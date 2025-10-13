Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as the Best Luxury Romantic Resort in North Malé Atoll, Maldives for 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a distinction that reflects the resort’s barefoot elegance, exceptional service, and commitment to crafting meaningful experiences for couples and travellers.
Situated in the tranquil South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat or 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an idyllic escape where modern comfort blends seamlessly with authentic island charm. With 156 beach and water villas spread across seven categories, Summer Island Maldives invites guests to unwind, reconnect with nature, and embrace the simplicity of island life.
Dining options include an international buffet at the main restaurant and fusion cuisine at the overwater venue, complemented by three scenic bars, an overwater spa, and an infinity pool with panoramic lagoon views. The resort also features a fitness gym, watersports and diving centre, and boutique, offering a perfect balance of leisure and recreation.
A pioneer in sustainability, Summer Island Maldives made history in 2018 by unveiling the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef — a Guinness World Record-winning project supporting marine restoration. The resort continues to champion eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of solar energy for water heating.
Anchored in genuine hospitality and attention to detail, Summer Island Maldives remains a favoured destination for honeymooners, couples, and repeat guests seeking beauty, serenity, and heartfelt connection. Whether basking beneath the sun or gazing over the endless turquoise horizon, every moment on this peaceful island is designed to create memories that endure.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives celebrates second consecutive win in Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort has announced that the leading five-star luxury resort in the Maldives has once again been recognized among the Top 10 Resorts in the Indian Ocean, securing the #7 ranking in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). This marks the second consecutive year that the resort has earned a coveted place on the list, a testament to its unwavering commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and crafting experiences that truly “redefine time and space.”
The Readers’ Choice Awards are one of the longest-running and most respected accolades in the global travel industry, celebrating the world’s best destinations, hotels, resorts, and experiences as voted by passionate travelers. Standing tall among some of the leading luxury hospitality resort brands in the Maldives, Kuda Villingili’s repeat recognition reflects its growing reputation as a distinctive Maldivian sanctuary that blends island elegance, meaningful connection, and genuine hospitality.
Set within the tranquil waters of the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili invites guests to rediscover balance and belonging through immersive island living. The resort’s 75 villas and residences—ranging from spacious beach sanctuaries to stunning overwater escapes—all feature private pools and panoramic views, offering an intimate connection to the ocean’s rhythm.
Whether unwinding at the 150-metre pool—the largest in the Maldives, indulging in eight distinct dining venues that span 12 global cuisines, or surrendering to bliss at the private island overwater Kuda Villingili Spa, guests are immersed in a seamless blend of luxury and authenticity.
The resort’s location near Chickens Break, one of the Maldives’ most renowned surf spots, also makes it a favorite for adventure-seekers—while curated experiences for couples, families, and wellness travelers ensure that every guest finds their own rhythm of paradise.
“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our guests,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “To be voted among the best in the Indian Ocean for two years in a row affirms our team’s passion and dedication to creating experiences that are both heartfelt and unforgettable. It’s a celebration of the people who bring Kuda Villingili to life each day.”
The achievement further reinforces Kuda Villingili’s position among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, setting it apart through its thoughtfully curated experiences, design aesthetics inspired by nature, and commitment to authentic Maldivian hospitality. With this renewed recognition, Kuda Villingili recommits to innovative experiences by expanding wellness, culinary and surf offerings, sustainability and community stewardship; maintaining eco-sensitive design and investing in local partnerships and by further enhancing personalization and connection redefining how guests feel at home, from pre-arrival to the final sunset.
A world where time and space are redefined, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled blend of sophistication and serenity in the North Malé Atoll. From gourmet journeys and surf adventures to mindful wellness rituals and family-friendly activities, the resort curates every experience to inspire connection and celebration.
This second consecutive award is more than a badge of honor — it’s affirmation from the very people who matter most: past guests, returning visitors, and new patrons who found something unforgettable at Kuda Villingili.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives earns global recognition in prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives has been recognised as one of the world’s best resorts in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, earning a place among the top global destinations. This international recognition reflects the resort’s enduring commitment to creating soulful, personalised experiences that capture the true essence of island hospitality.
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo Maldives represents more than just a luxury retreat—it is a sanctuary where time slows and nature takes the lead. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, the island invites guests to rediscover life’s simplest pleasures and form a genuine connection with the natural world. For many, Milaidhoo is a journey of the heart—an intimate escape that celebrates authenticity, tranquillity, and human connection.
The resort extended its heartfelt appreciation to its guests for their votes and continued trust. “It is through the loyalty and support of our guests that we are able to grow, evolve, and refine what makes Milaidhoo so unique,” the team shared. “We are deeply grateful to those who have shared in our story and look forward to welcoming them back to create new memories together.”
Milaidhoo also paid tribute to its dedicated team—affectionately known as the Milaidhoo Family—whose passion and genuine Maldivian warmth lie at the core of every experience. The award, the resort stated, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and heartfelt service.
As pioneers of authentic Maldivian hospitality, Milaidhoo remains deeply rooted in the cultural heritage and natural beauty that define the Maldives, continuing to offer a timeless experience where every guest becomes part of the island’s story.
Awards
The Nautilus Maldives honoured in 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Awards
In an increasingly fast-paced world, The Nautilus Maldives stands as a sanctuary where time slows and moments linger — a place that continues to capture the attention of discerning travellers. This haven of unhurried living has once again been recognised in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by readers in both the United Kingdom and the United States.
The accolade reaffirms the island’s quiet ability to enchant. With just 26 exclusive ocean and beach houses, The Nautilus offers complete privacy and a philosophy built entirely around individual freedom. Dining is available whenever a guest desires, and experiences unfold as inspiration strikes. A secluded sandbank transforms into a private dining room, and the Maldivian night sky becomes a stage for endless wonder.
“To be recognised again by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers is deeply meaningful,” said Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “Our guests come seeking beauty, but what they discover and cherish is freedom — the freedom to design their own rhythm and to create moments that are theirs alone.”
At The Nautilus, luxury is defined as liberation. Guests may drift through the UNESCO-protected waters of Baa Atoll, indulge in a Solasta Spa ritual without time limits, or share vintage champagne beneath a canopy of stars. Each stay unfolds as a personal narrative — unscripted, unhurried, and unforgettable.
Now in its thirty-eighth year, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards remain among the most respected distinctions in global travel. The results, drawn exclusively from readers’ experiences and opinions, continue to represent one of the industry’s most prestigious marks of excellence.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Siyam World unveils ten days of sports, music, dining, and Halloween spectacle
-
Drink1 week ago
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes world-class vintner Kai Schubert to Ithaa
-
Featured1 week ago
From elves to Bond-inspired parties: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo reveals Festive Royale 2025
-
Featured1 week ago
Lucy Charles-Barclay to host exclusive wellness retreat at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
-
Featured1 week ago
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa launches ‘A Great Holiday Adventure’ festive programme
-
News1 week ago
Splash of wonder, touch of magic: Holiday celebrations at COLOURS OF OBLU
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast to heritage: JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING host Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Centara Maldives unveils season of celebration across four island paradises