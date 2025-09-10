Featured
Summer Island Maldives rewards guests with 10th anniversary holiday giveaway
Summer Island Maldives is celebrating a decade of barefoot charm and Maldivian hospitality with the launch of a special 10th Anniversary Giveaway. The award-winning resort is offering one winner and a companion the opportunity to enjoy 10 nights in paradise, entirely complimentary.
The Grand Prize Includes:
- Ten nights for two in a Water Villa
- All-inclusive meals and beverages
- Roundtrip speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport
- A Serenity full-body massage for two at Firuma Spa by Serena
- A 10-dive package per guest with Diverland Maldives, or an Open Water certification course for beginners
- Curated experiences including a Beach BBQ Dinner, Sandbank Picnic, Sunset Cruise, and non-motorised water sports
“This anniversary marks a decade of incredible memories and meaningful connections with guests from around the world,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager at Summer Island Maldives. “As a way of saying thank you, we are inviting our guests to join the celebration and have the chance to experience everything that makes Summer Island so special.”
To enter, participants are required to:
- Follow @summer.island.maldives on Instagram
- Like the giveaway post
- Tag two friends in the comments (the tagged friends must also follow the page)
- Share the post on their Instagram story and tag the resort (private account holders must send a screenshot of the tagged story)
Key Details:
- Open to all nationalities aged 18 and above
- Travel period: 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2026 (blackout dates apply and bookings are subject to availability)
- International flights are not included
- Winner will be announced on 1 October 2025 via Instagram
- Prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash
The giveaway reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to offering authentic, joyful, and eco-conscious holiday experiences.
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Summer Island Maldives is managed by Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels. The resort is recognised for its relaxed barefoot philosophy, sustainability initiatives, and warm hospitality. Its accolades include the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024 and the TUI Global Hotel Quality Awards in both 2024 and 2025.
Featured
Emilie Channon brings holistic healing residency to Baros Maldives
Baros Maldives will host healer Emilie Channon from 18 September to 7 October 2025, giving guests the opportunity to take part in private sessions and workshops during her residency. Channon is an energy healer and transformational guide with more than a decade of international experience, supporting individuals in releasing emotional burdens, reconnecting with their inner resources, and working towards balance and clarity.
Her practice combines Reiki, Family Constellation Therapy, intuitive energy work and coaching to create personalised sessions. Over her career she has facilitated significant energetic shifts for clients across the world, with many describing her treatments as turning points in their personal journeys. She has also been recognised as a World Spa & Wellness Judge between 2020 and 2024 and was named Spa Leader of the Year in 2020.
Drawing on more than 15 years of involvement in luxury wellness, Channon has developed a distinctive approach that extends beyond relaxation, aiming to provide a reset for mind, body and spirit. Her work incorporates techniques such as energy alignment, transformative coaching and ancestral healing, guiding participants to dissolve blockages, release patterns and restore balance.
During her stay at Baros, she will offer a range of treatments including Reiki Healing and Chakra Crystal Balancing, Family Constellation Therapy, Access Bar, Transformational Coaching and Energy Clearing, as well as bespoke sessions designed to meet individual needs. These treatments combine conversation, energy work and practical guidance to support clarity, renewal and empowerment. Each bespoke session is structured following an intuitive consultation, drawing from multiple healing methods to address the guest’s specific requirements in the moment.
Through this residency, Baros guests will have access to personalised opportunities for reflection, renewal and transformation within a setting designed to support holistic wellbeing.
Featured
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO lunches Barefoot Bistro at Hudhu Bay
As unique dining concepts remain high on the wish list for discerning travellers to the Maldives, competition among luxury resorts continues to centre on innovation and creativity. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, already home to the world-renowned underwater restaurant M6m, has further expanded its culinary portfolio this summer with the launch of Hudhu Bay’s barefoot bistro – a refined take on the traditional crab shack.
