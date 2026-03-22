Family
Madifushi Private Island opens Kokko Learning Studio for young guests
Madifushi Private Island has announced the opening of Kokko Learning Studio, an innovative kids’ club concept designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and confidence in young guests. Guided by the philosophy “Crafting Curiosity Every Day,” Kokko Learning Studio introduces a fresh approach to children’s programming in the Maldives, blending education, creativity, and island discovery into meaningful experiences.
Redefining the Resort Kids Club Experience
Moving beyond the traditional resort kids’ club model, Kokko Learning Studio has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive learning environment where children can explore, experiment, and create. Rather than focusing solely on entertainment, the studio encourages young guests to build, imagine, and discover through hands-on activities inspired by the island environment.
The purpose-built space fosters curiosity and confidence through guided experiences that allow children to learn naturally while enjoying their holiday.
A Space Designed to Inspire
Kokko Learning Studio offers a creative environment where children can:
- Imagine through storytelling, art, and open-ended creative play
- Discover through hands-on science experiments, nature projects, and sensory exploration
- Grow by building confidence, independence, and teamwork through guided activities
- Express themselves through design challenges, collaborative play, and creative thinking
Each activity is intentionally designed to develop practical skills while nurturing curiosity and creativity.
Experiences Inspired by Island Life
The programs at Kokko Learning Studio connect children to the natural environment and culture of the Maldives through a diverse range of engaging activities. These include hands-on science explorations, creative arts workshops, seaweed education programs, mariculture experiences focused on ocean farming and marine ecosystem preservation, and agriculture activities that introduce sustainable island living. Children also take part in nature discovery sessions, storytelling circles, and design challenges that inspire imagination and problem-solving, while guided activities encourage collaboration, resilience, and critical thinking.
A Family-Centric Island Experience
Kokko Learning Studio complements Madifushi Private Island’s family-friendly luxury offering by providing meaningful and engaging experiences for younger guests while parents enjoy the island’s facilities.
Children participate in supervised, age-appropriate programs designed to inspire curiosity and learning, creating memorable experiences that enrich the family holiday.
“Our vision with Kokko Learning Studio was to create something truly different from the typical resort kids’ club,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island. “We wanted a space where children could explore, ask questions, experiment, and discover the beauty of the Maldives in a meaningful way. Kokko Learning Studio reflects our commitment to creating enriching experiences for families—where every guest, no matter their age, leaves with unforgettable memories.”
With the opening of Kokko Learning Studio, Madifushi Private Island continues to elevate the family travel experience in the Maldives, offering a destination where relaxation, discovery, and learning come together.
Family
W Maldives launches Easter celebration with kayak races and beach feast
W Maldives unveils Tropical Easter, a one-day island takeover on Sunday, 5 April 2026, that transforms the resort into a vivid playground of colour, creativity, and effortless luxury. Set within the luminous blues of the North Ari Atoll, the celebration reframes the traditional holiday through a distinctly Maldivian perspective, where powder soft beaches replace spring meadows and the rhythm of the day moves from sunlit play to starlit revelry. Crafted or a global audience of discerning travellers, the experience balances polished indulgence with the brand’s signature playful edge, inviting couples, families, and friends to celebrate Easter in a a way that feels both elevated and carefree.
The festivities begin with The Great Little Easter Quest at WET Deck, where younger guests embark on a spirited hunt for hidden treasures before channeling their imagination into an open-air painting session. Designed as a joyful expression of creativity rather than a conventional children’s activity, the experience unfolds within the resort’s social heart, surrounded by vibrant energy, turquoise views, and a sense of occasion that resonates across generations.
As the afternoon unfolds, Race The Blue shifts the tempo with a high-energy kayak challenge across the resort’s crystalline lagoon. Participants paddle through waters so clear they reveal the intricate coral gardens of the celebrated house reef below, transforming the race into a breathtaking encounter with the Maldives’ underwater wonder. The event captures the essence of Tropical Easter’s story, playful adventure grounded in the extraordinary natural beauty, offering guests a rare opportunity to engage with the lagoon as both playground and vista.
At sunset, the celebration culminates at FIRE Beach with The Easter Table, a sophisticated alfresco buffet that elevates the holiday meal into a stylish social ritual. Classic Easter flavours are reinterpreted with contemporary flair across interactive live stations and vibrant culinary displays, while music drifts through the warm evening air and the ocean glows just beyond the shoreline. The setting is at once intimate and electric barefoot yet refined, inviting guests to linger long after the final course as the sky deepens into night.
Beyond the day’s curated experiences, Tropical Easter also highlights the resort’s signature lifestyle allure, from overwater villas poised above luminous lagoons to world class snorkelling accessible directly from the beach. Whether seeking adrenaline, indulgence, or pure escapism, guests can chape the celebration entirely to their own rhythm, embodying the freedom and spontaneity that define the W experience in the Maldives.
Travellers inspired to extend the festivities can unlock the exclusive Stay 5, Pay 4, member offer by enrolling in Marriott Bonvoy, transforming a single extraordinary day into a longer island escape. The package offers a compelling reason to plan ahead and immerse fully in the season’s distinctive tropical celebration.
This April, Tropical Easter at W Maldives promises more than a holiday, it delivers a mood, a sun-drenched fusion of playfulness, style and sensory indulgence set in one of the world’s most captivating destinations. For those seeking an Easter that feels fresh, glamorous, and unforgettable, the answer lies where tradition dissolves into turquoise and every moment unfolds with a touch of irreverent luxury.
