OZEN LIFE MAADHOO lunches Barefoot Bistro at Hudhu Bay

As unique dining concepts remain high on the wish list for discerning travellers to the Maldives, competition among luxury resorts continues to centre on innovation and creativity. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, already home to the world-renowned underwater restaurant M6m, has further expanded its culinary portfolio this summer with the launch of Hudhu Bay’s barefoot bistro – a refined take on the traditional crab shack.

Speaking about the new outlet, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage, explained: “Located on a prime stretch of beach, our aim was to activate Hudhu Bay with a dining concept rooted in sustainability. From the outset, every aspect was designed to minimise environmental impact, from the nautical-inspired décor to the sourcing of ingredients. The idea was to create a fine dining experience that could be enjoyed barefoot on the beach, free from formalities, while still savouring exquisite flavours.”

Guests begin their evening with tropical welcome cocktails prepared by the island’s mixologists, accompanied by crab amuse-bouche. The culinary journey then unfolds with a menu centred on sustainably sourced Sri Lankan mud crab, prepared with global influences. Choices include the aromatic À la Provençale Crab from southern France, Hong Kong’s wok-fired Butter Garlic Crab, Singapore’s iconic Chilli Crab, and the fiery Jaffna Spiced Crab from Sri Lanka’s Tamil culinary tradition. Completing the menu, the Sri Lankan Scampi highlights the island nation’s seafood heritage, using locally sourced crustaceans and traditional methods. Post-dinner, guests are invited to relax under the night sky with coffee and liqueurs served on the beach.

Every dish is carefully crafted to showcase authentic regional culinary traditions alongside the freshness of locally sourced seafood, offering guests an international dining experience in a distinctly Maldivian setting.

The new concept underscores OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s commitment to sustainable gastronomy, with a focus on traceability, conservation and marine stewardship. The resort’s approach ensures that exceptional cuisine goes hand in hand with the preservation of fragile ecosystems.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is recognised for its diverse culinary offerings, from the immersive underwater dining at M6m to authentic Asian cuisine at Tradition Peking and Maldivian heritage dishes at Lonu. Across The OZEN Collection, the group continues to redefine luxury dining with innovative concepts, sustainable practices and memorable settings. Guests may also enhance their stay through the acclaimed INDULGENCE™ Plan, which includes unlimited premium beverages, curated wines and signature cocktails.