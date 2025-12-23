News
IRONMAN champion Lucy Charles-Barclay brings community focus to The Westin Maldives
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay brought their exclusive wellness retreat to life with a memorable day at the Maldivian Mermaids Anhenunfushi Farm on December 17, 2025, celebrating community connection, sustainable agriculture, and the joy of shared wellness. The special visit, part of the three-day wellness and endurance experience, saw Lucy and resort guests venture beyond the resort to Anhenunfushi Island for an immersive cultural exchange that perfectly embodied the resort’s Move Well and Eat Well philosophy.
The day began with a guided farm tour, where guests discovered sustainable farming practices unique to the Maldives, followed by a farm-to-table tasting featuring fresh, healthy bites harvested directly from the island’s organic gardens. Lucy then led an energizing warm-up session on the beach, sharing practical fitness tips and inspiring the local Maldivian Mermaids team with insights from her championship training regimen.
The highlight of the visit was the spirited Mini Olympic Games, where Lucy teamed up with Maldivian Mermaids employees and competed side by side in exhilarating challenges, including a fast-paced relay and a thrilling tug-of-war that brought everyone together in laughter and friendly competition.
“Today was about more than fitness – it was about building bridges between cultures, celebrating the strength of community, and honoring the sustainable practices that protect this incredible environment,” said Lucy Charles-Barclay. “The energy and warmth from the Maldivian Mermaids team reminded me that sport and wellness have the power to unite us all.”
Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, added, “This partnership with Maldivian Mermaids and this experience with Lucy exemplify our commitment to meaningful travel. We believe luxury hospitality should foster genuine connections with local communities while championing sustainability. Today’s celebration perfectly captured that vision.”
Maldivian Mermaids Anhenunfushi Farm represents a pioneering model of sustainable agriculture in the Maldives, providing fresh, organic produce while supporting environmental conservation. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s ongoing partnership with the farm reflects the resort’s dedication to sourcing local, sustainable ingredients and investing in the communities that call Baa Atoll home.
This exclusive wellness retreat, made possible through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, continues to demonstrate how luxury travel experiences can create lasting impact not just for guests, but for the destinations and communities they visit.
News
Yasmeen Alsaeed to host Madifushi Private Island’s New Year’s Eve gala night
Madifushi Private Island has announced that Yasmeen Alsaeed, a distinguished television presenter and renowned media personality based in Riyadh, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve Gala Night.
Widely recognized for her elegance, cultural insight, and commanding stage presence, Yasmeen Alsaeed brings over a decade of experience in broadcast media, live hosting, and high-profile event presentation. She is best known for her work with Al Arabiya News Channel, part of the MBC Group, where she has covered a broad spectrum of regional and international stories, establishing herself as a trusted and articulate media voice.
In addition to her media career, Yasmeen is the Founder and Director of YASA Production, a creative company focused on media, culture, and heritage projects—reflecting her passion for meaningful storytelling delivered with authenticity and purpose.
Madifushi Private Island’s New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an immersive, multi-day experience curated for couples, families, and discerning global travelers. Festivities will begin with sunrise yoga to welcome the final day of the year in tranquility, followed by a range of family-friendly activities, including creative workshops. As the evening unfolds, guests will gather for the island’s Grand New Year’s Eve Gala Night, transitioning into a vibrant beach party featuring live entertainment, curated music, and DJ performances.
A symbolic lantern flying ceremony will invite guests to reflect, release, and welcome new beginnings, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display at the countdown to midnight. Celebrations will continue into the New Year with a special New Year’s Day brunch, allowing guests to begin the year in relaxed island luxury. Additional surprises and experiences have been thoughtfully curated to ensure an unforgettable festive journey.
Commenting on the occasion, the Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of Maldives Inflight Catering Group said, “New Year’s Eve is a moment of reflection, celebration, and togetherness. At Madifushi Private Island, we have carefully designed our festivities to offer meaningful experiences for all generations—blending wellness, family moments, refined entertainment, and celebration. We are honored to welcome Yasmeen Alsaeed as our Master of Ceremonies, whose grace and professionalism perfectly complement the spirit of our New Year’s Eve Gala.”
