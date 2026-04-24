The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort engages guests in Earth Day initiatives

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort marked Earth Day with a resort-wide celebration that brought guests closer to the destination’s natural environment and the sustainability practices that help preserve it. From coastal protection to responsible dining, the program was designed as a hands-on experience, reflecting the resort’s ongoing focus on sustainable operations and meaningful guest engagement.

The day began with a behind-the-scenes sustainability tour, inviting guests to step into the resort’s back of house to discover the facilities and initiatives that support its environmental efforts. The tour then led into a tree-planting activity, where guests planted Sea Lettuce and coconut trees. Selected for their strong root systems, Sea Lettuce trees can hold sand in place, making them particularly effective in reducing erosion and strengthening coastlines against wind and waves.

Guests were also invited to take part in a Lagoon Health Check, a guided coastal walk focused on monitoring shoreline conditions and collecting any waste found along the way. Nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the island is surrounded by crystal-clear waters where vibrant marine life thrives, making the experience as much about appreciation as it is about care. Through this proactive check, guests helped ensure the surrounding environment remains healthy and free of waste, reflecting the idea that sustainability is strengthened through consistent attention.

The celebration concluded with Garden to Plate, an elevated dinner that officially launched the resort’s new garden dining experience. Set amid lush greenery at a beautifully styled table decorated with seedlings and a flowing water fountain, the evening showcased a menu inspired by local ingredients harvested from the garden and demonstrated how thoughtful sourcing can shape a more sustainable dining culture. The multi-course menu included the resort’s signature Garden Salad, Tuna Tartare featuring local catch, and Executive Chef Alberto’s signature Mushroom Risotto.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort continues to advance broader environmental progress through efforts such as harnessing solar power and its recent Green Globe certification, reflecting the resort’s long-term commitment to sustainability across its operations.

To learn more about responsible travel at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, or to plan a rejuvenating tropical escape, visit westin-maldives.com.