asia Pacific region.
As Madifushi Private Island continues to position itself at the pinnacle of luxury, its presence at this esteemed event offered a strategic opportunity to present the resort’s distinctive offerings to a targeted audience of industry professionals and media. Delegates at ILTM engaged in pre-scheduled one-to-one appointments, networking sessions, and educational forums with some of the most influential figures in the luxury travel sector.
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of MIC Group, commented, “Our participation in ILTM Asia Pacific reflects our commitment to sustained growth and excellence within the luxury travel sphere. This platform enables us to connect with the right partners to attract discerning travellers to Madifushi, ensuring that our brand repositioning truly reflects our luxury potential.”
Ibrahim Inad, Commercial Director of MIC Group, added, “It was an honour to represent Madifushi Private Island at ILTM Asia Pacific this year. Being among prestigious luxury brands and esteemed advisors reaffirmed our dedication to redefining the Maldivian luxury experience, while upholding authentic hospitality and personalised service.”
Throughout the event, Madifushi Private Island showcased its tailored experiences, bespoke services, refined culinary offerings, and unspoilt natural surroundings — all of which resonate with the evolving preferences of the luxury traveller in the Asia Pacific region.
Participation in ILTM Asia Pacific 2025 represents a key milestone in Madifushi Private Island’s journey to broaden its presence within the global luxury travel arena. The resort aims to foster strong partnerships with leading travel advisors and agencies, welcoming a new wave of discerning visitors to the Maldives.
Located in the tranquil Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island is an elegant retreat offering carefully curated luxury experiences rooted in authentic Maldivian hospitality. Set amidst the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the island is a sanctuary for those in search of serenity, bespoke services, and transformative moments.
Action
Jesse Mendes to ride at 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing showdown
Brazilian surf icon Jesse Mendes has been confirmed as one of the competitors for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. A former contender on the Championship Tour and winner of the 2018 Triple Crown of Surfing, Mendes is set to bring his trademark power, fluid style, and love of alternative boards to the prestigious event held at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.
Mendes expressed his excitement at the invitation, recalling a moment with fellow Brazilian surfer Adriano de Souza, who had previously received his own call-up to the event. Mendes recounted how de Souza had eagerly accepted the invitation on the spot, not wanting to give Four Seasons a chance to reconsider—a testament to the event’s reputation among professional surfers. Now, Mendes is preparing for his own turn in the lineup and is eager for what lies ahead.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is renowned for its distinctive format, inviting six elite surfers to compete on single fin, twin fin, and thruster (tri-fin) boards across three rounds, before a grand final in which they choose their preferred board to battle for the title. With heats staggered by age and a handpicked field of legends, the event offers a blend of competitive intensity and playful camaraderie, set against the backdrop of some of the world’s most perfect waves.
At 31, Mendes built his competitive career on his dynamic rail work and comfort in heavy barrels. Since stepping back from the professional circuit, he has turned his attention to the more expressive side of surfing, favouring twin fins and riding boards shaped by Album Surfboards. He shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming twin fin division and revealed that he has been collaborating with shaper Matt Parker—who has crafted boards for past Surfing Champions Trophy competitors Josh Kerr and Coco Ho—to prepare for the contest. Confident in Parker’s expertise, Mendes joked that his only job now is to surf.
Beyond the waves, Mendes is also looking forward to the full experience at Kuda Huraa. Having visited the Maldives before, he is relishing the opportunity to return and surf pristine waves in an intimate and relaxed competition format. He spoke warmly of the luxury offered by Four Seasons, especially the prospect of long surf sessions followed by world-class dining with his wife on a secluded island paradise.
The Surfing Champions Trophy is as celebrated for its setting as for its surfing. From the flawless right-handers of nearby Sultans to the lush tropical charm of Kuda Huraa, the event offers an unforgettable experience for both participants and guests. Those staying at the resort during the tournament can watch the action up close from luxury surf vessels anchored at the lineup.
With Jesse Mendes and Craig Anderson now confirmed, anticipation is mounting for this year’s showdown. Three additional international invitees and one Maldivian wildcard are set to be announced soon.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is also inviting guests to embrace the spirit of surfing with the Surf’s Up package. Combining expert coaching from Tropicsurf professionals with guided surf excursions to iconic local breaks, the package offers a complete surf lifestyle experience. Guests can enjoy daily yoga sessions, a soothing massage at The Island Spa, breakfast each morning, round-trip speedboat transfers, and premium surf equipment—all from the comfort of the resort’s idyllic island setting.
Excursions
Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 returns to Dhawa Ihuru
On 24th July, Dhawa Ihuru will welcome ocean enthusiasts, divers, and cultural travellers to its annual Rannamaari Dive Fest, commemorating 26 years since the Rannamaari Shipwreck became a part of the island’s renowned house reef.
Located just 25 minutes from Velana International Airport by complimentary speedboat, Dhawa Ihuru offers a bold yet relaxed island escape, encircled by one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs. Recognised as one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025 and certified as a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, the property blends all-inclusive comfort, contemporary design, and genuine hospitality—making it an ideal destination for divers and reef lovers alike.
Situated on the edge of the house reef, the Rannamaari Shipwreck is a sunken dredger that has evolved into a thriving artificial reef since 1999. Now home to nurse sharks, batfish, coral, and a wealth of marine life, it stands as both a celebrated dive site and a symbol of reef restoration.
As part of this year’s festivities, guests will be invited to dive the Rannamaari wreck on guided explorations led by Dhawa Ihuru’s PADI Dive Instructors. The full-day celebration will also include marine conservation talks, Save the Reef educational snorkelling sessions, cultural and wellness workshops inspired by the island, culinary activities, dedicated children’s corners, and a beachfront sunset cocktail gathering.