Madifushi Private Island is honored to welcome Yasmeen Alsaeed as the host of its New Year’s Eve Gala Night, where her refined presence, natural charisma, and global perspective will elevate the evening’s celebrations and create an unforgettable experience for guests from around the world.
As Madifushi ushers in the New Year with elegance, celebration, and world-class entertainment, the collaboration with Yasmeen Alsaeed underscores the island’s commitment to sophistication and memorable moments.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru recognised as Best Foreign Hotel by Russian Traveler Awards
This December Maldivian resort Angsana Velavaru was named Best Foreign Hotel by the Russian Traveler Awards. The national tourism award, initiated by the respected Russian Traveler magazine (formerly National Geographic Russia ), recognises excellence across the travel industry, from hotels and resorts to national cuisine and eco-tourism, while also spotlighting emerging destinations on the global travel map.
All submissions undergo a rigorous moderation process, with the final winners selected by the magazine’s readers, who are recognised as discerning and well-travelled explorers. The voting results were announced on 8 December during the official awards ceremony held in Moscow.
Located within a vast private lagoon in the largely untouched South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru is a premium tropical resort accessible by a scenic 40-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.
Guests may choose from beachfront island villas with direct access to pristine white sands, or the resort’s signature InOcean Villas, a distinctive collection of overwater villas situated one kilometre from the main island, surrounded by open ocean. These villas feature two- and three-bedroom configurations, private pools, and expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces. The surrounding azure lagoon and vibrant coral reef offer exceptional opportunities to explore the Maldives’ rich marine life and underwater biodiversity.
Angsana Velavaru is also celebrated for its diverse all-inclusive offerings, presenting a wide range of cuisines from authentic Maldivian and Indian flavours to Pan-Asian specialties and international classics. Complementing its dining experiences, the resort offers 101 leisure activities, including sunset cruises, spa indulgences, diving adventures, DJ-led evenings, and a variety of curated island experiences.
News
Upcycled ornaments, reclaimed materials shape festive design at Six Senses Kanuhura
This festive season, Six Senses Kanuhura invites guests to celebrate Christmas through a mindful, barefoot approach where sustainability and creativity take centre stage.
Across the island, festive décor embraces an upcycled theme, with handcrafted decorations created using repurposed leftover fabrics, reclaimed wood scraps, upcycled glass ornaments and dried palm tree branches.
Plastic has been intentionally avoided, while table decorations are thoughtfully designed using repurposed fruit peels, dried fruits and herbs, reflecting Six Senses Kanuhura’s ongoing commitment to reducing waste and celebrating nature’s beauty. Guests may also purchase selected upcycled glass ornaments from the Six Senses Kanuhura boutique as meaningful, sustainable souvenirs.
Alongside this conscious festive design, Six Senses Kanuhura presents a thoughtfully curated line-up of Christmas and New Year celebrations, from tree lightings and carols to barefoot dining, wellness rituals and island experiences under the stars. Rooted in the Six Senses philosophy, the festive season at Six Senses Kanuhura invites guests to reconnect with themselves, with each other and with nature, creating moments of joy that are both memorable and mindful.
Offering exquisite palm-fringed, white sandy beaches and two additional private islands, Six Senses Kanuhura, Maldives, part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, opened its doors in September 2023. Set across three private islands, surrounded by turquoise waters bristling with colourful and untouched corals, Six Senses Kanuhura’s pristine shores are known for being some of the finest in the Maldives.
With 85 beachfront villas steps from the ocean and overwater villas with private pools, including 12 one- and two-bedroom Beach Retreats, and the three-bedroom Beach Reserve, Six Senses Kanuhura is ideal for both families and couples seeking quality time together. The laid-back tropical island feel has inspired the elegant architecture, while interior design takes its cue from the naturally vibrant colours of the surrounding Maldivian nature.