Speaking about the new outlet, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage, explained: “Located on a prime stretch of beach, our aim was to activate Hudhu Bay with a dining concept rooted in sustainability. From the outset, every aspect was designed to minimise environmental impact, from the nautical-inspired décor to the sourcing of ingredients. The idea was to create a fine dining experience that could be enjoyed barefoot on the beach, free from formalities, while still savouring exquisite flavours.”
Guests begin their evening with tropical welcome cocktails prepared by the island’s mixologists, accompanied by crab amuse-bouche. The culinary journey then unfolds with a menu centred on sustainably sourced Sri Lankan mud crab, prepared with global influences. Choices include the aromatic À la Provençale Crab from southern France, Hong Kong’s wok-fired Butter Garlic Crab, Singapore’s iconic Chilli Crab, and the fiery Jaffna Spiced Crab from Sri Lanka’s Tamil culinary tradition. Completing the menu, the Sri Lankan Scampi highlights the island nation’s seafood heritage, using locally sourced crustaceans and traditional methods. Post-dinner, guests are invited to relax under the night sky with coffee and liqueurs served on the beach.
Every dish is carefully crafted to showcase authentic regional culinary traditions alongside the freshness of locally sourced seafood, offering guests an international dining experience in a distinctly Maldivian setting.
The new concept underscores OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s commitment to sustainable gastronomy, with a focus on traceability, conservation and marine stewardship. The resort’s approach ensures that exceptional cuisine goes hand in hand with the preservation of fragile ecosystems.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is recognised for its diverse culinary offerings, from the immersive underwater dining at M6m to authentic Asian cuisine at Tradition Peking and Maldivian heritage dishes at Lonu. Across The OZEN Collection, the group continues to redefine luxury dining with innovative concepts, sustainable practices and memorable settings. Guests may also enhance their stay through the acclaimed INDULGENCE™ Plan, which includes unlimited premium beverages, curated wines and signature cocktails.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives to stage ICEHOUSE sunset performances in 2026
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with Music in Paradise, has announced that ICEHOUSE — one of Australia’s most iconic and internationally acclaimed bands — will perform live on its private island from 5 to 12 September 2026.
For the first time in the Maldives, guests will be able to enjoy two intimate sunset beach concerts by ICEHOUSE, with attendance limited to just 250 fans. The week-long celebration will combine the experience of a tropical island escape with exclusive music moments, including a special fan Q&A with frontman and creative visionary Iva Davies.
Formed and led by Iva Davies, ICEHOUSE rose to prominence in the late 1970s and 1980s, establishing itself as one of Australia’s defining rock bands. With 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums, and more than 30 Top 40 singles, the band’s music has continued to resonate across generations.
Their 1982 anthem Great Southern Land is regarded as a cultural landmark, widely acknowledged as an unofficial Australian anthem and permanently preserved in the National Film and Sound Archives’ Sounds of Australia registry. Fans attending the concerts can expect to hear this and other timeless tracks, including We Can Get Together, Can’t Help Myself, and Hey Little Girl.
For more than 45 years, ICEHOUSE has captivated global audiences with sell-out performances, uniting music lovers across age groups. Their blend of rock, new wave and electronic influences, coupled with distinctive songwriting, has secured their reputation as one of Australia’s most enduring musical exports.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives General Manager, Mark Eletr, reflected on the announcement: “I remember when the band was known as Flowers in the late 70s. I grew up in Australia listening to them, and for me, Great Southern Land is the unofficial Aussie anthem, but my favourite would have to be Walls or Can’t Help Myself. To hear these songs performed live on our beach at sunset will be an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guests.”
The Gold Experience Package is now available at a special launch rate of A$3,990 per person twin share (regular price A$4,290). The package includes:
- Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (5–12 September 2026)
- Entry to two exclusive ICEHOUSE beach concerts
- Q&A session with Iva Davies
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative event poster and t-shirt
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary snorkel trip and use of snorkelling equipment
- Two scuba dives per day for two (terms and conditions apply; licensed divers only)
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
