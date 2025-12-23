Yasmeen Alsaeed to host Madifushi Private Island’s New Year’s Eve gala night

Madifushi Private Island has announced that Yasmeen Alsaeed, a distinguished television presenter and renowned media personality based in Riyadh, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve Gala Night.

Widely recognized for her elegance, cultural insight, and commanding stage presence, Yasmeen Alsaeed brings over a decade of experience in broadcast media, live hosting, and high-profile event presentation. She is best known for her work with Al Arabiya News Channel, part of the MBC Group, where she has covered a broad spectrum of regional and international stories, establishing herself as a trusted and articulate media voice.

In addition to her media career, Yasmeen is the Founder and Director of YASA Production, a creative company focused on media, culture, and heritage projects—reflecting her passion for meaningful storytelling delivered with authenticity and purpose.

Madifushi Private Island’s New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an immersive, multi-day experience curated for couples, families, and discerning global travelers. Festivities will begin with sunrise yoga to welcome the final day of the year in tranquility, followed by a range of family-friendly activities, including creative workshops. As the evening unfolds, guests will gather for the island’s Grand New Year’s Eve Gala Night, transitioning into a vibrant beach party featuring live entertainment, curated music, and DJ performances.

A symbolic lantern flying ceremony will invite guests to reflect, release, and welcome new beginnings, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display at the countdown to midnight. Celebrations will continue into the New Year with a special New Year’s Day brunch, allowing guests to begin the year in relaxed island luxury. Additional surprises and experiences have been thoughtfully curated to ensure an unforgettable festive journey.

Commenting on the occasion, the Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of Maldives Inflight Catering Group said, “New Year’s Eve is a moment of reflection, celebration, and togetherness. At Madifushi Private Island, we have carefully designed our festivities to offer meaningful experiences for all generations—blending wellness, family moments, refined entertainment, and celebration. We are honored to welcome Yasmeen Alsaeed as our Master of Ceremonies, whose grace and professionalism perfectly complement the spirit of our New Year’s Eve Gala.”

As Madifushi ushers in the New Year with elegance, celebration, and world-class entertainment, the collaboration with Yasmeen Alsaeed underscores the island’s commitment to sophistication and memorable moments.