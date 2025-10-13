Festive cheer meets island bliss at Kuramathi Maldives

Kuramathi Maldives is set to welcome guests into the spirit of the festive season with a thoughtfully curated programme of celebrations designed to delight families and travellers of all ages. Blending vibrant activities with the island’s natural beauty, the 2025 festive calendar promises a series of memorable moments for all.

The festivities begin on 21 December with the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the island’s sandbank. Guests can enjoy tropical cocktails, canapés, and live festive music by the resident band. In the days leading up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to take part in cultural excursions, such as local island tours, or join engaging culinary sessions including Thai cooking and sushi-making demonstrations. Family-friendly fun continues with treasure hunts, sand sculpting competitions, and live evening entertainment across the island’s bars.

For younger guests, the Bageecha Kids Club will host a daily festive programme from 21 December to 1 January 2026. Activities include cookie and ornament decorating, gingerbread house building, jewellery-making workshops, and coconut painting. Children can also join fitness and water games, including yoga, Zumba, beach Olympics, and Splash Pad fun. Highlights of the children’s schedule include writing letters to Santa, a family treasure hunt, and carol karaoke.

Kuramathi’s Christmas celebrations commence on Christmas Eve with a cocktail party on the sandbank, featuring champagne toasts, festive cocktails, Christmas carols, and a special appearance by Santa Claus and his elves. The evening concludes with a lavish Christmas Eve gala buffet at select restaurants.

Christmas Day begins with a festive talent show at the Sand Bar and the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus at the Dhoni Bar deck, where children will enjoy gift-giving, photos, and games. The day continues with activities such as beach volleyball, while the evening features live music and entertainment across the resort. Meanwhile, the Bageecha Kids Club will keep young guests engaged with eco-workshops, Christmas movies, and a mini festive market.

Kuramathi Maldives will bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a night of celebration and glamour. The New Year’s Eve festivities begin with a cocktail reception on the sandbank, followed by a spectacular gala buffet dinner. As the night unfolds, guests can dance to live music and enjoy a lively countdown to midnight under the stars.

On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a festive brunch served at the island’s restaurants, along with the “First Dive of the Year” for those eager to explore the house reef. The day concludes with live music and an energising aerobics session. At the Bageecha Kids Club, children will close the season with activities such as creating a memory book, exploring the island’s hydroponic garden, and performing the festive closing song — ending the holiday with cherished memories and joy.