Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort

Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as the Best Luxury Romantic Resort in North Malé Atoll, Maldives for 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a distinction that reflects the resort’s barefoot elegance, exceptional service, and commitment to crafting meaningful experiences for couples and travellers.

Situated in the tranquil South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat or 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an idyllic escape where modern comfort blends seamlessly with authentic island charm. With 156 beach and water villas spread across seven categories, Summer Island Maldives invites guests to unwind, reconnect with nature, and embrace the simplicity of island life.

Dining options include an international buffet at the main restaurant and fusion cuisine at the overwater venue, complemented by three scenic bars, an overwater spa, and an infinity pool with panoramic lagoon views. The resort also features a fitness gym, watersports and diving centre, and boutique, offering a perfect balance of leisure and recreation.

A pioneer in sustainability, Summer Island Maldives made history in 2018 by unveiling the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef — a Guinness World Record-winning project supporting marine restoration. The resort continues to champion eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of solar energy for water heating.

Anchored in genuine hospitality and attention to detail, Summer Island Maldives remains a favoured destination for honeymooners, couples, and repeat guests seeking beauty, serenity, and heartfelt connection. Whether basking beneath the sun or gazing over the endless turquoise horizon, every moment on this peaceful island is designed to create memories that endure.