According to Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 is more than a celebration. For over two decades, our team has nurtured the reef, welcomed divers and ocean lovers from around the world, and shared the magic of this shipwreck and its transformation. As a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort, we take great pride in creating immersive experiences that are not only exciting but also educational and regenerative. We look forward to welcoming our guests—whether first-time divers or long-time ocean lovers—to be part of this continuing journey.”
Dhawa Ihuru has long held a reputation as an environmentally conscious resort, and was one of the first in the Maldives to implement electric reef methods. Its pioneering Barnacle Project—launched in November 1996—is a structure modelled on a barnacle shell, measuring approximately four metres in height and six metres in width, located at a depth of six metres. It has become an enduring symbol of the resort’s commitment to reef restoration.
Following the Barnacle Project, the resort introduced the Necklace electric reef in 1998, and the Lotus reef at its sister property Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2001. Located just five minutes away by speedboat, both resorts have since expanded their coral regeneration efforts to include techniques such as micro-fragmentation, mid-water nurseries, and coral rope nurseries.
During the Rannamaari Dive Fest, guests will have the opportunity to join the Save the Reef snorkelling activity and witness ongoing marine conservation projects. Guided by resident marine biologists from the Banyan Tree Marine Laboratory, snorkellers can expect to encounter a vibrant array of marine species including blacktip reef sharks, stingrays, turtles, parrotfish, and many others.
From 24th to 31st July 2025, visitors can take advantage of exclusive Dive Centre and Water Sports offers, with up to 30% off selected experiences. Beginner divers will be able to participate in Discover Scuba Diving sessions, while certified divers can opt for 5- or 10-dive packages—each beginning with a guided exploration of the Rannamaari Shipwreck.
For those seeking year-round flexibility, the Dive More, Pay Less package offers bundled PADI dive sessions and continuing education courses, providing guests with the opportunity to explore the ocean at their own pace.
Whether embarking on their first dive or returning for another chapter in their underwater journey, Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 offers a meaningful and memorable way to connect with the ocean, Maldivian culture, and a legacy of marine regeneration.
Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives unveils ‘Mystival’ — spellbinding festive extravaganza
This festive season, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives is set to redefine year-end celebrations with the launch of Mystival—a bold and imaginative experience running from 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026. The event will transform the resort into a vivid tapestry of artistic expression, mystical wonder, and tropical fantasy.
Headlining the celebrations will be internationally acclaimed French duo DJ TRINIX and award-winning singer-songwriter Matilde Girasole. Their high-octane performance on New Year’s Eve promises to be a standout moment in the resort’s vibrant festive calendar. Joining them will be a curated lineup of international acts and local artists, delivering an exhilarating musical landscape across the resort’s three islands: Main Island, Dream Island, and the adults-only Romance Island. Further exciting performer announcements are expected in the lead-up to the event.
DJ TRINIX, the renowned electronic music duo from Lyon, France, bring a genre-blending sound that combines cinematic flair with modern energy. Their musical repertoire has earned over 500 million streams and a place on Top 50 radio charts across Europe. Known for their collaborations with global names such as Akon, Steve Aoki, and Armin van Buuren, and for appearances at iconic venues including Tomorrowland and Zénith Paris, the duo is poised to deliver a truly unforgettable show.
Sharing the spotlight is international pop artist Matilde G, a Singapore-based Italian singer-songwriter celebrated for her dynamic stage presence. With performances spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States—including the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix—she was named Best Singer Residing Outside the Middle East at the 2023 MUSIV Awards.
More than a seasonal theme, Mystival invites guests on a fully immersive journey into the surreal and extraordinary. Inspired by celestial mythology, tropical folklore, and avant-garde design, the resort will come alive with dreamlike visuals, artistic installations, and experiential dining, blurring the lines between reality and imagination.
Throughout the festive period, guests will enjoy a diverse range of experiences—from serene spa rituals and vibrant underwater adventures to exhilarating watersports and themed gala dinners. Activities include whale shark expeditions, sunset beach barbecues, cultural performances, children’s programmes at the Maakanaa Kidz Club, and exceptional culinary offerings such as teppanyaki dinners and floating breakfasts.
Highlights of the season include the Christmas Eve Gala, Santa’s spectacular arrival, and an unforgettable New Year’s Eve countdown under the Maldivian stars, complete with live performances, fire shows, and dancing on the beach. Mystival promises joy for guests of all ages, celebrating island life with flair, imagination, and warmth.
To mark the launch of Mystival, Sun Siyam Olhuveli has introduced an exclusive Festive Offer available for bookings made before 31 August 2025. Benefits include:
- Complimentary one-way airport transfer for two guests with a minimum five-night stay in any Pool category
- A 45-minute spa treatment for two guests with a minimum four-night stay in Grand Beach Suites with Pool or Grand Water Villas
- 25% discount on spa treatments with advance booking
- 20% discount on water sports activities
- 20% off à la carte dining for guests on Bed & Breakfast or Half Board meal plans
This is not simply a holiday—it is an invitation to immerse oneself in a world of colour, creativity, and celebration. With soulful rituals and unforgettable entertainment, Mystival at Sun Siyam Olhuveli is set to be the Maldives’ most enchanting festive experience yet.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Go behind scenes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with new immersive tour
-
Fitness1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives welcomes celebrity trainer Faisal Abdalla for PMA Island Fitness Residency
-
Cooking6 days ago
W Maldives welcomes acclaimed ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo for Flavours Unscripted culinary takeover
-
News1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah redefines beachfront luxury with new Beach Pool Villas
-
Featured1 week ago
Timeless romance awaits at award-winning Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Featured1 week ago
Dive into sustainable luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Baa Atoll
-
Awards7 days ago
JOALI Maldives ranked Asia’s best and No. 7 in world’s top 100
-
Featured1 week ago
Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé