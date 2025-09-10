Emilie Channon brings holistic healing residency to Baros Maldives

Baros Maldives will host healer Emilie Channon from 18 September to 7 October 2025, giving guests the opportunity to take part in private sessions and workshops during her residency. Channon is an energy healer and transformational guide with more than a decade of international experience, supporting individuals in releasing emotional burdens, reconnecting with their inner resources, and working towards balance and clarity.

Her practice combines Reiki, Family Constellation Therapy, intuitive energy work and coaching to create personalised sessions. Over her career she has facilitated significant energetic shifts for clients across the world, with many describing her treatments as turning points in their personal journeys. She has also been recognised as a World Spa & Wellness Judge between 2020 and 2024 and was named Spa Leader of the Year in 2020.

Drawing on more than 15 years of involvement in luxury wellness, Channon has developed a distinctive approach that extends beyond relaxation, aiming to provide a reset for mind, body and spirit. Her work incorporates techniques such as energy alignment, transformative coaching and ancestral healing, guiding participants to dissolve blockages, release patterns and restore balance.

During her stay at Baros, she will offer a range of treatments including Reiki Healing and Chakra Crystal Balancing, Family Constellation Therapy, Access Bar, Transformational Coaching and Energy Clearing, as well as bespoke sessions designed to meet individual needs. These treatments combine conversation, energy work and practical guidance to support clarity, renewal and empowerment. Each bespoke session is structured following an intuitive consultation, drawing from multiple healing methods to address the guest’s specific requirements in the moment.

Through this residency, Baros guests will have access to personalised opportunities for reflection, renewal and transformation within a setting designed to support holistic wellbeing.