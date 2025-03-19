Awards
Summer Island Maldives wins TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality 2025
Summer Island Maldives has again been recognised as a TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner, marking the second consecutive year the resort has received the prestigious accolade. The TUI Global Hotel Award is given to properties that receive exceptional guest feedback and hotel satisfaction scores from TUI travellers, underscoring Summer Island Maldives’ commitment to excellence in hospitality.
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, just a 45-minute speedboat ride or a 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Summer Island Maldives is a barefoot luxury retreat renowned for its warm hospitality and exceptional service. The resort boasts two distinctive restaurants, offering an array of international cuisines, alongside three bars, including an overwater sunset bar and a beachfront tiki bar. The resort offers a host of curated experiences such as private beach dinners, sandbank picnics, and sunset sailboat cruises, making every stay truly unforgettable.
Summer Island Maldives has also established itself as a leader in sustainability. The resort has implemented several pioneering eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics, adoption of renewable energy, eco-friendly methods to eradicate mosquitoes, and the installation of a 3D-printed coral reef.
Expressing her gratitude in receiving the TUI award, Mariya Shareef, General Manager of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, said: “Winning the TUI Global Hotel Quality Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team. This award reaffirms the trust our guests place in us and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and memorable experiences.”
As one of TUI’s top-rated hotels, Summer Island Maldives continues to be a leading destination for travellers seeking a serene, luxurious, and environmentally conscious holiday in the Maldives.
Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives ranked among TUI’s top 100 hotels
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism groups. Out of 14,000 hotels evaluated globally, only 100 have earned a place on this prestigious list, reflecting exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. The recognition precedes the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place on 03 March in Germany, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the finest in hospitality.
Among the 05 Maldivian resorts featured in the Top 100, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives stands out to the brand’s commitment to crafting extraordinary guest experiences. Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, expressed his thoughts on this recognition: “Being named among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI is a moment of immense pride for our team. It reflects our unwavering dedication, exceptional service, thoughtful hospitality, and a deep connection to the beauty of the Maldives. We remain committed to exceeding expectations and creating lasting memories for our guests.”
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a sanctuary of elegance located in the unspoiled Meemu Atoll, offering a serene retreat amidst clear blue waters and white sandy beaches. Among its most distinctive features is the Platinum Island, an exclusive adults-only haven that offers a heightened level of privacy, sophisticated luxury, and an intimate escape tailored for couples and honeymooners.
The resorts offer an array of curated experiences, from snorkelling excursions and dolphin watching to rejuvenating spa treatments at Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in diverse culinary delights with King Crab, the resort’s signature seafood restaurant, presents an exquisite selection of fish, shellfish, and crustaceans, prepared with flavours inspired by Continental and Southeast Asian cuisine.
For those looking to elevate their travel experiences, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to become a part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Through DISCOVERY, members can unlock exclusive benefits, personalised rewards, and unforgettable experiences across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and a network of partner properties worldwide.
Awards
Villa Resorts’ properties get triple nominations in T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025
Villa Resorts has been recognized with three nominations in the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, highlighting the strength of its locally rooted hospitality. Villa Park is in the running for the Resort for Families and Resort Spa, while Villa Nautica has earned a spot in the Resort Pool category.
These nominations reflect what Villa Resorts has always done best, creating spaces that feel effortless yet considered, where service is warm, and the setting does most of the talking. With a deep connection to the Maldives, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to the essence of island life.
Villa Park’s nomination for the Resort for Families is a nod to the way the resort has perfected the art of multigenerational travel. Its expansive natural island setting allows children to explore freely, whether cycling through coconut groves, spotting baby reef sharks in the shallows, or making new friends at the Park Players Kids Club. Meanwhile, parents can unwind knowing they have access to everything from world-class snorkeling to intimate treetop dining at ZERO.
The resort’s second nomination, for the Resort Spa, highlights the reputation of Araamu Spa, a lush sanctuary known for its deeply restorative treatments. Among its standout experiences is the Pot Tub, an open-air soaking ritual that combines Maldivian traditions with modern wellness. It’s a place where time slows and relaxation takes on a new meaning.
Over at Villa Nautica, the Resort Pool nomination recognizes what has become one of the most photographed infinity pools in the Maldives. Positioned at the edge of the ocean, the pool’s sleek design and panoramic views make it a natural gathering place, whether for a lazy afternoon in the sun or a sunset swim with a cocktail in hand. It embodies the resort’s energetic, yacht-inspired aesthetic—sophisticated, stylish, and effortlessly inviting.
As voting opens for the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, Villa Resorts stands alongside some of the region’s most celebrated properties. These nominations are a reflection of the guests who return year after year, the dedicated teams who bring each experience to life, and the Maldivian spirit at the heart of it all.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised with Excellence in Personalised Hospitality award
Milaidhoo Maldives, the epitome of reinvented luxury and personalisation in the Maldives, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Excellence in Personalised Hospitality and Service – Maldives, 2024” by Global Brands Magazine. This recognition celebrates the island’s relentless commitment to providing tailored experiences and world-class service to its guests.
In a fiercely competitive field, Milaidhoo stood out for its exceptional dedication to personalisation. Global Brands Magazine, one of the world’s largest and most respected brand publications, honours excellence in the hospitality industry through these annual awards, and the 13th edition was no exception. Each nominee was rigorously evaluated by an external research team, ensuring that only the very best in customer service, innovation and branding emerged victorious. Milaidhoo Maldives was selected for its outstanding ability to deliver bespoke hospitality and its continuous focus on guest satisfaction.
At the heart of Milaidhoo’s success is its distinctive approach to service. From the moment guests arrive, they are welcomed into a world where every detail is curated to reflect their individual preferences. Central to this experience is the Island Host, a dedicated butler who serves as a personal concierge during the entire stay, ensuring that each guest’s wishes are not just met but anticipated.
The Island Hosts work seamlessly alongside the entire Milaidhoo Family — a team of passionate and highly trained professionals from every department, all of whom embody the island’s philosophy of personalised luxury. Whether it is arranging private dining experiences, designing bespoke wellness treatments or creating unforgettable excursions, the Milaidhoo Family ensures that every moment on the small island is a unique and cherished memory.
“Milaidhoo has always been about a place where our guests feel they belong than just luxurious accommodation; it is about crafting meaningful and unforgettable experiences for each and every guest,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “This award is a testament to our exceptional team, whose dedication and passion for delivering personalised service are the cornerstones of our success. We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by Global Brands Magazine.”
As the Maldives continues to be one of the world’s most sought-after luxury destinations, Milaidhoo Maldives remains a beacon of individuality, where each guest’s stay is a reflection of their personal desires and dreams. This award is not only a reflection of Milaidhoo’s commitment to excellence, but also an endorsement of the island’s innovative approach to hospitality, placing the guest experience at the very core of everything it does.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Score big at Michael Owen’s football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
-
Family6 days ago
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives
-
Featured7 days ago
Elemental escape: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration
-
Food6 days ago
Savour extraordinary with Chef Ollie Dabbous at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Featured1 week ago
Varu Spa’s new holistic wellness experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Westin Hotels elevate sleep experiences with holistic wellness initiatives
-
Action7 days ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts
-
Awards6 days ago
Villa Resorts’ properties get triple nominations in T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025