For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or connect with the resort’s team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Family
Easter in Maldives: COMO Cocoa Island and Maalifushi launch curated festivities
This Easter, COMO Hotels and Resorts invites guests to celebrate the season of renewal with a week of curated island experiences at COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi. Set across two distinctive Maldivian islands, the Easter programmes combine family traditions, culinary highlights, ocean exploration and wellness experiences in some of the Indian Ocean’s most beautiful settings.
Running from March 30 to April 5, 2026, both resorts present Easter celebrations designed to bring families and couples together through meaningful experiences inspired by nature and the ocean.
At COMO Cocoa Island, the Easter Escape programme celebrates springtime with a series of relaxed island traditions and immersive experiences. Guests can enjoy Easter-themed breakfasts, creative workshops, family egg hunts and outdoor cinema evenings beneath the stars. The week culminates with a traditional Easter Roast Dinner featuring classic trimmings and seasonal desserts, while Ocean’s Harvest Seafood Market on Good Friday showcases the freshest daily catches in a vibrant ocean-inspired feast.
The celebrations are further enriched by a special COMO Journey in partnership with Ocean Culture Life, led by renowned photographer Matt Porteous and environmental advocate Tamsin Raine. Through storytelling sessions, ocean film nights and photography workshops, the residency invites guests to deepen their connection with the marine world and explore the power of ocean conservation through art and storytelling.
Further south in the pristine Thaa Atoll, COMO Maalifushi presents A Maldivian Easter Escape, blending ocean adventures, culinary experiences and wellness. Families can join themed activities hosted by Play by COMO, including island picnics, colourful crafts and Easter egg hunts designed especially for younger guests.
Dining highlights throughout the week include special culinary events such as a Japanese Omakase dinner at Tai, while guests seeking relaxation can take part in wellness experiences at COMO Shambhala Retreat, including family spa treatments and holistic therapies.
The programme also features the Guardians of the Reef COMO Journey, led by Sharks4Kids founder and marine biologist Jillian Morris alongside Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Duncan Brake. This hands-on marine education experience introduces families to the fascinating world of sharks through guided reef explorations and conservation storytelling.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi, says: “Easter is a special time on our islands, when guests can slow down, reconnect with nature and spend meaningful time together. Across both resorts, we have created programmes that celebrate the ocean, creativity and family traditions—allowing guests to experience the Maldives in ways that are both joyful and enriching.”
Together, COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi offer two distinct yet complementary ways to experience Easter in the Maldives—whether through ocean storytelling and intimate island traditions in South Malé Atoll, or through adventure, wellness and marine discovery in the untouched waters of Thaa Atoll.
Family
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces Roarsome-themed adventure programme
Ventive Hospitality has announced a pioneering collaboration between Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Roarsome Outdoor Kidswear, marking what is believed to be the first partnership of its kind between a luxury resort and a purpose-driven children’s outdoor apparel brand.
The initiative brings Roarsome’s adventure-led philosophy to one of the world’s most iconic island destinations, creating immersive outdoor experiences designed to encourage children to step away from screens and reconnect with nature.
Set against the extraordinary natural backdrop of the Maldives, the collaboration will introduce Roarsome-themed adventure experiences for young guests, including interactive treasure hunts across the island, imaginative exploration trails, and nature-inspired outdoor activities designed to spark curiosity about the ocean and the environment.
Children visiting the resort will be invited to participate in Roarsome Adventure Quests, using bespoke illustrated maps and storytelling-driven challenges that guide them across the island while discovering marine life, natural habitats and sustainability initiatives. The partnership also introduces exclusive Roarsome merchandise and adventure gear available at the resort, allowing families to bring a piece of the experience home.
“Hospitality has the power to shape experiences that stay with people for life especially young minds” said Ranjit Batra. “Roarsome’s mission to get kids off screens and back into the outdoors is both timely and important. Through Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, we are bringing that mission to life in one of the most extraordinary natural environments in the world. This first-of-its-kind collaboration shows how hospitality and purpose-driven brands can come together to shape a future rooted in purpose and sustainability, where we constantly strive to create a better world for the next generation’
Roarsome creates durable outdoor adventure clothing for children aged 1–10, with 90% of its products made from recycled plastic bottles using innovative textile technologies such as REPREVE® and FENC® TopGreen®.
Recognised among the BE100 2025 list of the world’s most innovative purpose-led brands, Roarsome has embedded sustainability across every aspect of its operations, from manufacturing and materials to packaging, fulfilment and resale.
For Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, the partnership enhances its reputation as a destination where families can experience the wonders of the natural world — from vibrant coral reefs to unique island ecosystems — while inspiring young travellers to become future stewards of the planet.
For Ventive Hospitality, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to supporting brands and collaborations that combine innovation, sustainability and meaningful global impact.
As Roarsome continues its international expansion, the collaboration at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island marks a significant step in bringing its spirit of adventure to families visiting one of the world’s most remarkable destinations.Located in the South Ari Atoll, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is globally recognised for its distinctive experiences, including the iconic Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the world’s first all-glass underwater dining venue, as well as its award-winning culinary offerings and immersive marine experiences.
The Easter takeover will further enhance the resort’s family offerings, bringing together adventure, storytelling and island discovery to create a memorable holiday experience for guests of all ages.
The Roarsome Treasure Hunt will be available to all guests on a complimentary basis from 2nd April 2026.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Roarsome are offering each family visiting between 31st March – 7th April 2026 a GBP 60 voucher for the Roarsome website to purchase a swimwear outfit to use at the Roarsome Runway show. They’ll also receive FREE accessories and goodies during the Roarsome Runway fashion show.
Little explorers stay and dine FREE (for up to two children under 12), with complimentary access to the Kid’s Club and family cooking classes. Includes 25% savings on return seaplane transfers, complimentary snorkelling and non-motorised watersports, a lagoon tour and a visit to Ithaa Undersea Restaurant for canapés.
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