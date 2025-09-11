Awards
Madifushi Private Island named Best Beach Villa Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Madifushi Private Island has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Beach Villa Resort 2025 at the annual TTM Awards, one of the most significant accolades in the Maldivian hospitality industry.
The TTM Awards honour excellence within the tourism sector, celebrating resorts that consistently uphold high standards of service and deliver remarkable guest experiences. Presented annually at the TTM Maldives International Trade Show, the awards are part of a premier industry gathering that unites global travel professionals, tour operators, and media. Winners are selected through an international online voting process, where travellers worldwide cast their votes across diverse categories.
On receiving the award, Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island, shared, “Madifushi Private Island is truly delighted to be recognised as having the Best Beach Villas in the Maldives. This honour reflects the essence of our design philosophy and atmosphere, where exclusive privacy is seamlessly blended with luxurious comfort. Our villas are modern, spacious, and surrounded by breathtaking scenery, set in the untouched beauty of Meemu Atoll — where Madifushi remains the only operating private island. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to offering guests an unparalleled Maldivian experience.”
This recognition further strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s position as a leading luxury destination in the Maldives, renowned for its luxurious villas, pristine beaches, and personalised guest experiences.
Awards
ROBINSON MALDIVES named Best Adults Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025
ROBINSON MALDIVES, located on the island of Funamadua, has been named ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. The recognition reinforces the resort’s standing as a leading destination for travellers seeking privacy, tranquillity, and attentive service in the Indian Ocean.
The TTM Awards, regarded as one of the most significant honours in the Maldivian tourism sector, are presented annually during the TTM Maldives International Trade Show. The event brings together global travel professionals, tour operators, and media representatives. Winners are chosen through an international online voting process, with travellers casting votes across a range of categories. Commenting on the award, Andreas Stys, General Manager of ROBINSON MALDIVES, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering a holiday experience defined by style, relaxation, and outstanding quality.”
The resort has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, introducing a number of new features to enhance the guest experience. These include:
- 28 new overwater villas with private pools, offering comfort and seclusion above the lagoon
- Redesigned interiors, including the main bar, restaurant, gym, and reception, refreshed with a contemporary look
- A Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, providing a live dining experience
- The Sundowner Bar, with panoramic views of the ocean
As an adults-only retreat, ROBINSON MALDIVES also offers white-sand beaches, coral reefs for snorkelling, a variety of sports and wellness activities, and dining options that combine international and local flavours. By securing the title of ‘Best Adults Only Resort 2025’, the resort has strengthened its reputation as a preferred choice for couples, solo travellers, and those seeking a premium escape in the Maldives.
Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives wins Best Adults-Only Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been named Best Adults-Only Resort 2025 at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala, held on 28 August 2025. The award recognises resorts that provide dedicated adults-only experiences in the Maldives.
Located in Meemu Atoll, the resort is spread across two islands, a concept designed to ensure privacy and tranquillity. The adults-only island is positioned as a destination for couples and adult travellers seeking seclusion, supported by uninterrupted lagoon views and natural surroundings.
The resort offers a range of curated experiences, including sandbank picnics, floating breakfasts, candlelit dining, and spa treatments inspired by Maldivian traditions. These activities are designed to allow couples to spend time together without distraction.
Commenting on the award, Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, said: “Being recognised as the Best Adults-Only Resort 2025 at the TTM Awards is a true honour for us. This achievement is a testament to the passion and commitment of our team in creating an environment where our guests can connect, unwind, and experience the Maldives in its most tranquil form. Our focus has always been on delivering a sense of intimacy and exclusivity, and this award inspires us to continue enhancing the unique moments that define Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.”
The TTM Awards is an annual event that brings together industry leaders to recognise achievements across the Maldivian hospitality sector. The award highlights Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives’ position as a destination for couples and adult travellers seeking a retreat designed exclusively for adults.
The resort has also announced a seasonal offer, providing guests who book stays of five nights or more with discounts of up to 67 percent during the upcoming winter period.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives wins Best Beach Villa Resort title at TTM Awards
In a moment of proud celebration and well-deserved recognition, Milaidhoo Maldives has been named “Best Beach Villa Resorts” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2025, held this year at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi. This coveted accolade affirms Milaidhoo’s place among the finest luxury destinations in the Indian Ocean, honouring the island’s dedication to authenticity, privacy and curated island living. As a reminder, Milaidhoo is currently ranked No. 1 on TripAdvisor, further reinforcing its standing as a premier escape in the region.
Tucked within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is a boutique luxury island where barefoot elegance meets the genuine spirit of Maldivian heritage. Guided by a philosophy of ‘reinvented luxury’, the island offers a deeply personal escape, crafted around each guest’s individual story.
At the heart of this recognition lie the signature Beach Pool Villas, thoughtfully designed for comfort, seclusion and aesthetic harmony with nature. Each villa is a generous 290 square metres, opening directly onto a private stretch of powder-soft sand and turquoise lagoon. The architecture reflects modern tropical elegance while embracing traditional Maldivian craftsmanship. Every piece of furniture, from the curved wooden loungers to the spacious four-poster bed, is custom-designed and handcrafted for comfort and flow, including a traditional Maldivian swing on the verandah and an outdoor shower elegantly styled with a dhoni pole, paying homage to the island’s seafaring heritage.
These villas are not just accommodation; they are living, breathing extensions of the island. The open-plan layout invites gentle sea breezes inside, while the high thatched roofs and natural materials mirror the tones and textures of the landscape. Indoor and outdoor spaces blend seamlessly, from a deep soaking tub with views of the horizon to the shaded veranda ideal for afternoon naps or stargazing.
Beyond physical design, Milaidhoo’s island philosophy defines the guest experience. With only 50 villas on the island, each stay feels deeply personal. Guests are cared for by a dedicated Island Host, not just a butler, but a curator of moments, from floating breakfasts to private cinema nights under the stars.
Peacefulness is not an amenity at Milaidhoo; it is the essence of the island. Free from motorised watersports, parties or distractions, the island honours the rhythm of nature, the lapping of waves, the rustle of palm trees and the glow of sunsets unspoiled by interruption. Luxury is silence, space and soulful connection.
Winning the Best Beach Villa Resort award is not just a milestone but a motivation to keep redefining what meaningful luxury means in today’s world: authentic, culturally rooted and timelessly tranquil.
“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from the TTM Awards. It reflects the passion and thoughtful design that define every detail of Milaidhoo, particularly our beach villas, beautifully envisioned by local architect Mohamed Shafeeq to embody barefoot informality and a deep connection to nature and the Maldives. This award is a tribute to our entire Milaidhoo Family and visionary leaders, whose dedication brings the island’s timeless Maldivian spirit to life,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives.
