Summer Island Maldives rewards guests with 10th anniversary holiday giveaway

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with Music in Paradise, has announced that ICEHOUSE — one of Australia’s most iconic and internationally acclaimed bands — will perform live on its private island from 5 to 12 September 2026.

For the first time in the Maldives, guests will be able to enjoy two intimate sunset beach concerts by ICEHOUSE, with attendance limited to just 250 fans. The week-long celebration will combine the experience of a tropical island escape with exclusive music moments, including a special fan Q&A with frontman and creative visionary Iva Davies.

Formed and led by Iva Davies, ICEHOUSE rose to prominence in the late 1970s and 1980s, establishing itself as one of Australia’s defining rock bands. With 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums, and more than 30 Top 40 singles, the band’s music has continued to resonate across generations.

Their 1982 anthem Great Southern Land is regarded as a cultural landmark, widely acknowledged as an unofficial Australian anthem and permanently preserved in the National Film and Sound Archives’ Sounds of Australia registry. Fans attending the concerts can expect to hear this and other timeless tracks, including We Can Get Together, Can’t Help Myself, and Hey Little Girl.

For more than 45 years, ICEHOUSE has captivated global audiences with sell-out performances, uniting music lovers across age groups. Their blend of rock, new wave and electronic influences, coupled with distinctive songwriting, has secured their reputation as one of Australia’s most enduring musical exports.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, reflected on the announcement: “I remember when the band was known as Flowers in the late 70s. I grew up in Australia listening to them, and for me, Great Southern Land is the unofficial Aussie anthem, but my favourite would have to be Walls or Can’t Help Myself. To hear these songs performed live on our beach at sunset will be an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guests.”

The Gold Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$3,990 per person twin share (regular price A$4,290). The package includes: