Awards
Angsana Velavaru recognised as Best Foreign Hotel by Russian Traveler Awards
This December Maldivian resort Angsana Velavaru was named Best Foreign Hotel by the Russian Traveler Awards. The national tourism award, initiated by the respected Russian Traveler magazine (formerly National Geographic Russia ), recognises excellence across the travel industry, from hotels and resorts to national cuisine and eco-tourism, while also spotlighting emerging destinations on the global travel map.
All submissions undergo a rigorous moderation process, with the final winners selected by the magazine’s readers, who are recognised as discerning and well-travelled explorers. The voting results were announced on 8 December during the official awards ceremony held in Moscow.
Located within a vast private lagoon in the largely untouched South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru is a premium tropical resort accessible by a scenic 40-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.
Guests may choose from beachfront island villas with direct access to pristine white sands, or the resort’s signature InOcean Villas, a distinctive collection of overwater villas situated one kilometre from the main island, surrounded by open ocean. These villas feature two- and three-bedroom configurations, private pools, and expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces. The surrounding azure lagoon and vibrant coral reef offer exceptional opportunities to explore the Maldives’ rich marine life and underwater biodiversity.
Angsana Velavaru is also celebrated for its diverse all-inclusive offerings, presenting a wide range of cuisines from authentic Maldivian and Indian flavours to Pan-Asian specialties and international classics. Complementing its dining experiences, the resort offers 101 leisure activities, including sunset cruises, spa indulgences, diving adventures, DJ-led evenings, and a variety of curated island experiences.
Awards
The Nautilus Maldives named to Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2026
The Nautilus Maldives has once again earned a place in Condé Nast Traveler’s The Gold List for 2026, standing as the only destination from the Maldives to receive this prestigious recognition. Curated by the publication’s global editors, The Gold List honours destinations that set new benchmarks in luxury and celebrates places that leave a lasting imprint on discerning travellers.
This latest distinction reflects Condé Nast Traveler’s continued recognition of The Nautilus’s singular character and its commitment to crafting unscripted, deeply meaningful journeys. The private island’s captivatingly free-spirited ethos, where moments unfold without hurry and guests embrace a world unbound by schedules, has long drawn admiration from international tastemakers and influential editors. The philosophy of Freedom Unscripted continues to define the island today, evolving through thoughtful craftsmanship and an intuitively personalised approach to luxury.
Since its debut, The Nautilus has emerged as a powerful voice within the ultra-luxury landscape. Its rise was first marked by its success in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, followed by further acclaim through honours such as Tatler’s Best Private Island Retreat and its earlier inclusion in The Gold List. With only twenty-six beach and ocean houses, the private island has since become an unexpected yet compelling benchmark for privacy, individuality and the art of unscripted luxury.
Today’s inclusion in The Gold List 2026 reflects not only sustained excellence but also the private island’s ongoing evolution. From pioneering marine conservation programmes and curating world-class Masters for Masters residencies to elevating its culinary, wellness and personalisation frameworks, The Nautilus continues to shape a new narrative of experiential luxury in the Maldives.
General Manager Adan Gomez shared, “We are honoured to be named once more in The Gold List. Very few resorts have the privilege of receiving this recognition twice in such a short time. It speaks to the passion of our island family and the trust of the guests who choose The Nautilus as their home in the Maldives. The Gold List recognises destinations that are truly exceptional. To be acknowledged again reinforces The Nautilus’s place among the world’s most inspiring luxury resorts. It is a moment of great pride, and a meaningful affirmation of our philosophy rooted in freedom, individuality and authenticity.”
As The Nautilus looks ahead, this accolade strengthens its resolve to remain a place where time slows, creativity thrives and every journey is curated entirely around the guest. A world shaped by them, and for them.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli awarded ‘Best Resort’ title at 2025 Bund Design Hotels Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli was honored with the coveted ‘Best Resort’ title at the 17th annual ‘Stylish Escape’ Bund Design Hotels Awards, during a prestigious ceremony held on 3rd December at Shanghai’s former Hendricks Institute on the North Bund. The accolade places the resort among a select group of properties shaping the future of design-led hospitality.
Presented by The Bund Media, an influential voice in the industry for over two decades, the award is celebrated as a definitive barometer for hotel design and innovation. The event, which also marked the launch of the new MILESTONE Landmark Awards, gathered over one hundred distinguished guests from the global architecture, design, and art communities.
The award recognises Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s exceptional contribution to redefining modern hospitality. The resort masterfully embodies the spirit of contemporary design, seamlessly blending commercial vitality, artistic ambiance, and a rich humanistic fabric. Its revolutionary approach to aesthetics has set a new standard for what constitutes an asset of lasting beauty.
“We are honoured by this recognition,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Here, nature defines the architecture. The island’s beaches, vegetation, and reef form the heart of the design, with every structure shaped to enhance, not overshadow, its surroundings. Our team is deeply committed to preserving this balance, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of the island.”
True to its philosophy, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers guests an intimate island hideaway in a breathtakingly boutique setting. As a quintessential spot to relax, recharge, and reconnect, the resort stands as a beacon of thoughtful, human-centric design in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its win as “World’s Leading Airport Resort 2025” at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards (WTA), held this year in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Tourism leaders and industry pioneers from around the globe gathered for the Grand Final Gala Ceremony to celebrate the finest achievements in global travel, tourism, and hospitality.
This prestigious accolade marks HIH’s 14th consecutive win in this category — a milestone that underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, comfort, and world-class service. In addition to this achievement, HIH has also been honoured as “Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel” nine times, first earning recognition from the World Travel Awards in 2009.
Speaking on the achievement, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious global award once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our guests. Hulhule Island Hotel continues to stand proudly in all its glory, delivering exceptional experiences year after year. We remain committed to setting the gold standard for airport hospitality in the region and beyond.”
Hulhule Island Hotel extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their continued support in achieving this extraordinary milestone.
