Madifushi Private Island makes impact at ILTM Asia Pacific 2025

Madifushi Private Island has announced its successful participation in the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Asia Pacific 2025, which took place from 30 June to 3 July at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

ILTM Asia Pacific is an exclusive, invitation-only luxury travel event, recognised for bringing together the world’s foremost luxury travel advisors, high-end hospitality brands, and experience curators. The event serves as a key platform for forging meaningful connections and crafting bespoke itineraries for high-net-worth individuals across the Asia Pacific region.

As Madifushi Private Island continues to position itself at the pinnacle of luxury, its presence at this esteemed event offered a strategic opportunity to present the resort’s distinctive offerings to a targeted audience of industry professionals and media. Delegates at ILTM engaged in pre-scheduled one-to-one appointments, networking sessions, and educational forums with some of the most influential figures in the luxury travel sector.

Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of MIC Group, commented, “Our participation in ILTM Asia Pacific reflects our commitment to sustained growth and excellence within the luxury travel sphere. This platform enables us to connect with the right partners to attract discerning travellers to Madifushi, ensuring that our brand repositioning truly reflects our luxury potential.”

Ibrahim Inad, Commercial Director of MIC Group, added, “It was an honour to represent Madifushi Private Island at ILTM Asia Pacific this year. Being among prestigious luxury brands and esteemed advisors reaffirmed our dedication to redefining the Maldivian luxury experience, while upholding authentic hospitality and personalised service.”

Throughout the event, Madifushi Private Island showcased its tailored experiences, bespoke services, refined culinary offerings, and unspoilt natural surroundings — all of which resonate with the evolving preferences of the luxury traveller in the Asia Pacific region.

Participation in ILTM Asia Pacific 2025 represents a key milestone in Madifushi Private Island’s journey to broaden its presence within the global luxury travel arena. The resort aims to foster strong partnerships with leading travel advisors and agencies, welcoming a new wave of discerning visitors to the Maldives.

Located in the tranquil Meemu Atoll, Madifushi Private Island is an elegant retreat offering carefully curated luxury experiences rooted in authentic Maldivian hospitality. Set amidst the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the island is a sanctuary for those in search of serenity, bespoke services, and transformative moments.